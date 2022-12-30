ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
LIFE_HACKS

5 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Florida

Florida is a popular vacation destination with its warm weather, beautiful beaches, and abundance of attractions. While some destinations in the state can be expensive, there are also many affordable options for a weekend getaway. Here are five budget-friendly weekend gateways in Florida:
FLORIDA STATE
travelweekly.com

Anna Maria Island offers a taste of the simple life on Florida's Gulf Coast

Anna Maria Island, a seven-mile stretch of silver sand on Florida's Gulf Coast, has built a devoted following despite, or perhaps because of, its location between the better-known and more touristy towns of Clearwater and Sarasota. Free of high-rise developments and full of locally owned boutiques and businesses, the barrier...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Fog bow spotted in Florida: Here is what it is, and how it happens

ORLANDO, Fla. - Have you ever heard of a "fog bow?" It appears conditions were right for one to appear Monday in Florida. The National Weather Service in Melbourne said in a tweet that one of its forecasters captured the "fog bow" in Viera, Florida, which is southeast of Orlando.
FLORIDA STATE
tinyliving.com

17 Tiny Houses For Rent in Florida on Airbnb in 2023

Home to some of the best beaches in the world, Florida offers tiny house lovers a chance to try tiny living while enjoying the sun and sand. Below is a list of our favorite tiny houses for rent on Airbnb in Florida. From fantastic beachfront properties in St Augustine to a shipping container tiny home on a 10-acre farm to lakefront tiny homes on wheels in Orlando, you’re bound to find the perfect house for your next vacation!
FLORIDA STATE
travelawaits.com

New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023

More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
ORLANDO, FL
Mark Stone

So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.

Seeing a live rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida can be an awe-inspiring sight. There's nothing quite like watching one of the tallest, most complicated vehicles ever built ascending into the sky on a brilliant pillar of flame. You'll find yourself with a huge smile on your face while mumbling "Go baby, go" under your breath as you watch a rocket streaking from the launch pad high into the heavens.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Ocala Style Magazine

January to June in the Garden

For gardeners, starting the new year can be a bit frustrating. It’s really too cold to plant some delicate tropicals, and they’re not available anyway. There’s barely enough sun to grow vegetables, although some cold-weather crops can be managed. And things in the yard just look kinda brown and blah, don’t they?
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Flights halted in and out of major Florida airports due to computer issue

Flights into and out of Florida airports have been halted, leaving airline passengers on indefinite delays and temporarily stranded. "The [Federal Aviation Administration] has slowed the volume of traffic into Florida airspace due to an air traffic computer issue that is being resolved," the federal agency told the Washington Examiner Monday afternoon.
FLORIDA STATE
travelawaits.com

13 Quaint General Stores To Visit In New England

New England is the perfect spot for hunting out quaint general stores. They pop up in small rural towns that visitors often pass through on their way to another destination. Seeking out a slower, more deliberate pace allows you to enjoy some hidden gems along the journey. With a mix...
MAINE STATE
treasurecoast.com

Florida Real Estate News in Review

Current 30-year fixed rate more than doubled in 12 months = 6.5%. As rates go up, the amount of home you can afford goes down. For every 1% increase in interest rates, your buying power decreases by about 10%. *See how much difference even a small rate increase can make:
FLORIDA STATE
floridaing.com

What is the Number One Place to Retire in Florida? Try 6 Places

Retiring in Florida is a dream for many. It is an attractive prospect for many people looking to escape the hustle and bustle of their current city life but with hundreds of cities and towns to choose from, how can you decide where the best place to retire in Florida is?
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

New attractions, rides coming to Florida theme parks in 2023

A slew of new rides and attractions are slated to open at theme parks across Florida in 2023. FOX 35 has compiled a list of all the new attractions, experiences, and rides, visitors and Floridians can look forward to checking out in the new year. Seaworld Orlando. The Pipeline is...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
WINTER PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy