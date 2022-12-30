Read full article on original website
New York State civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Civil Service has released its January application schedule for upcoming exams. The computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. There are four examinations opened for January for the following positions: Institution safety officer, security officer, security officer...
wnynewsnow.com
New York Excelsior Scholarship Application Open
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) — The application for the Excelsior Scholarship for new applicants for the Spring 2023 term is now open. The Excelsior Scholarship allows eligible full-time students to attend a SUNY or CUNY two-year or four-year college tuition-free. The governor’s office says that students from households with gross incomes up to $125,000 are eligible for the Spring Excelsior Scholarship award.
5 New Laws You Should Know For 2023 In New York State
Today kicks off a new year across New York and with 2023 comes some new laws that you need to know about. Nearly 200 new laws will go on the books this year but we wanted to focus on some of them that will have a bigger impact on you in 2023.
New year, new laws: Here are some taking effect in NY on Jan. 1
New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, left, presides over the Senate during a special legislative session to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Some 39 bills will become law in New York on Jan. 1. The new measures include lengthening the voter registration period and compensation for college athletes. [ more › ]
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
WHEC TV-10
Minimum wage now $14.20 an hour in Upstate New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Minimum wage has gone up a dollar for Upstate New York. More money in your pocket. Minimum wage went from $13.20 to $14.20 per hour. This is another phase of Governor Kathy Hochul’s effort to get the Empire State to $15.00 an hour. “This comes...
16 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For January 2023
As we begin 2023, maybe one of your New Year's resolutions was to focus on the safety of your community. You can do that by focusing on New York State's most wanted criminals for January 2023. How can you help make sure our neighborhoods are safe for the beginning of...
5 things to know this Monday, January 2
Governor Kathy Hochul began her first full term leading New York yesterday. Also, in the Spa City, a water main break forced the health department to issue a citywide boil water advisory. Here are five things to know, this Jan. 2, 2023.
Year In Review: #6 7 New York Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our sixth most-read story of 2022. 7 New York Hometowns Among Worst 'Small Cities In America'. A number of the worst small cities in America can be found in the Hudson Valley and New York State.
New York’s Adult-Use Cannabis Market Is Officially Open
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. In what is anticipated to be the second-largest legal market after California, the nonprofit Housing Works Cannabis Co. opened its doors to the public on December 29 in the East Village, ushering in a new era for the sector.
WNYT
Gov. Hochul announces supportive housing grants
Governor Hochul announced Friday, that 125 awards were given out, for annual funding that’ll go to boost supportive housing, to help New Yorkers find a safe, and affordable place to call home. Recipients help serve a number of vulnerable New Yorkers including older adults, survivors of domestic and gender-based...
Year In Review: #8 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our eighth most-read story of 2022. 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State. Note: This article was published in January of 2022. Some of the children were found and reunited with their family members. However, others remain missing. Hudson Valley Post will have an updated post about missing children from across New York State in early 2023.
Year In Review #1: If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our top-performing story of 2022. If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away. This is why you need to run if you see purple paint across New York State or the Hudson Valley.
Year In Review: #4 The 15 ‘Most Dangerous’ Places To Live in New York State
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our fourth most-read story of 2022. The 15 'Most Dangerous' Places To Live in New York State. A new list highlights the "most dangerous" places to live in New York State. Is your hometown on the list?
wrfalp.com
NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31
Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Advocates Hail New Carpet Recycling Law
Advocates have applauded Governor Hochul for signing A.9279-A/S.5027-C, which establishes an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program for carpeting by setting mandatory goals for carpet recycling; creating convenient collection locations, and phasing out harmful PFAS chemicals from new carpet production. California is currently the only other state with such a program. The bill was sponsored by Senator Brian Kavanagh and Assemblymember Steve Englebright.
Year In Review: # 5 New York Lake ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 2 Lakes In Top 10
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our fifth most-read story of 2022. Year In Review: # 5 New York Lake 'Most Polluted' In America, 2 Lakes In Top 10. Below is the original article:. Two lakes in New York State are among...
8 Impressive Guinness World Records Set In Upstate New York
Remember when you were a kid and couldn't wait to get your hands on the latest Guinness World Records book? You'd pour over it for hours while daydreaming about the world record you would one day set. Millions of people around the world have had the same dream of holding...
Year In Review: #7 Major Change Made New York State Driver’s License, State ID
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our seventh most-read story of 2022. Major Change Made New York State Driver's License, State ID. New York State has officially updated driver's licenses and state IDs for the first time in 10 years. This fresh...
Upstate Will Make Big New York Minimum Wage History This Saturday
As New York enters 2023, its the time for many to solidify their New Year's resolutions. But it looks like by law, employers will already have one resolution laid out again this year – to pay minimum wage employees a historic increase in 2023. For the tenth year in...
