Read full article on original website
Related
hudsoncountyview.com
Kearny police seeking public’s help to locate resident, 28, last seen in Newark
The Kearny Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a 28-year-old resident last seen in Newark, they announced on Facebook this afternoon. “The Kearny Police Department has received a missing persons report for Mr. Robert Cestari, a 28 year old Kearny resident. Mr. Cestari‘s last known location was Newark, NJ,” the post says.
Suspects flee after 1 is injured in Newark shooting, cops say
Three suspects fled the scene after a woman was injured in a shooting in Newark Monday afternoon, police said in a statement. The incident took place at 4:25 p.m. near 6th Avenue and North 14th Street in the city’s Lower Roseville section, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
Englewood Cliffs Swears In New Police Officers
Two new Englewood police officers begin attending the Bergen County law enforcement academy in January.Police Officers Christopher Corra and Matthew Maretic were sworn in earlier this month by Municipal Court Judge Carolina Calderon. Corra, a Washington Township resident, was previously a dispatcher with the Ho-Ho-Kus Police Department. Maretic, of Closter,...
Hackensack PD: Officers Nab Out-Of-State Burglar In The Act
A business burglar caught in the act by Hackensack police before dawn is suspected in a number of other area break-ins, as well, authorities said. Adebayo Adedoyin, 26, of Staten Island was seized on the premises of the Myer Street business by Officers Michael Scangarella, Aaron Rios, Ben Farhi, and Michael Koenig around 5 a.m. New Year’s Eve, said Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.
Newark police officer hit by vehicle fleeing crime scene: officials
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A Newark police officer was injured when hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime Saturday, officials said. The incident happened near Goldsmith Avenue and Hobson Street around 3:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé Newark police witnessed four men attempting to steal a GPS from […]
hudsontv.com
Multiple Arrests Made During Busy Week for Secaucus Police
It was a busy week for the Secaucus Police Department, with several arrests made between December 26, 2022 and January 1, 2023. On December 28, 22-year-old Engel Paulino gomez of Paterson, NJ was arrested during a motor vehicle stop for an outstanding warrant issued out of Garfield, NJ. Paulino gomez was released on his own recognizance pending a future court date and issued two motor vehicle summonses.
NJ mom says officer who fatally shot her son is now detective
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- Four months after the New Jersey attorney general's office released disturbing police body camera footage of an Englewood man killed by police, his death is still under investigation. Now, his mother tells CBS2 instead of reprimanding the officer who killed her son, police are promoting her. "I miss him so much. I said, 'Everything I'm doing right now is for you,'" Myrlene Laurince told CBS2's Christine Sloan. Laurince is demanding justice for her son, Bernard Placide, who authorities say was Tased by Englewood police and then shot and killed by Officer Luana Sharpe. Body cameras worn by three officers captured the...
Elmwood Park neighbors ‘relieved’ after manhunt ends with death of shooting suspect
The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response team went into a room at the hotel, where Allandale was said to have started shooting just after 7 p.m. Saturday.
Woman Stabbed, Man Slashed, Repeat Offender Seized On Hackensack Street
An unemployed Hackensack man with a history of harassing and threatening people stabbed a woman and slashed a man with a box cutter during an argument in the middle of a city street Monday afternoon, authorities said. The 32-year-old woman and 61-year-old man were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center...
JILTED AND JAILED: Ridgefield Man Charged With Trashing Little Ferry Home, Assaulting Ex-GF
A 19-year-old Ridgefield man was jailed after Little Ferry police said he broke into an ex-girlfriend's apartment, attacked her and a visitor and then trashed the place. Michael Chung broke the locks to get into the 18-year-old victim's River Street home, a Little Ferry police report says. He then grabbed...
theobserver.com
Town awards 90-day contract to RWJBH for local ambulance services; Kearny EMS ends at midnight, Jan. 1
The Town of Kearny has a new emergency ambulance service provider, replacing Kearny EMS, which advised the town it was going out of business, effective New Year’s Day, after two decades of local service. The town governing body voted 7-0, on Thursday, Dec. 29, with Mayor Alberto Santos and...
Multiple families displaced from fire in Paterson
The flames broke out inside a multi-family home on Harrison Street in Paterson around 10 a.m. on New Year's Day.
Wallington Man With Violent History Pepper-Sprayed In Melee With Police
A Wallington man with a violent history was pepper-sprayed and arrested after a scuffle with police who said he spit on them. Max C. Zaccone, 28, "appeared heavily intoxicated and verbally and physically threatened officers" who responded to a dispute and were trying to sort things out at a Wallington Avenue home, Wallington Police Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said.
wrnjradio.com
Mavis Discount Tire employee accused of stealing store deposit
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Mavis Discount Tire employee has been charged with stealing the store’s deposit, according to police. On Dec. 28, police responded to Mavis Discount Tire in Denville Township for a report of a theft, police said. After a brief investigation, it was...
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: Jersey City man arrested for fatal shooting on Christmas
A Jersey City man has been arrested for a fatal shooting on Christmas that claimed the life of a 46-year-old man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Eddie Webb, 43, of Jersey City, is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Federal authorities investigate cyberattack on Rockland County Clerk's Office
The county clerk’s office was informed on Tuesday that its software administrator had detected potentially malicious files within its infrastructure on Christmas Day.
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Man Arrested for Involvement in Fatal Shooting of Khaliq Lockett
On December 30, 2022, Eddie Webb, a 43-year-old man from Jersey City, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Khaliq Lockett, which occurred on December 25, 2022. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, Webb is charged with Murder, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Possession of a...
Off Duty Ocean County Officer Lauded For Lifesaving
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – Off-duty State Department of Corrections officer Chad Ammerman received a prestigious award for saving the life of an elderly boater in distress. On June 21, 2021, a sailboat capsized in the waters off Little Egg. John L. McKenna, 82, was riding in it but was unable to get back in.
hudsontv.com
Fairly Busy New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day For Hoboken Police
Hoboken Detective Lieutenant Jonathan Mecka has released the following information pertaining to arrests made on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day:. Arrestees: Jonathan George 29 of Union City and Claudia Pujol 35 of Hoboken were arrested on 12/31/2022, at approximately 5pm, for burglary, Hindering and Drug Paraphernalia while within the Hoboken Housing Authority. Mr. George was also charged with resisting arrest (no officers hurt). Both individuals also had outstanding warrants for their arrest. All charges were placed on warrants and they were transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.
Another unhappy New Year for family of man fatally shot by Newark officer
It will be two years ago Sunday that Carl Dorsey III was fatally shot by a Newark police detective in a chaotic scene captured on a black-and-white surveillance video, and this New Year’s Day promises to be another unhappy one for the family of the 39-year-old truck driver and father of three.
Comments / 0