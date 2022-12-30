Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
NY lawmakers get pay raise making them nation’s best-paid
New Hampshire lawmakers to vote on Medicaid expansion - clipped version. Funding for New Hampshire's expanded Medicaid program will be among the bills up for a vote this legislative session. Updated: 42 minutes ago. A Franklin County road is closed after a tractor trailer turnover. How Vermont farmers work to...
WCAX
Legal Services Vermont to launch program for low income Vermonters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the help of a $200,000 grant, Legal Services Vermont will expand their help to low income Vermonters through an online format. Legal Services Vermont plans to use the money to create online guided interviews, which will provide a series of questions to fill out. The responses will then be generated into court forms for things like divorce, relief from abuse, and other small claims.
WCAX
Housing, workforce, climate among top priorities for Vermont lawmakers in new session
Like many Vermonters, Caroline Patten is big on the great outdoors. UVM Medical Center’s Baby New Year shares birthday with mom, aunt. The Baby New Year at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington made his appearance just before noon on the first, and he already has something in common with his mom.
WCAX
Made in Vermont: MoLa Hoods
Loving what you do for work is a treat, and for Jericho’s Amber Farr, the job is pretty sweet. South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore...
WCAX
New Hampshire lawmakers to vote on Medicaid expansion - clipped version
Like many Vermonters, Caroline Patten is big on the great outdoors. UVM Medical Center’s Baby New Year shares birthday with mom, aunt. The Baby New Year at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington made his appearance just before noon on the first, and he already has something in common with his mom.
WCAX
How Vermont farmers work to protect their flocks amid avian influenza fears - clipped version
Like many Vermonters, Caroline Patten is big on the great outdoors. UVM Medical Center’s Baby New Year shares birthday with mom, aunt. The Baby New Year at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington made his appearance just before noon on the first, and he already has something in common with his mom.
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
waer.org
How the state's minimum wage bump to $14.20 is hitting businesses
Entry-level workers will now be guaranteed $14.20 per hour, as the final stage of New York's tiered minimum wage increase plan takes effect Sunday. Meanwhile, tipped workers in Central New York will earn around $9 per hour. But Daniel Burchill, the general manager of B'Ville Diner in Baldwinsville, said paying...
Credit Cards Companies Must End Corrupt Practices in New York
New York officials are making major changes to credit cards and gift cards to "protect" Empire State residents. Just before Christmas, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of legislation that officials believe will "protect" New Yorkers from "exploitative credit and gift card practices in New York." New York State Cracks...
WCAX
Inmate at Springfield prison passes away in hospital
Just in time for the New Year, New York lawmakers will be the highest-paid state legislators in the nation under a bill signed Saturday. Police say a brawl at the St. Johnsbury Elks Club on New Year's Eve ended in one arrest. Vermont’s Baby New Year born in St. Albans...
fox5ny.com
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut laws that take effect in 2023
NEW YORK - Several new laws in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut take effect in 2023, from gun control to minimum wage increases. Here is a look at some of them that will impact your life beginning in 2023. Minimum Wage (New York and New Jersey) New York State...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Some Lawmakers Are Unhappy With Hochul’s Plan to Raise the Minimum Wage to $15.00, and They Want to Raise It to $21.00.
Kathy Hochul, the governor, is making some important announcements that will help many people. Million-dollar funding proposals to address water pollution have been discussed on occasion. Not only that, but new opportunities for participation in various programs occasionally arise. Household Energy Services in New York State is one such program....
WCAX
How a warmup and early winter sap run could affect Vermont’s maple season
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Maple season is typically months away. But what happens when Vermont sees a warmup and maple season starts early? Lots of sugar-makers have their taps in trees in early December, so when the sap runs, they can collect. It’s day one of boiling at Branon Family...
Kathy Hochul giving over $20 million to help renters and homeowners: See who will get the money
It won't be wrong to say that the housing crisis is a decade-long problem in New York. The main reason is that the supply does not meet the demand. Also, a vast majority of residents have no or little money to afford shelter.
WCAX
New York becomes sixth state to legalize human composting
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York governor Kathy Hochul signed a law Saturday making New York the sixth state in the nation to allow human composting as a burial method. The move legalizes natural organic reduction, popularly known as human composting, following Vermont, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and California. Supporters see...
Year In Review: #6 7 New York Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our sixth most-read story of 2022. 7 New York Hometowns Among Worst 'Small Cities In America'. A number of the worst small cities in America can be found in the Hudson Valley and New York State.
WCAX
Vermont man arrested in New Year's Eve brawl
New Hampshire lawmakers to vote on Medicaid expansion - clipped version. Funding for New Hampshire's expanded Medicaid program will be among the bills up for a vote this legislative session. Updated: 42 minutes ago. A Franklin County road is closed after a tractor trailer turnover. How Vermont farmers work to...
WCAX
You Can Quote Me: Jan. 1, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “You Can Quote Me,” a peek into snowmaking on the ski mountain when Mother Nature isn’t cooperating. Plus, are you putting your head on pillows actually made in Vermont? We look into a company making the claim and examine the laws around using Vermont in your brand. Plus, we investigate military burn pits still in operation as a new law kicks in to help those already exposed.
wnynewsnow.com
New York Excelsior Scholarship Application Open
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) — The application for the Excelsior Scholarship for new applicants for the Spring 2023 term is now open. The Excelsior Scholarship allows eligible full-time students to attend a SUNY or CUNY two-year or four-year college tuition-free. The governor’s office says that students from households with gross incomes up to $125,000 are eligible for the Spring Excelsior Scholarship award.
Comments / 0