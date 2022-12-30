ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Congress will start new session with long to-do lists

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A new session of Congress will start in the new year, with a whole different power dynamic. Lawmakers already have big plans for the next two years. On Tuesday, the new session will begin and Republicans will take over the majority in the House. Congressman Greg...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
53K+
Followers
53K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy