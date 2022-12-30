Read full article on original website
Lakers laud 'amazing' LeBron James after 47-point birthday outing
ATLANTA -- Coming into a Friday night showdown with the Hawks on his 38th birthday, Lakers star LeBron James told his teammates he had a gift for them. He was going to score 40 points to get them back on track after Los Angeles had lost five of its past six.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tweets birthday message for LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James got another birthday greeting after he turned 38 on Friday. This time from the man he is chasing on the NBA's all-time scoring list: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Abdul-Jabbar, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and six-time NBA champion, shouted out LeBron on Saturday morning. The...
Morant gives signature shoes to boy after Grizzlies beat Sacramento
Beyond the Grizzlies coming away with a win against the Sacramento Kings Sunday night, one 9-year-old Middle Tennessee boy walked away with the gift and experience of a lifetime.
Lakers' Anthony Davis details foot injury, says 'pain has subsided tremendously'
ATLANTA -- Reluctant to invite outside expectations surrounding his return date but clearly encouraged by the progress he's made so far, Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis spoke to reporters Friday for the first time since suffering a stress injury in his right foot two weeks ago. "Feeling...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
Derek Carr is making his feelings toward the Las Vegas Raiders very clear in the aftermath of his benching. A number of fans noticed that the veteran quarterback had unfollowed the Raiders on social media this week, getting rid of them on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Derek Carr has unfollowed the Raiders 👀😳... The post Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Los Angeles plays Miami after George's 45-point showing
Miami Heat (19-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-17, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Miami Heat after Paul George scored 45 points in the Los Angeles Clippers' 131-130 loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Clippers have gone 11-7 at home....
Kyrie Irving's Shocking Highlight Had The Arena In Awe
Kyrie Irving had an incredible highlight during Monday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets.
Chargers don't plan to rest players with eye on 5th seed
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- A postseason berth in hand for the first time in four seasons and coming off a 31-10 blowout victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers will go into their regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos with the intent to clinch the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs.
Brock Purdy earns high marks for leading 49ers from behind
LAS VEGAS -- Since taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo, rookie Brock Purdy has faced and passed a number of tests for the San Francisco 49ers. But the one he got from the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday was, perhaps, the most difficult yet. The Niners faced a fourth-quarter deficit for...
'You couldn't tell he was a backup': Jarrett Stidham earns Raiders' respect in first start
LAS VEGAS --Jarrett Stidham, fresh off his first career start in which he passed for 365 yards and three touchdowns, gathered his Las Vegas Raiders teammates and apologized. He was sorry for not being able to finish off the San Francisco 49ers and their No. 1-ranked defense in the Raiders' 37-34 overtime loss at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
Niners' Trey Lance has second surgery due to irritation in ankle
LAS VEGAS -- For the second time in about three months, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance had surgery on his right ankle. The Niners announced Saturday that Lance had the surgery Friday to remove hardware that was causing irritation in the ankle. Lance was injured in a Sept. 18...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ daughter already loves ketchup, too
It looks like Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes isn't the only one in the family who loves ketchup. His daughter Sterling is a fan.
Players back Brandon Staley as Chargers keep rolling
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Standing at his locker after a fourth straight victory, this time a 31-10 rout of the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams,Chargerslinebacker Kyle Van Noy did not mince words in an endorsement of coach Brandon Staley as he doubled down on a strongly worded tweetthat he sent earlier in the week.
NFL flexes Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars to Saturday
The final week of the NFL season will begin Saturday with a doubleheader on the ESPN family of networks. The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to the Las Vegas Raiders for the early game (4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+). The Chiefs have won four straight and at 13-3 are in possession...
Fenway Park transforms for NHL’s 14th annual Winter Classic
BOSTON (AP) — Fenway Park, the majors’ oldest active ballpark, was transformed into an outdoor hockey arena for the NHL’s 14th annual Winter Classic on Monday afternoon. With the logos of the two teams — the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins — hanging high atop the seats above the park’s fabled 37-foot Green Monster, the league’s annual marquee New Year’s event returned to Fenway for the second time.
