Petersburg, VA

NBC12

Benjamin Harrison Bridge will close nightly starting Jan. 5

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Benjamin Harrison Bridge in Charles City and Prince George will close to traffic at night for aerial cable installation. Motorists are asked to follow the detours set in place during the nightly closures. Northbound Route 156/106 - Take Jordan Point Road (Route 156) south...
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man convicted in police killing could get more prison time

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A man who was sentenced to serve 36 years in prison for the murder of a Virginia State Police special agent could get additional time in prison after being convicted in two prison assaults. Travis Aaron Ball was convicted in the 2017 killing of special...
RICHMOND, VA

