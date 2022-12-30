Read full article on original website
3 dead in scaffolding collapse at Dilworth construction site: Officials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were tragically killed and two others were transported to an area hospital following a scaffolding collapse at a Dilworth construction site Monday morning, emergency officials confirmed. The accident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. near 727 East Morehead St. in Dilworth where Medic said three victims were pronounced […]
WBTV
New life for the old mall: Rowan Co. Commissioners to hold public hearing on mall renovations
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Commissioners in Rowan County have set a public hearing this week to deal with a proposed plan to finance up to $30.1 million for renovations at the West End Plaza. The Salisbury Mall, now known as the West End Plaza, was purchased by Rowan County...
Union County furniture thief tried to get cash reward for stolen property: Sheriff
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect who stole furniture and sought a reward claiming he knew where the furniture was is now facing charges, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies began investigating the theft earlier this year. Surveillance video showed a suspect with socks over their hands and a t-shirt wrapped […]
Vehicle crash closes road in Cabarrus County, sheriff office says
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A road will remain closed until the new year in Cabarrus County due to a car accident that happened on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Odell School Road between Jim Johnson Road and Barnett Road will be closed in both directions because the car accident is causing issues with power lines.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County detectives identify ‘crew sock crook’
MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they believe to be the “crew sock crook.”. A man was caught on surveillance footage earlier this year stealing furniture from a local business wearing crew socks on his hands and a shirt tied around his face. The business recently received a call from 59-year-old Timmy Oxendine asking about a reward for its stolen furniture.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Arrested By Hickory Police On Sunday
A Taylorsville woman is facing charges after she was arrested on Sunday. Antoinette Marie McCullough, age 38, was taken into custody by the Hickory Police Department. She’s charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving with license revoked and defrauding an innkeeper. She was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $7,500. McCullough has a court date scheduled for Tuesday, January 3rd in Newton.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell pair arrested for stealing safe from a Troutman-area home
A man and woman were charged with stealing a safe from a home when the owner was out of town. Steven Floyd Fish, 35, of Mott Road, Mooresville, and Katelynn Paige Woolledge, 26, of Arthurs Road, Troutman, were each charged with felony safecracking, larceny and larceny of a firearm. A magistrate set bond at $30,000 for Woolledge and $220,000 for Fish.
WBTV
Three Rivers Land Trust expands public lands: 210 acres added to Uwharrie National Forest
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On March 11, 2022, the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) purchased 210 acres of land in Montgomery County with the goal to expand the Uwharrie National Forest by transferring this tract to the United States Forest Service (USFS). The transfer is now complete, which provides the public with access to this beautiful property.
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person has died and two others are hurt after a crash in east Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to MEDIC. MEDIC said they responded to a crash just before 2 a.m. on Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. One person died while two others were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
WBTV
One side of highway reopened near Monroe Mall after crash downs power lines
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - One side of Highway 74 in Union County has reopened near the Monroe Mall after power lines fell into the roadway, police said. According to the Monroe Police Department, the road remains closed westbound, but is open eastbound, at the intersection of Secrest Shortcut Road after a crash downed the lines.
Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge
NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
34-year-old car thief arrested in Caldwell County: Sheriff
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 34-year-old car thief was arrested and charged in Caldwell County, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. On Friday deputies released photos of Gerald Abernathy, 34, who was wanted for eluding arrest and vehicle theft. He was arrested Saturday and faces charges including reckless driving, eluding arrest, […]
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 23-29)
The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 23 to 29:. • Taqueria Chuyita, 6101 Daybreak Drive – 98.5. • The Sandwich Shop, 100 North Secrest Ave – 96.5. Restaurants in the Waxhaw area. • 7-Eleven, 8313 New Town Road – 96.5. • 701 Main...
WBTV
CMPD investigating after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death of a juvenile on New Year’s day. According to police, officers responded to a shooting just after midnight in the 900 block of Moretz Avenue in north Charlotte. A juvenile was found dead with a gunshot wound.
Off-duty officer charged with murder following domestic dispute in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An off-duty Ranlo police officer has been charged with first-degree murder following a domestic dispute early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Town of Ranlo. Officials say they responded to a call for service just before 2 a.m. on Burlington Avenue near...
Friday arrest brings comfort to South End assault victim
Jonathan Ko says he never met the man who assaulted him, and news of an arrest Friday brings him an overwhelming sense of relief.
WBTV
CMPD investigating 1st homicide of 2023 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
