Weston, FL

WSVN-TV

MPD respond to false alarm after firework mistaken for shots fired

MIAMI (WSVN) - A shooting scare was a false alarm for Miami police units. Around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Miami Police Department received a call reporting shots fired at the downtown Bayside Marketplace. Video posted from Only In Dade showed dozens of police officers arriving on the scene and...
MIAMI, FL
Parkland Talk

Sheriff Tony: Building On Our Successes in 2023

To build something great starts first with a strong foundation. The Broward Sheriff’s Office is constructed intentionally, with each component dependent on the next for structure, strength, and durability. The innovative programs and initiatives we have put in place are contributing to a safer Broward County and are paving...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

More than 30 shots fired at Maserati on I-95, injuring driver

A woman in a Maserati is lucky to be alive after more than 30 shots were fired at her car on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County on Sunday. The shooting happened as the woman was heading north in a white Maserati on I-95 near NW 119 Street. A white sedan pulled up alongside her car and fired a barrage of shots, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Bullets struck the Maserati more than 30 ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

BSO: Search on for shoplifter locked in Lauderdale Lakes store

LAUDERDALE LAKES - The Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for an impatient robber who stole several hundred dollars worth of clothing from the Rainbow store on State Road 7 and Oakland Park Boulevard on December 7th.The heist was caught on store surveillance video. In the video, you see the man has clothing in his arms and gets frustrated when he can't open the locked front door.He begins kicking the door.  After he figures out how to unlock the door the robber turns around and pushes a worker to the ground. On Friday,  CBS4 talked to the worker who was pushed,  about the ordeal.She...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WOKV

Florida preschool teacher accused of slapping 1-year-old during diaper change

MIAMI — A South Florida preschool teacher is accused of slapping a 1-year-old child while changing the boy’s diaper, authorities said. Odeity Perez-Barrios, 48, of Miami, was arrested Tuesday and faces a charge of child abuse with no great bodily harm, according to Miami-Dade County online court records. Perez-Barrios is a teacher at Brickell Heights Preschool, the Miami Herald reported.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WOMAN BLOCKED, ROBBED AT GUNPOINT AT EAST BOCA RATON ATM

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint at a Truist Bank ATM in East Boca Raton. The robbery happened on Saturday. The Boca Raton Police Department issued this advisory late Sunday afternoon: On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at approximately 3:10 […]
BOCA RATON, FL

