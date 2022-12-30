ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

House the Homeless begins New Year with annual winter survival event

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin based organization House the Homeless kicked off their annual HUGSS winter survival event New Year’s Day at First Baptist Church downtown. Those in attendance who are experiencing homelessness received much needed essentials to survive during harsh winters and everyday life. The homeless community can be...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Officials remind Austinites to keep fireworks safety in mind this NYE

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE)-- We’ll soon be ringing in another new year. But if you're going to celebrate with fireworks at home, fire officials say use them with care. Ahead of New Year’s Day, agencies like Austin Travis County EMS are urging people to be safe with fireworks. In...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

City of Kyle welcomes the new year with a 5K Run and Polar Bear Splash

KYLE, Texas — On Sunday, Jan. 1, the city of Kyle hosted a 5K Run and Polar Bear Splash events for families. There was a 5K run for those who wanted to start their new years resolutions early. The run was called 'For the Love of Go Resolution Run.' This exercise event happened at 9:00 in the morning, before the splash event and included swag for those who purchased them.
KYLE, TX
CBS Austin

City of Austin to hold New Year's celebration at Auditorium Shores

The City of Austin is holding a celebration at Auditorium Shores on Saturday at 6 p.m. to ring in the new year. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and chairs to enjoy the evening’s festivities. There will be live performances and food. The fireworks show will begin at midnight.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Pflugerville celebrates the New Year with annual Pfreeze Pflop event

AUSTIN, Texas — City of Pflugerville brings in 2023 with their annual New Years celebration called a Pfreeze Pflop event. It started a 9:00 in the morning at the Scott B. Mentzer Pool. Local residents who were brave enough to slide in the water, referred to as pfrigid water, could slide down at the Scott Metzer pool. While the pool is not heated, two residents were brave enough to slide down this year.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

St. David's HealthCare welcomes the first baby born in the new year

AUSTIN, Texas — St. David's HealtchCare proudly welcomed the first baby born in their hospital this year. Gianna Muhimbare was born weighing eight pounds and four ounces at 12:29 a.m. at the St. David's South Austin Medical Center. The newborn's mother Raissa Muhimbare is grateful for her new daughter.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

2 hospitalized after NW Austin domestic disturbance

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were taken to the hospital after an incident in northwest Austin Sunday morning, according to police. The Austin Police Department said a shoot/stab hotshot call came in around 6:13 a.m. Officers responded to the scene at 7920 San Felipe Boulevard. ALSO | Lake Travis...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Lockhart man wanted for theft in Pflugerville

The Pflugerville Police Department is searching for 30-year-old Robert Edward White in connection with a theft. White’s last known residence was in Lockhart. He is described as 6’01” tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. ALSO | Affidavit: Georgetown mom urged daughter to...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

New Year's weekend warmth, Monday storm chance

After the Arctic outbreak that brought bone-chilling cold to Central Texas for Christmas, we're looking at one of the warmest New Year's weekends on record! 2021 and 1951 tie for the warmest New Year's Eve when it hit 83 degrees. For New Year's Eve 2022, I'm forecasting a high of 78, which would tie for 6th warmest.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man shot near Dreamer's shop in NE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials are responding to a call received at 6:55 in the evening about a shooting happening outside a Dreamer's shop. The male has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Currently, detectives are still on the scene and investigating the matter.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

8 people injured in S Austin crash, 4 taken to hospital

AUSTIN, Texas — Eight people were injured in a crash in south Austin early Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near the intersection of East Riverside Drive and Alameda Drive around 1:16 a.m. ALSO | Man shot near Dreamer's shop in NE Austin. Two vehicles were...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Bicyclist taken to hospital after collision with APD vehicle

AUSTIN, Texas — A bicyclist was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision involving an Austin Police Department vehicle early Monday morning. APD said it happened around 1:27 a.m. near the intersection of West Rundberg Lane and Slayton Drive. ALSO | Motorcycle crash in...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police arrest man after assault on UT campus

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Police Department arrested a suspect after he allegedly assaulted a woman on campus on Monday. UTPD officers responded to the scene near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street around 12:59 p.m. Someone affiliated with UT said she was walking towards Guadalupe Street...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

2 injured in rollover collision near Tesla Gigafactory

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover collision on Highway 130 near the Tesla Gigafactory early Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the northbound lane near Tesla Road around 1:25 a.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. ALSO...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin's Bishop Joe S. Vasquez visits Rome for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's funeral Mass

AUSTIN, Texas — Bishop Joe S. Vásquez from the local diocese visits Rome for the Pope's funeral Mass and sends the following statement:. “It is with profound sadness that I received the news of the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. As the successor to St. Peter, his steadfast devotion to the Church’s magisterium and profound spiritual insights have left a significant imprint on the entire people of God. I am forever grateful to him for having appointed me as the fifth Bishop of the Diocese of Austin, blessing me with the opportunity to shepherd the faithful of this beloved diocese. Let us give thanks to God for Benedict’s life and witness in serving the Universal Church. May he now be received into Christ’s loving arms for all eternity. I invite all the faithful of the Diocese of Austin to join me in prayer for the repose of his soul," wrote Reverend Joe S. Vásquez.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

UT baseball coach Cliff Gustafson dies at 91

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas baseball coach Cliff Gustafson, who won 22 Southwest Conference Championships and two National Championships, passed away Monday at the age of 91. According to a press release from the University of Texas, Gustafson was the head coach for 29 seasons from 1968 to 1996. His career included a record 17 College World Series appearances, winning National Championships in 1975 and 1983. He was inducted into the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor in 1983 and is a member of the National College Baseball Hall of Fame, the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame.
AUSTIN, TX

