More than 1,800 fans come out for Hawkeye Huddle ahead of bowl game
The Iowa Hawkeyes used two defensive touchdowns and another score to finish ahead of Kentucky in the 2022 Music City Bowl in Nashville. Highlights from the Hawkeyes' win in the 2022 Music City Bowl. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST. The Iowa Hawkeyes handled the Kentucky Wildcats on...
Cedar Rapids bar: bowl games good for business
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa won against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl Saturday, and bars back home in eastern Iowa won, too. Moriah Ewoldt, manager of Fieldhouse in Cedar Rapids, said bowl games bring in thousands more in sales than games during the regular season. "Iowa wasn't doing...
Hawks leave Nashville happy after Music City Bowl win
A non-profit in Dubuque is taking steps to provide more child care in the region. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies, local pastor remembers his scholarship. The Pastor at Saint Pius X Church in Cedar Rapids says Benedict was also a brilliant scholar, and that his work will be read centuries from now.
Individual performances shine in Music City Bowl
The Iowa Hawkeyes used two defensive touchdowns and another score to finish ahead of Kentucky in the 2022 Music City Bowl in Nashville. Dubuque nonprofit looks to change Medline facility into child care. Updated: 4 hours ago. A non-profit in Dubuque is taking steps to provide more child care in...
Hawkeyes get payback against Kentucky in Music City Bowl
The Iowa Hawkeyes used two defensive touchdowns and another score to finish ahead of Kentucky in the 2022 Music City Bowl in Nashville.
Dubuque nonprofit looks to change Medline facility into child care
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies, local pastor remembers his scholarship. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Pastor at Saint Pius X Church in Cedar Rapids says Benedict was...
Stout defense leads Hawkeyes to Music City Bowl victory over Kentucky
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Labas threw for 139 yards and a touchdown in his first start and the Iowa Hawkeyes posted the first shutout in the Music City Bowl’s 24 years by beating Kentucky 21-0 Saturday. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz also capped his 24th season by matching...
Camp Courageous celebrates 50th anniversary with raffle
Dubuque nonprofit looks to change Medline facility into child care. Updated: 3 hours ago. A non-profit in Dubuque is taking steps to provide more child care in...
Waterloo man, grandfather to Hawkeyes’ Campbell, dies in Nashville vehicle incident
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KCRG) - The grandfather of an Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker was killed in an incident in Nashville the night before the team played a bowl game in a city, according to officials. The University of Iowa Athletics Department said that William Smith, Jr., 76, of Waterloo, was killed in...
New Year’s resolutions to lose weight mean gains for Iowa gyms
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Using the New Year as a jumping-off point for weight loss goals is common, so much so that it means a boost for businesses in the fitness industry. Bryan Pettit works one-on-one with clients as a personal trainer at his business, GoldenTrainer Performance Studio in Cedar Rapids. He said working closely with a handful of clients means he doesn’t see a membership spike in January. However, there’s a beginning-of-the-year uptick when it comes to selling supplements.
Iowa City residents look back, and forward to the promise of a new year
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 2022 has come to a close. We spoke to some Eastern Iowans about their New Year’s resolutions and reflected on the year. “Over the last two years, the COVID-19 restrictions have made the city less busy,” Craig Burton, of Iowa City, said. “It...
Camp Courageous gives away unique prize capping off 50th anniversary celebration
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - As part of a year-long celebration of its 50th anniversary in 2022, Camp Courageous raffled off a 1971 VW Bus. Charlie Becker, long-time director of Camp Courageous, obtained the ‘71 VW Bus from a friend of his son who lived in San Diego, CA. They used it every day to commute to and from work. The vehicle was trailered in San Diego and brought to Iowa for the giveaway.
Fire causes damage to Cedar Rapids home
New year tends to mean new customers for area fitness businesses. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne learned how setting a goal at New Year's can impact people focused on fitness, and how it gives local gyms a boost.
Hamburg Inn not closing, lawyer for owner says
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An attorney representing the owner of the Hamburg Inn No. 2 in Iowa City says the iconic restaurant and political icon will not close in a week, despite statements from managers and employees. On Friday, managers and employees told TV9 the Hamburg Inn would close...
Cedar Rapids Salvation Army potentially lost thousands in donations due to blizzard
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army said they lost a lot of fundraising because of the recent blizzard. The organization said they decided not to put out their red kettles the final three days leading up to Christmas due to safety concerns. Leaders say those days are normally their busiest time of year, with nearly $30,000 raised in 2021 during that period.
Local experts offer holiday recycling advice
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The holidays are in full swing and as you’re busy celebrating the season, local recycling centers are working to manage Iowa’s carbon footprint. From the carefully decorated tree, to neatly wrapped presents, you may have more trash than usual after the holidays. “So...
Hamburg Inn, Iowa City restaurant mainstay, planning to close
State health officials are urging people to understand the signs of a rare but life-threatening disease that was recently detected in Iowa.
Local bar copes with inflation pressure on New Year’s
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bar owners spent Friday getting ready to host New Year’s Eve parties, but those parties have come with an extra cost this year. “Everything has gone up,” Cale Henderson, owner of Moco Game Room & Hot Dog Bar in Cedar Rapids, said. Henderson...
Man hurt in Buchanan County crash
New year tends to mean new customers for area fitness businesses. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne learned how setting a goal at New Year's can impact people focused on fitness, and how it gives local gyms a boost.
Circulating viruses increasing wait times for urgent care clinics
State health officials are urging people to understand the signs of a rare but life-threatening disease that was recently detected in Iowa. Hamburg Inn, Iowa City restaurant mainstay, planning to close. Updated: 6 hours ago. A long-time family-owned restaurant in Iowa City is closing for good next month.
