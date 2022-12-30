ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to expect from Auburn’s defense under new coordinator Ron Roberts

Ron Roberts’ tenure as Auburn’s defensive coordinator became smoother on Saturday once cornerback D.J. James announced on Twitter that he is returning for another season on the Plains. The Oregon transfer was a key contributor to the Tigers’ secondary that would also return Nehemiah Pritchett, Zion Puckett, JD Rhym, Donovan Kaufman, Keionte Scott, and Jaylin Simpson.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Nehemiah Pritchett returning to Auburn for 2023 season

Auburn’s defense will return both of its top cornerbacks next season. Nehemiah Pritchett, who started all 12 games at corner for Auburn in 2022, will officially return to the Plains for one more season, the program announced Monday. Pritchett was a senior this past season but still had a year of eligibility remaining, thanks to the NCAA’s additional year granted to athletes during the pandemic.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

The story behind The Jungle's grandmother, Granny Tiger

Editor's note: This story was inspired and assisted by Bobby Barkley of the College and Mag staff. Bobby’s story can be found here: https://www.collegeandmagnolia.com/2022/3/3/22956405/the-loveliest-little-on-the-plains-janie-little-auburn-fan-courtside. The title Granny Tiger didn’t come from nowhere. In fact, Janie Little has been attending Auburn games for much longer than she’s been known by...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Will Anderson makes it official, declares for 2023 NFL draft

What became obvious not long after Will Anderson stepped foot on Alabama’s campus three years ago became official Monday: the star outside linebacker will enter the NFL draft. Anderson was a three-year starter who made an immediate impact on Alabama’s national championship team in 2020 and was considered among...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn falls short late in SEC home opener

Auburn women’s basketball lost its second straight game and its SEC home opener in a tough 62-56 loss to Missouri. After suffering a blowout loss in Oxford to Ole Miss, Auburn returned home for its first game in 2023. Though the team came back and played a closer game, the Tigers came up just short.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

LIST: Back to school dates for the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 2023 has entered the building - and the spring semester for school isn’t too far behind. WTVM has compiled a list of ‘back to school’ dates for the Chattahoochee Valley below:. January 3:. Randolph County. Clay County. January 4:. Troup County. Webster County.
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, GA
alabamanews.net

CODE RED ALERT: Enhanced Severe Weather Risk Tuesday, Early Wednesday

WAKA CBS 8 Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler has declared a CODE RED ALERT for Tuesday into early Wednesday due to the enhanced risk for severe weather over most of the area. The main threats are possible tornadoes (some strong), damaging winds and heavy rain. There is the potential...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn: Samford Avenue and Gay Street traffic signal set for Jan. 3

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) –The City of Auburn announced that a contractor plans to rewire the traffic signal located at the intersection of Samford Avenue and Gay Street on Jan. 3, 2023, as part of the South College Street, Samford Avenue, South Gay Street improvements project. According to the city, work is schedule between 7 a.m. […]
AUBURN, AL
georgiatrend.com

2023 Hall of Fame: Calvin Smyre – Lawmaker and Statesman

It is hard to imagine the Georgia House of Representatives without its dean: Calvin Smyre, the Columbus Democrat who served for 48 years and was the longest-tenured member of the legislature when he retired last year. An early mentor told him, “Politics is public service,” and, he says, “a bell...
GEORGIA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama woman killed in accident early on New Year’s Eve

An Alabama woman was killed New Year’s Eve, police say. Montgomery police said officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck Saturday morning on East South Boulevard. Samantha Edwards, 47, of Montgomery, Alabama, was driving a 2007 Pontiac Vibe. Details of what exactly occurred in the accident were not immediately disclosed.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Suspect arrested in cab driver kidnapping

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A suspect was arrested in connection to the kidnapping of a female taxi driver, according to the Columbus Police Department. The taxi driver received a call to pick up a customer around Armour Road on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 12:15 p.m. Police say the driver picked up Saiveon Small, who asked […]
COLUMBUS, GA
