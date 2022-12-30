Read full article on original website
Lakers laud 'amazing' LeBron James after 47-point birthday outing
ATLANTA -- Coming into a Friday night showdown with the Hawks on his 38th birthday, Lakers star LeBron James told his teammates he had a gift for them. He was going to score 40 points to get them back on track after Los Angeles had lost five of its past six.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tweets birthday message for LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James got another birthday greeting after he turned 38 on Friday. This time from the man he is chasing on the NBA's all-time scoring list: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Abdul-Jabbar, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and six-time NBA champion, shouted out LeBron on Saturday morning. The...
Morant gives signature shoes to boy after Grizzlies beat Sacramento
Beyond the Grizzlies coming away with a win against the Sacramento Kings Sunday night, one 9-year-old Middle Tennessee boy walked away with the gift and experience of a lifetime.
Los Angeles plays Miami after George's 45-point showing
Miami Heat (19-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-17, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Miami Heat after Paul George scored 45 points in the Los Angeles Clippers' 131-130 loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Clippers have gone 11-7 at home....
Lakers' Anthony Davis details foot injury, says 'pain has subsided tremendously'
ATLANTA -- Reluctant to invite outside expectations surrounding his return date but clearly encouraged by the progress he's made so far, Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis spoke to reporters Friday for the first time since suffering a stress injury in his right foot two weeks ago. "Feeling...
Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- - Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three...
Kyrie Irving's Shocking Highlight Had The Arena In Awe
Kyrie Irving had an incredible highlight during Monday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets.
