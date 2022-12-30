ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlantic

The IRS Really, Really Should Have Audited Trump

By Noah Bookbinder
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WXDIU_0jygFL1i00
Scott Olson / Getty

Six years after Donald Trump should have disclosed his tax returns to the public, they have finally been released. This took advocacy, congressional action, and litigation that went to the Supreme Court—all to obtain basic financial transparency from a president.

But the House Ways and Means Committee’s report on its investigation, released last week in conjunction with the committee’s vote to disclose Trump’s tax returns, revealed new information that may be as astonishing as anything in the returns themselves: The IRS did not even begin auditing Trump’s taxes until 2019, on the same day the committee began asking the agency about them. This is outrageous, and it must be investigated.

Getting Trump’s tax returns should not have been this hard. Every president elected since Richard Nixon—with the exception of Trump—has publicly disclosed his tax returns. Tax returns can tell the American people, and Congress, whether a president is following the law and behaving honestly. Crucially for Trump, who uniquely and inappropriately retained ownership of a massive international business while president, they can provide information about conflicts of interest that may have swayed his decision making.

Examining Trump’s tax returns and discovering all they can reveal about how his finances may have intersected with his presidency will take time. The committee released an analysis from the Joint Committee on Taxation stating that Trump had paid nothing, or close to it, in some years of his presidency. The income information included in that analysis also seems to support the assertion that Trump’s use of the presidency to steer business to himself from the government and those seeking to influence it may have reversed years of financial losses for Trump’s companies and led to hefty profits in 2018 and 2019, until COVID’s arrival in 2020 reversed his fortunes again. Now that the detailed returns are available, we’ll learn much more about those companies’ earnings, losses, and tax payments, and about Trump’s financial interests.

But the revelation about the IRS’s failure to perform the required audit of Trump’s taxes—that it did not happen at all for more than two years, and that, according to the committee, his 2017, 2018, and 2019 tax returns were not even selected for audit until after he left office—deserves yet more scrutiny. The IRS’s own regulations mandate that a president’s taxes must be audited every year. Not only that, but ongoing audits were the purported reason Trump gave for refusing to disclose his tax returns. Spokespeople for President Barack Obama confirmed that his taxes were subject to routine annual audits during his presidency, and a spokesperson for President Joe Biden said that his have been too. The Ways and Means Committee reported that, despite Trump’s complex finances, when review finally began in 2019, the audit was initially assigned to a single employee, and no audits of the years requested by the committee—2015 to 2020—have yet been completed.

The requirement to audit the president could not have simply evaded notice at the IRS. Trump’s taxes have been a major public issue since he initially refused to disclose them as a candidate in 2016. The IRS is drastically under-resourced, but insufficient resources are unlikely to be to blame, because they didn’t stop the agency from promptly reviewing the tax returns of the president immediately preceding Trump and the one immediately following him. That a unique resource crunch happened to coincide only with Trump’s presidency strains credulity.

So what happened here? It’s possible that the IRS was aware of all the controversy around Trump’s taxes and simply didn’t want any part of it. That’s inexcusable, but it’s not nefarious.

A more troubling explanation is possible—even likely: that Trump used the levers of government to shield himself from scrutiny.

There’s certainly no reason to think that he had qualms about abusing his power for his own benefit. Throughout his presidency, Trump manipulated and misused component after component of the federal government to protect himself and advance his personal and political interests.

He and his compliant attorney general Bill Barr misused the Justice Department to undercut investigations of Trump, target perceived enemies, and assist the president’s allies, including by dropping cases, opposing the sentencing recommendations of career prosecutors, and issuing pardons. The Department of the Interior produced videos lauding Trump and arranged for national-park land to be used for his political events. Trump fired or sidelined inspectors general whose investigations harmed him, and he sought to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Senior employees throughout the executive branch routinely praised Trump and attacked his political opponents in violation of the Hatch Act, which prohibits most government employees from using their position for politics; Trump ensured that the illegal practice was encouraged rather than punished. And, of course, Trump ultimately tried to use the Justice Department and other parts of government to keep himself in power after losing an election.

