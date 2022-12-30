ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC30 Fresno

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tweets birthday message for LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James got another birthday greeting after he turned 38 on Friday. This time from the man he is chasing on the NBA's all-time scoring list: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Abdul-Jabbar, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and six-time NBA champion, shouted out LeBron on Saturday morning. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles plays Miami after George's 45-point showing

Miami Heat (19-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-17, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Miami Heat after Paul George scored 45 points in the Los Angeles Clippers' 131-130 loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Clippers have gone 11-7 at home....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- - Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three...
MEMPHIS, TN

