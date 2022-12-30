Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ on Netflix, A Short Documentary About The “Beauty of Wild Spaces”

Filmed in 2019 in South India by director Kartiki Gonsalves, The Elephant Whisperers is a documentary short that aims to share the “beauty of wild spaces” in India and the world.

THE ELEPHANT WHISPERERS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

The Gist: Bomman and Bellie are two elephant caretakers in Tamil Nadu. The Elephant Whisperers chronicles their special relationship with an orphaned baby elephant whom they’ve named Raghu as they nurse him back to health and share how the relationship with Raghu (and other elephants in their care) have changed their lives until he’s forcefully relocated to another sanctuary.

What Will It Remind You Of?: Unlike most animal documentaries, The Elephant Whisperers isn’t a warning about an almost-extinct creature at the hands of vicious humans or inhumane practices in our everyday lives. Instead, it’s more about learning and bonding with the animals — like My Octopus Teacher.

Performance Worth Watching: Bellie’s story is moving, as caring for elephants has filled the void left by her daughter who passed away young. She shares caretaking now with her granddaughter, who is learning to love the majestic creatures as part of her family.

Memorable Dialogue: Indian culture reveres elephants and other animals as an ode to the shared land and life. “This is God’s presence in my life,” Bomman says about his bond with Raghu. “Without him we’d have nothing.”

Our Take: If you’re an animal lover or have ever wanted to visit an elephant sanctuary, this documentary is for you. The 41 minute piece spins a beautiful story about love and family in a rural India village where elephants and other wild animals live amongst humans in harmony.

Focusing on one specific relationship that caretakers Bomman and Bellie have with an abandoned elephant, the documentary showcases the unique bond between the animal and human. The strength of The Elephant Whisperers is comparing this bond to that of parents and children, and showing Bomman and Bellie’s exuberant personas as they interact with the elephants. It’s also a beautiful, rare look at how integral these animals can be to a society, as we see the next generation of caretakers learning how to bathe and play with the elephants.

The Elephant Whisperers is a heartwarming look at the bond between humans and animals, and at a runtime of less than an hour, it’s worth a view.

Our Call: STREAM IT. This short and sweet documentary is a reminder that nature’s beauty is all around us and we can learn so much from the others that inhabit this earth alongside us.

Radhika Menon (@menonrad) is a TV-obsessed writer based in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared on Vulture, Teen Vogue, Paste Magazine, and more. At any given moment, she can ruminate at length over Friday Night Lights, the University of Michigan, and the perfect slice of pizza. You may call her Rad.

