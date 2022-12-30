AUSTIN, Texas — Bishop Joe S. Vásquez from the local diocese visits Rome for the Pope's funeral Mass and sends the following statement:. “It is with profound sadness that I received the news of the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. As the successor to St. Peter, his steadfast devotion to the Church’s magisterium and profound spiritual insights have left a significant imprint on the entire people of God. I am forever grateful to him for having appointed me as the fifth Bishop of the Diocese of Austin, blessing me with the opportunity to shepherd the faithful of this beloved diocese. Let us give thanks to God for Benedict’s life and witness in serving the Universal Church. May he now be received into Christ’s loving arms for all eternity. I invite all the faithful of the Diocese of Austin to join me in prayer for the repose of his soul," wrote Reverend Joe S. Vásquez.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO