R. Kelly Denies Joycelynn Savage Has a Baby in New Interview From Behind Bars: ‘She Didn’t Have a Child’

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 3 days ago
Jabore
3d ago

All the R. Kelly girls should go on tour together performing his hits. But they won't because they like to make their money laying on their back.

Sojourner3:16
3d ago

I have no idea why any woman would even put that news out there in the universe. I would be ashamed to let anybody know that I had any relations with him. Deliverance is verily much needed.

Charles Brown
3d ago

let's not forget Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley they love them 12-year-olds they don't want to talk about that though

