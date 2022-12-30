Auburn’s defense will return both of its top cornerbacks next season. Nehemiah Pritchett, who started all 12 games at corner for Auburn in 2022, will officially return to the Plains for one more season, the program announced Monday. Pritchett was a senior this past season but still had a year of eligibility remaining, thanks to the NCAA’s additional year granted to athletes during the pandemic.

AUBURN, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO