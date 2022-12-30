ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

NY lawmakers get pay raise making them nation’s best-paid

New Hampshire lawmakers to vote on Medicaid expansion - clipped version. Funding for New Hampshire's expanded Medicaid program will be among the bills up for a vote this legislative session. Updated: 42 minutes ago. A Franklin County road is closed after a tractor trailer turnover. How Vermont farmers work to...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Legal Services Vermont to launch program for low income Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the help of a $200,000 grant, Legal Services Vermont will expand their help to low income Vermonters through an online format. Legal Services Vermont plans to use the money to create online guided interviews, which will provide a series of questions to fill out. The responses will then be generated into court forms for things like divorce, relief from abuse, and other small claims.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Made in Vermont: MoLa Hoods

Loving what you do for work is a treat, and for Jericho’s Amber Farr, the job is pretty sweet. South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore...
VERMONT STATE
R.A. Heim

Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
waer.org

How the state's minimum wage bump to $14.20 is hitting businesses

Entry-level workers will now be guaranteed $14.20 per hour, as the final stage of New York's tiered minimum wage increase plan takes effect Sunday. Meanwhile, tipped workers in Central New York will earn around $9 per hour. But Daniel Burchill, the general manager of B'Ville Diner in Baldwinsville, said paying...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WCAX

Inmate at Springfield prison passes away in hospital

Just in time for the New Year, New York lawmakers will be the highest-paid state legislators in the nation under a bill signed Saturday. Police say a brawl at the St. Johnsbury Elks Club on New Year's Eve ended in one arrest. Vermont’s Baby New Year born in St. Albans...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newjerseylocalnews.com

Some Lawmakers Are Unhappy With Hochul’s Plan to Raise the Minimum Wage to $15.00, and They Want to Raise It to $21.00.

Kathy Hochul, the governor, is making some important announcements that will help many people. Million-dollar funding proposals to address water pollution have been discussed on occasion. Not only that, but new opportunities for participation in various programs occasionally arise. Household Energy Services in New York State is one such program....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WCAX

New York becomes sixth state to legalize human composting

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York governor Kathy Hochul signed a law Saturday making New York the sixth state in the nation to allow human composting as a burial method. The move legalizes natural organic reduction, popularly known as human composting, following Vermont, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and California. Supporters see...
COLORADO STATE
WCAX

Vermont man arrested in New Year's Eve brawl

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

You Can Quote Me: Jan. 1, 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “You Can Quote Me,” a peek into snowmaking on the ski mountain when Mother Nature isn’t cooperating. Plus, are you putting your head on pillows actually made in Vermont? We look into a company making the claim and examine the laws around using Vermont in your brand. Plus, we investigate military burn pits still in operation as a new law kicks in to help those already exposed.
VERMONT STATE
wnynewsnow.com

New York Excelsior Scholarship Application Open

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) — The application for the Excelsior Scholarship for new applicants for the Spring 2023 term is now open. The Excelsior Scholarship allows eligible full-time students to attend a SUNY or CUNY two-year or four-year college tuition-free. The governor’s office says that students from households with gross incomes up to $125,000 are eligible for the Spring Excelsior Scholarship award.
NEW YORK STATE

