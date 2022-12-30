Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tua Tagovailoa Not Part of Dolphins’ Plan vs. Jets, McDaniel Says
Miami will likely close the regular season without its star quarterback as he continues to recover from a concussion. The Dolphins will likely conclude the regular season without Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup as the star quarterback continues to recover from a concussion, coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday. McDaniel told...
#PlayoffFail: Michigan, Ohio State, Big Ten Get Big Dose of Humility
While the conference made big waves this past offseason, the on-field results are still a work in progress. For six months, the Big Ten Conference was the biggest winner in college football. On June 30, the league shook up the sport with the acquisition of USC and UCLA, pirating the Los Angeles market away from the Pac-12 come 2024. In August, the Big Ten announced a new record-setting media rights deal that will shower its members with cash. And on Selection Sunday for the College Football Playoff in early December, two conference members made the four-team field for the first time.
Bryce Young’s Stunning Sugar Bowl Has NFL Fans Excited
In what’s likely to be his final game with the Crimson Tide, the Alabama star put on a show. Bryce Young took the field for what’s almost definitely his final game with Alabama in Saturday’s Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State. Unsurprisingly, the former Heisman Trophy winner...
Russell Wilson Says Broncos Coaching Job Is ‘Special’
Denver is 4–11 and contractually tied to its quarterback through 2028. The Broncos are in as desolate a situation as any NFL team in recent memory. Denver mortgaged its future to trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, only for the veteran quarterback to throw 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Now, the Broncos are 4–11 and appear destined to convey a top-five pick to the Seahawks.
Ohio State WR Earns High Praise From LeBron James After Celebration
Harrison hit “The Silencer” dance after scoring a touchdown in the Peach Bowl. View the original article to see embedded media. No. 4 Ohio State struck first in its semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia in Saturday’s Peach Bowl, courtesy of a 31-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud to top receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Photo of Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy Watching TCU Celebrate Goes Viral
The Wolverines quarterback got a close-up view of what it would’ve looked like if he were on the winning side in the Fiesta Bowl. There’s perhaps no greater insight into an athlete’s psyche than seeing how they act following a crushing loss. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy gave fans a small glimpse into his mindset after the Wolverines’ devastating 51–45 defeat in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.
Eagles DE Josh Sweat Taken to Hospital With Neck Injury
He was carted off the field as the home crowd cheered for him. View the original article to see embedded media. Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was transferred to a local hospital Sunday with a neck injury, the team said. He has movement in all of his extremities and he was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.
ESPN Made Rough Peyton Manning Error During Orange Bowl
The Tennessee legend just missed the Volunteers' most recent national title. , quarterback Peyton Manning's quest for a national championship was the stuff of legend. He never could quite lead the Volunteers to the Promised Land. In 1995, Tennessee collapsed at Florida and settled for a Citrus Bowl berth. In 1996, losses to the Gators and Memphis sent the Volunteers back to Orlando. And in 1997, Manning couldn't lead one-loss Tennessee past Nebraska in the Orange Bowl, which would have given the Volunteers a share of the crown with Michigan.
Tennessee’s Mincey Calls Out Orange Bowl Over Field, Hotel Conditions
The Volunteers offensive tackle had some words for the nation's second-oldest bowl game. hit a program milestone in its 31–14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl Friday night, capturing its first major bowl win since the 1999 Fiesta Bowl against Florida State. The win, however, was hardly an...
Georgia’s Kirby Smart Explains Key Timeout Before Ohio State Fake Punt
The Bulldogs coach explains what prompted the key fourth-quarter timeout against the Buckeyes. View the original article to see embedded media. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is being hailed for his decision to call a fourth-quarter timeout against Ohio State in Saturday night’s Peach Bowl. With 8:58 to play in...
Report: NFL Fines Pats’ Mac Jones for Actions in Bengals Game
For the first time in his career, the second-year quarterback was hit with a disciplinary action from the league. The NFL has fined Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a total of $23,976 for multiple unsportsmanlike actions in last week’s loss to the Bengals, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Raves About QB Kenny Pickett After Comeback Win
The rookie threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris in the final minute of the game to secure the victory. Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett led his team to a 16–13 comeback win over the Ravens on Sunday night, and coach Mike Tomlin was pumped up after the game-winning touchdown, to say the least.
Falcons Delete Controversial Tweet About Ohio State’s Kicker
Nearly identical game-winning kick scenarios played out in the College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia on Saturday and in Sunday’s Week 17 NFL game between the Falcons and the Cardinals, both of which were played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Although Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles was...
Kirk Herbstreit Shares ‘Only Answer’ to CFB Transfer, Tampering Issues
The longtime college football analyst gave his opinion on Saturday’s College GameDay. View the original article to see embedded media. ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit was asked about the transfer portal and tampering that is taking place across the sport and potential remedies to the issues in the sport today.
NFLPA Filing Grievance Over Playing Surface at Panthers’ Stadium
Lions quarterback Jared Goff criticized the field conditions last week. View the original article to see embedded media. The NFLPA is filing a grievance against the NFL and the Panthers over the field conditions for last weekend’s game at Bank of America Stadium against the Lions, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The union reportedly criticized the field conditions before the game began, and it only got worse throughout the day.
Tiebreaker Scenarios for AFC Teams Heading Into Week 18
With just one week left before the start of the playoffs, here’s how things are shaping up in the AFC. View the original article to see embedded media. As the NFL barrels toward the postseason, there were multiple results on Sunday that drastically shifted the playoff picture in the AFC. None were more impactful than the Patriots taking down the Dolphins to move back into possession of the final wild-card spot, along with the Jets’ loss to the Seahawks to eliminate New York from contention.
Giants Clinch Playoff Spot, Deserve Credit for Brian Daboll Hire
New York finally infused its front office and coaching staff with new blood, and the result is a one-year turnaround and the franchise’s first postseason berth since 2016. After clinching their first playoff berth in seven years Sunday, the Giants dumped sports drink all over the man who deserves to win the NFL Coach of the Year award. No one has done more with less than Brian Daboll in 2022. No one hired in these last few cycles has toiled on the unappreciated rungs of the coaching ladder for as long before being pegged as a guru or a genius worthy of a serious look.
NFL Analysts’s Freezing Cold TCU Take Resurfaces After Fiesta Bowl Showdown
The NFL analyst had no faith in TCU’s ability to compete in this year’s College Football Playoff. Most critics and fans across the college football landscape doubted the play and strength of TCU throughout the 2022 season. With Sonny Dykes in his first year as head coach in a program that finished 5-7 in the ’21 season, the Horned Frogs had the same 200-1 odds as Arizona and Mississippi State to compete for a College Football Playoff national championship at the start of the season.
