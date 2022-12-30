Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Channel 3000
Eloise C. Hinderman
Eloise C. Hinderman, 93, of Kieler, WI, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 5th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI, with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery in Kieler, WI. Family & friends may call on Thursday, January 5th from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Channel 3000
Carlton “Sam” Severson
BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. — Carlton “Sam” Severson, age 89, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born on February 9, 1933, on the farm in the Town of Perry, Dane County, WI the son of Casper and Tena (Evenstad) Severson. Carlton graduated from New Glarus High School in 1951. He would also serve his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan. On January 31, 1965, he was united in marriage to Nancy Graham at the Fennimore Methodist Church. Sam continued education at Southwest Tech in Production Agriculture. He was a lifelong farmer and he had also worked at Felly’s Flowers, Plantscapes, and Copp’s Bakery. He was a member of the York Memorial Lutheran Church, Sons of Norway Vennelag #5-513 in Mount Horeb, and the Sugar River Euchre League.
Channel 3000
Janice D. (Spani) Meudt
Ridgeway- Janice D. (Spani) Meudt, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Janice was born on February 18, 1944, in Monroe, Wisconsin, to Joseph Spani and Dorothy (Cutler) Spani. Janice graduated from Blanchardville in 1962. Later that year she married Larry Meudt and they had two daughters.
Channel 3000
Vicki L. Worachek
Vicki L. Worachek, 70, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at home. Memorial services will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, Wisconsin. Deacon Bill Bussan will officiate. Private family burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of the service. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Channel 3000
Barry Edward Hayes
FITCHBURG – Barry E. Hayes, age 77, of Fitchburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. He was born on May 25, 1945, in Madison, the son of Howard and Ruth (Vance) Hayes. Barry graduated from Madison West High School in 1963 and attained his Ph.D. in physiology from UW-Madison. He had various jobs throughout his life including working in research for the UW-Madison Veterinary Hospital, working at the veterinary clinic on Wingra and later worked in retail at Woodman’s.
Channel 3000
Denny Champnoise
Dennis Lee Champnoise, Sr., 70, of Richland Center, Wisconsin, formerly of Land O’Lakes, Conover, Eagle River area, passed away on December 23, 2022, at home in the arms of his wife, Peggy, with his protector, Gunner, his lab, by his side. Denny was preceded in death by his father,...
Channel 3000
Froese leads Sauk Prairie to Culver’s Cup Championship
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0