Petersburg Fire Chief out amid staffing, equipment concerns
Nearly one year after being sworn in, Petersburg Fire Chief Tina Watkins is no longer in charge. A City spokesperson confirmed the change of leadership in an email to 8News.
Henrico gets $6.2 million for Lambert Way extension, bus shelters
A federal budget signed last week will net Henrico County a $6.2 million windfall in funding for a road expansion in Glover Park and new bus shelters across the county.
Group makes sure children have beds and don't have to sleep on the floor
A Virginia group is stepping up to deliver beds to kids in need of a warm and comfortable place to sleep.
Two $1 million-winning lottery tickets sold in Richmond area
The Virginia Lottery has announced the winners of the New Year's Millionaire Raffle, and two of the tickets were purchased in the Richmond area.
Man injured in late night shooting at Petersburg and Dinwiddie county line
The Virginia State Police is investigating a late night shooting on I-85 near the Petersburg and Dinwiddie County Line that left one man injured.
NBC12
Benjamin Harrison Bridge will close nightly starting Jan. 5
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Benjamin Harrison Bridge in Charles City and Prince George will close to traffic at night for aerial cable installation. Motorists are asked to follow the detours set in place during the nightly closures. Northbound Route 156/106 - Take Jordan Point Road (Route 156) south...
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond remain high; masks urged for 33 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 33 localities in Virginia, including 10 spots in Central Virginia, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Fire, smoke damage 2 Richmond businesses on New Year's Day
Crews were called to a fire in the 3500 block of Hull Street Sunday afternoon after reports of people seeing smoke in the area, officials said.
WDBJ7.com
Man convicted in police killing could get more prison time
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A man who was sentenced to serve 36 years in prison for the murder of a Virginia State Police special agent could get additional time in prison after being convicted in two prison assaults. Travis Aaron Ball was convicted in the 2017 killing of special...
New Year’s Raffle: 2 winning tickets worth $1 million sold in Central Virginia
There were five winning tickets drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that are worth $1 million.
Stoney, city leaders release a wrap-up of Richmond’s most notable projects in 2022
This week, Mayor Levar Stoney and other Richmond leaders released an "end-of-the-year" video looking back at everything the City has accomplished in 2022. The list includes ambitious projects that are just starting to take shape, changes you might have already seen around town, and some issues that continue to be an uphill battle.
Hopewell shooting victim evacuated by helicopter on New Year’s Day
A Hopewell man shot on New Year's Day had to be transported to a Chesterfield hospital by helicopter.
3 Richmond restaurants wishes for 2023 (ok, maybe a few more than three)
We are making wishes in lieu of sweeping predictions for 2023 in our Richmond, Virginia dining scene.
Chesterfield Police looking for check fraud suspect
According to police, on July 28, 2022 Christopher Campbell went into the United Bank on the 2700 block of Buford Road in Chesterfield and deposited a fraudulent check for over $1,800.
Petersburg man arrested in connection to attempted Colonial Heights home break-in on Christmas Day
A Petersburg man is in jail after he was arrested in connection to a Christmas Day attempted break-in and shooting that injured a Colonial Heights man and killed his dog.
Security makes 'most unusual' find at Richmond airport
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced something discovered at the Richmond airport made the Top 10 List of most unusual items found at security checkpoints nationwide.
Hopewell community reeling after death of 8-year-old in drive-by shooting
The City of Hopewell community is reeling after the death of an 8-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting last week.
Person killed in New Year's house fire in Henrico
A person was killed in a house fire in Henrico's Highland Springs neighborhood early New Year's morning, according to firefighters.
Police: Man killed on Staples Mill Road was hit by pickup
Officers were called to the intersection of Staples Mill Road at Old Staples Mill Road just before 11:05 p.m. to investigate a crash involving a pickup hitting a pedestrian.
Richmond landlord receives nearly $24,000 reduction in overcharged water bill
A Richmond man -- previously reported by 8News to have been charged with a $21,000 water bill -- has now had a significant amount deducted by the Richmond Department of Public Utilities.
