Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Pickup rolls over west of Emporia; driver hurt
An Emporia woman is in a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after rolling over her pickup on a rural road Sunday,. Amanda Alvarado, 37, was found in a ditch round 11:50 a.m. in the 300 block of Radio 190. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office reported a passerby found her and notified authorities.
WIBW
Man suffers critical injuries Monday morning in East Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man suffered critical injuries in a shooting Monday morning in East Topeka, police said. The shooting was reported around 9:40 a.m. in the 400 block of S.E. Leland. Police officials told 13 NEWS the victim was shot in the chest and was transported to a...
KVOE
Restaurant demolition largely complete at site of possible hotel in northwest Emporia
There is still some work to do, including cleanup, but demolition of a longstanding restaurant site in northwest Emporia is largely done. Crews have been working for several weeks to bring the former Cracker Barrel and Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive to ground. The structure currently has a few steel beams still standing, but the rest of the building has been demolished.
KVOE
UPDATE: Emporia woman hospitalized following rollover crash west of Emporia Sunday
An Alabama woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident on the Kansas Turnpike early Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred just after 5:20 pm at KTA mile marker 109 northbound near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. KHP’s crash log says a 2003 Toyota Avalon, driven by 35-year-old Sonsoy Hebel of Boaz, Alabama, was northbound when Hebel lost control of the vehicle and struck a barrier wall.
Emporia gazette.com
Jimmie Leo Nix
Jimmie Leo Nix died Thursday, December 22, 2022. He was 79. A celebration of life will be held at 11 am Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in Emporia. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
Emporia gazette.com
Aubuchon arrested after months at large
A man who was wanted by Lyon County Crime Stoppers for months was captured in the final hours of 2022. The arrest of Tyler Aubuchon, 20, was posted on Facebook Saturday night, shortly after he was booked into the Lyon County Detention Center.. A short statement indicated he was captured during the Emporia Police “D shift,” but no other details were released.
Neighbors call for halt on ONE Gas expansion
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some Topeka homeowners are upset about a city project possibly going up right in their back yards. ONE Gas Inc. currently has a building near downtown Topeka, but that will be torn down with the new Polk Quincy viaduct construction. Documents from the city’s planning commission shows ONE Gas Inc. wants to […]
WIBW
North Topeka to welcome new Qdoba as it says goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - North Topeka will soon welcome a new Mexican eatery as it says goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash. The Capital City has said goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash - which has stood at 2031 NW Topeka Blvd. since 1964 - and will soon welcome a new eatery in North Topeka.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Stormy Monday severity risk increases
A storm rolled through Emporia on the first day of 2022, dropping snow. Another storm is expected Monday afternoon, on the second day of 2023 – but it will seem more like spring than winter.
Topeka community lends a hand after man loses home in fire on Christmas Day
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is cleaning up after a fire that destroyed much of his house on Christmas Day. John Riordan is clearing debris and salvaging anything he can with the help of a few neighbors. The building served as his residential and business property. He says one of the hardest parts has […]
KVOE
Man arrested after allegedly leading foot chase inside Emporia hotel
One man has been arrested after an alleged disturbance and threat of explosives led to a chase inside an Emporia hotel early Saturday. Officers on site say the disturbance was reported at Emporia’s Best Western Hotel, 2836 West 18th. The suspect, identified as Adam D’Angelo, allegedly said he had explosives in his possession, although an investigation led to authorities saying that statement was unfounded. D’Angelo allegedly led officers on a chase through the hotel before he was eventually subdued.
KVOE
Hay bale mishap leads to fire destroying pickup near Americus
Thankfully, there were no injuries after a fire west of Americus on Thursday. Emporia and Americus firefighters went to Roads 230 and C shortly after 10 am. Early indications are the pickup was pushing a hay bale and rolled over it. Shortly after that, the truck caught fire and it spread to the bale.
WIBW
3 Junction City children reported missing by father, believed to be with mother
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Junction City children have been reported missing to officials by their father and are believed to be with their mother. Kansas Missing and Unsolved reports that three children from Junction City were reported missing on Dec. 21 - Genevieve, 3, Camden, 4, and Rosie Peterson, 6.
WIBW
Affidavit reveals new details in string of Wanamaker assaults
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Court documents reveal new information about a man’s string of assaults along Wanamaker Rd. and how authorities took him into custody. 13 NEWS obtained the arresting affidavit for Zunzilla McBride, 39. According the affidavit, Topeka Police initially responded to a call Dec. 13, 2022 that...
Sheriff: Juvenile injured in accidental shooting at rural Kan. home
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an accidental shooting. Just before 9p.m. Friday, the Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Humboldt Creek Road for a pre-teen with a gunshot wound, according to a media release. During the investigation it was revealed to deputies the...
WIBW
Morris Co. K-9 finds meth in White City vehicle, driver arrested
WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Morris Co. K-9 alerted handlers to the presence of methamphetamine in a vehicle in White City which led to the driver’s arrest. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, deputies stopped a vehicle near Mackenzie and Elm St. in White City for a traffic violation.
WIBW
Baldwin City man arrested following attempted capital murder
BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Baldwin City man is behind bars for what police have dubbed an attempted capital murder following two separate shootings outside a local restaurant and library. Just after 7:10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, the Baldwin City Police Department says that officials were called to...
WIBW
Manhattan teenager set to join Air Force months after life-threatening accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Last year, Manhattan teenager Wyatt Henton was all set to enlist in the Air Force right after finishing his senior year of high school. Until he suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident two days after he graduated. “I was a passenger in my...
Emporia gazette.com
Turnpike crash injures Alabama woman
An Alabama woman was taken to an Emporia hospital Sunday evening after a crash in Chase County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Jayleen Elies, 36, of Boaz was riding in a car heading north on the Kansas Turnpike. The driver somehow went out of control about one mile south of the Bazaar scenic lookout and hit the center wall.
Kansas man faces felony charges for wild incident with a gun
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for a weekend shooting incident. Just after 7p.m. Friday, a suspect identified a 20-year-old Junah Sisney allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun at an establishment called The Bullpen, 811 Eighth Street in Baldwin City, according to a media release from police.
Comments / 0