Was the IRS’s failure to audit Trump as required by law another instance of the former president’s misuse of the government to protect himself? It is already known that Trump frequently discussed arranging IRS audits of perceived enemies and that two of those enemies, former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, received highly unusual audits; an inspector-general investigation was unable to determine how that happened.

It is also known that Trump installed loyalists at the IRS. In 2018, he appointed Commissioner Charles Rettig, who had previously defended Trump’s refusal to disclose his tax returns and who makes hundreds of thousands of dollars from renting out units in a Trump-branded property. In 2019, Trump prioritized a longtime associate’s confirmation as the agency’s general counsel. These or other loyalists may have acted to protect Trump out of devotion to him, as so many others throughout the government did. IRS employees may also have acted out of fear, shirking their responsibilities to avoid Trump’s wrath.

The Senate Finance Committee must investigate the IRS’s failure. Its chair, Ron Wyden, has already expressed interest in doing so. The agency’s inspector general should investigate too. The public needs to know whether one more key government function was politicized, allowing a president to shield possible conflicts of interest and escape accountability. The American people need reassurances that transparency, oversight, and accountability will once again become matters of course rather than subjects of prolonged litigation.

Donald Trump attempted to hijack the United States government to keep himself in power, and American democracy almost didn’t survive. His tax returns may have been another part of that effort. That merits investigation—not over another six years, but now.

Comments / 25

Diane Griffin
3d ago

Trumps common denominator is to not do what is required by the laws that apply to every American but to be in charge to tell and do to himself and others what is unlawful! a human with no conscience, a rebel, no accountability for wrongdoings. he makes his own laws according to Trump. a dictator.

Reply(1)
21
Lisa Blazek
3d ago

why does it matter if we see his Tax returns? His company was convicted of tax fraud, so these tax returns will just be more of his lies.

Reply
12
Michael Thomas
2d ago

They were too busy harassing someone who made $30,000.

Reply
12
Related
The Atlantic

The Prosecution of Trump Runs Into Some Serious First Amendment Troubles

Yesterday the House January 6 Committee unanimously voted to recommend that former President Donald Trump be criminally prosecuted, for charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstructing an act of Congress, and, the most serious, insurrection. A congressional criminal referral of a former president is unprecedented, and if Special Counsel Jack Smith and the Department of Justice decide to prosecute Trump, they will have to address a formidable defense: that Trump’s speech on January 6, 2021, no matter how irresponsible or how full of lies about a “stolen” 2020 election, was, after all, a political speech and thus protected by the First Amendment.
The Atlantic

What Trump and Musk Don’t Get About Russia’s Nuclear Threats

The use of nuclear weapons was just around the corner, or so a number of influential people were claiming not long ago. As the Ukrainian military ran up a series of impressive victories this fall in pushing back Russian invaders, its battlefield success inspired predictions that Russian President Vladimir Putin would turn to nuclear weapons to secure his strategic objectives (whatever those might be). The logical upshot of these claims was that the United States and its European allies should try to prevent a dangerous escalation essentially by selling Ukraine out—that is, by curtailing military support and ultimately forcing it to accommodate Russia’s aggression.
The Atlantic

Justice Is Coming for Donald Trump

“Many secrets, no mysteries”: That is the basic rule of all Donald Trump scandals. There has never been any mystery about what happened on January 6, 2021. As Senator Mitch McConnell said at Trump’s second impeachment trial, “There’s no question—none—that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”
The Independent

Tax returns show Trump made millions from father’s legacy while his own properties flopped

Donald Trump’s business empire relies much on public image and societal whims — and the cost of bucking those trends was evident in the second year of his presidency.Tax returns released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee show a surge of revenue for the former president in 2018, a year after he took office and placed his business empire into a blind trust controlled by his adult sons.The surge originated from a sale of numerous real estate properties, including some handed down to the then-president as part of his inheritance. Others were his own, built up...
NBC News

What’s missing from the Trump tax returns released Friday

Friday’s release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from his four years in the White House and two years prior is an important and long overdue public service. It ensures the continuation of the half-century-long tradition of Oval Office transparency in which Americans can review their commander in chief’s taxes. It also ensures that legal wrangling over more than three-and-a-half years couldn’t keep the Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining the tax documents guaranteed to them under federal law.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

118K+
Followers
8K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy