hudsoncountyview.com

Kearny police seeking public’s help to locate resident, 28, last seen in Newark

The Kearny Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a 28-year-old resident last seen in Newark, they announced on Facebook this afternoon. “The Kearny Police Department has received a missing persons report for Mr. Robert Cestari, a 28 year old Kearny resident. Mr. Cestari‘s last known location was Newark, NJ,” the post says.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Suspects flee after 1 is injured in Newark shooting, cops say

Three suspects fled the scene after a woman was injured in a shooting in Newark Monday afternoon, police said in a statement. The incident took place at 4:25 p.m. near 6th Avenue and North 14th Street in the city’s Lower Roseville section, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Englewood Cliffs Swears In New Police Officers

Two new Englewood police officers begin attending the Bergen County law enforcement academy in January.Police Officers Christopher Corra and Matthew Maretic were sworn in earlier this month by Municipal Court Judge Carolina Calderon. Corra, a Washington Township resident, was previously a dispatcher with the Ho-Ho-Kus Police Department. Maretic, of Closter,...
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
Daily Voice

Hackensack PD: Officers Nab Out-Of-State Burglar In The Act

A business burglar caught in the act by Hackensack police before dawn is suspected in a number of other area break-ins, as well, authorities said. Adebayo Adedoyin, 26, of Staten Island was seized on the premises of the Myer Street business by Officers Michael Scangarella, Aaron Rios, Ben Farhi, and Michael Koenig around 5 a.m. New Year’s Eve, said Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.
HACKENSACK, NJ
PIX11

Newark police officer hit by vehicle fleeing crime scene: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A Newark police officer was injured when hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime Saturday, officials said. The incident happened near Goldsmith Avenue and Hobson Street around 3:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé Newark police witnessed four men attempting to steal a GPS from […]
NEWARK, NJ
hudsontv.com

Multiple Arrests Made During Busy Week for Secaucus Police

It was a busy week for the Secaucus Police Department, with several arrests made between December 26, 2022 and January 1, 2023. On December 28, 22-year-old Engel Paulino gomez of Paterson, NJ was arrested during a motor vehicle stop for an outstanding warrant issued out of Garfield, NJ. Paulino gomez was released on his own recognizance pending a future court date and issued two motor vehicle summonses.
SECAUCUS, NJ
CBS New York

NJ mom says officer who fatally shot her son is now detective

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- Four months after the New Jersey attorney general's office released disturbing police body camera footage of an Englewood man killed by police, his death is still under investigation. Now, his mother tells CBS2 instead of reprimanding the officer who killed her son, police are promoting her. "I miss him so much. I said, 'Everything I'm doing right now is for you,'" Myrlene Laurince told CBS2's Christine Sloan. Laurince is demanding justice for her son, Bernard Placide, who authorities say was Tased by Englewood police and then shot and killed by Officer Luana Sharpe. Body cameras worn by three officers captured the...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Mavis Discount Tire employee accused of stealing store deposit

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Mavis Discount Tire employee has been charged with stealing the store’s deposit, according to police. On Dec. 28, police responded to Mavis Discount Tire in Denville Township for a report of a theft, police said. After a brief investigation, it was...
hudsoncountyview.com

Prosecutor: Jersey City man arrested for fatal shooting on Christmas

A Jersey City man has been arrested for a fatal shooting on Christmas that claimed the life of a 46-year-old man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Eddie Webb, 43, of Jersey City, is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Fairly Busy New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day For Hoboken Police

Hoboken Detective Lieutenant Jonathan Mecka has released the following information pertaining to arrests made on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day:. Arrestees: Jonathan George 29 of Union City and Claudia Pujol 35 of Hoboken were arrested on 12/31/2022, at approximately 5pm, for burglary, Hindering and Drug Paraphernalia while within the Hoboken Housing Authority. Mr. George was also charged with resisting arrest (no officers hurt). Both individuals also had outstanding warrants for their arrest. All charges were placed on warrants and they were transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.
HOBOKEN, NJ

