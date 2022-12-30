Read full article on original website
Related
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Florida
Florida is a popular vacation destination with its warm weather, beautiful beaches, and abundance of attractions. While some destinations in the state can be expensive, there are also many affordable options for a weekend getaway. Here are five budget-friendly weekend gateways in Florida:
travelweekly.com
Anna Maria Island offers a taste of the simple life on Florida's Gulf Coast
Anna Maria Island, a seven-mile stretch of silver sand on Florida's Gulf Coast, has built a devoted following despite, or perhaps because of, its location between the better-known and more touristy towns of Clearwater and Sarasota. Free of high-rise developments and full of locally owned boutiques and businesses, the barrier...
fox35orlando.com
Fog bow spotted in Florida: Here is what it is, and how it happens
ORLANDO, Fla. - Have you ever heard of a "fog bow?" It appears conditions were right for one to appear Monday in Florida. The National Weather Service in Melbourne said in a tweet that one of its forecasters captured the "fog bow" in Viera, Florida, which is southeast of Orlando.
tinyliving.com
17 Tiny Houses For Rent in Florida on Airbnb in 2023
Home to some of the best beaches in the world, Florida offers tiny house lovers a chance to try tiny living while enjoying the sun and sand. Below is a list of our favorite tiny houses for rent on Airbnb in Florida. From fantastic beachfront properties in St Augustine to a shipping container tiny home on a 10-acre farm to lakefront tiny homes on wheels in Orlando, you’re bound to find the perfect house for your next vacation!
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.
Seeing a live rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida can be an awe-inspiring sight. There's nothing quite like watching one of the tallest, most complicated vehicles ever built ascending into the sky on a brilliant pillar of flame. You'll find yourself with a huge smile on your face while mumbling "Go baby, go" under your breath as you watch a rocket streaking from the launch pad high into the heavens.
wqcs.org
Brightline 110 MPH Testing Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties Resumes Friday January 6
Treasure Coast - Sunday January 1, 2023: Brightline’ will resume testing at maximum speeds of up to 110 mph through the Treasure Coast on Friday, January 6. It will last through the month of January. The testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and...
January to June in the Garden
For gardeners, starting the new year can be a bit frustrating. It’s really too cold to plant some delicate tropicals, and they’re not available anyway. There’s barely enough sun to grow vegetables, although some cold-weather crops can be managed. And things in the yard just look kinda brown and blah, don’t they?
Best in our backyard: West Palm ranks on best places to live in Florida
We already know that we live in paradise. And a travel magazine around for more than eight decades agrees. Travel + Leisure recently named West Palm Beach as one of the nine best places to live in Florida. The qualities that ticked the magazine’s boxes were the city’s proximity to...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Washington Examiner
Flights halted in and out of major Florida airports due to computer issue
Flights into and out of Florida airports have been halted, leaving airline passengers on indefinite delays and temporarily stranded. "The [Federal Aviation Administration] has slowed the volume of traffic into Florida airspace due to an air traffic computer issue that is being resolved," the federal agency told the Washington Examiner Monday afternoon.
travelawaits.com
13 Quaint General Stores To Visit In New England
New England is the perfect spot for hunting out quaint general stores. They pop up in small rural towns that visitors often pass through on their way to another destination. Seeking out a slower, more deliberate pace allows you to enjoy some hidden gems along the journey. With a mix...
treasurecoast.com
Florida Real Estate News in Review
Current 30-year fixed rate more than doubled in 12 months = 6.5%. As rates go up, the amount of home you can afford goes down. For every 1% increase in interest rates, your buying power decreases by about 10%. *See how much difference even a small rate increase can make:
Mysuncoast.com
Some morning fog, a warm afternoon - then a big change to end the week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog holds on to Florida and much of the southeastern U.S. Monday, while more snow hits the central states. By afternoon on the Suncoast, after the fog lifts, we’ll have a warm afternoon. Our warm afternoons continue through Wednesday. We are tracking a cold front...
floridaing.com
What is the Number One Place to Retire in Florida? Try 6 Places
Retiring in Florida is a dream for many. It is an attractive prospect for many people looking to escape the hustle and bustle of their current city life but with hundreds of cities and towns to choose from, how can you decide where the best place to retire in Florida is?
fox13news.com
New attractions, rides coming to Florida theme parks in 2023
A slew of new rides and attractions are slated to open at theme parks across Florida in 2023. FOX 35 has compiled a list of all the new attractions, experiences, and rides, visitors and Floridians can look forward to checking out in the new year. Seaworld Orlando. The Pipeline is...
fox35orlando.com
Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
Comments / 0