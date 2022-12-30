Read full article on original website
Related
What to expect from Auburn’s defense under new coordinator Ron Roberts
Ron Roberts’ tenure as Auburn’s defensive coordinator became smoother on Saturday once cornerback D.J. James announced on Twitter that he is returning for another season on the Plains. The Oregon transfer was a key contributor to the Tigers’ secondary that would also return Nehemiah Pritchett, Zion Puckett, JD Rhym, Donovan Kaufman, Keionte Scott, and Jaylin Simpson.
Nehemiah Pritchett returning to Auburn for 2023 season
Auburn’s defense will return both of its top cornerbacks next season. Nehemiah Pritchett, who started all 12 games at corner for Auburn in 2022, will officially return to the Plains for one more season, the program announced Monday. Pritchett was a senior this past season but still had a year of eligibility remaining, thanks to the NCAA’s additional year granted to athletes during the pandemic.
The story behind The Jungle's grandmother, Granny Tiger
Editor's note: This story was inspired and assisted by Bobby Barkley of the College and Mag staff. Bobby’s story can be found here: https://www.collegeandmagnolia.com/2022/3/3/22956405/the-loveliest-little-on-the-plains-janie-little-auburn-fan-courtside. The title Granny Tiger didn’t come from nowhere. In fact, Janie Little has been attending Auburn games for much longer than she’s been known by...
Will Anderson makes it official, declares for 2023 NFL draft
What became obvious not long after Will Anderson stepped foot on Alabama’s campus three years ago became official Monday: the star outside linebacker will enter the NFL draft. Anderson was a three-year starter who made an immediate impact on Alabama’s national championship team in 2020 and was considered among...
Auburn falls short late in SEC home opener
Auburn women’s basketball lost its second straight game and its SEC home opener in a tough 62-56 loss to Missouri. After suffering a blowout loss in Oxford to Ole Miss, Auburn returned home for its first game in 2023. Though the team came back and played a closer game, the Tigers came up just short.
Auburn basketball projected as a single-digit seed in latest bracketology
This would be great for Auburn basketball.
DragonKing Dark: The Auburn University tree killings
Karl Stern's Dark 100 rolls into the new year.
Nick Saban gives Bryce Young curtain call in final minutes of Sugar Bowl
Once Alabama’s lead swelled to 35-10 over Kansas State early in the second half of the Sugar Bowl, the curtain call watch for Bryce Young began. For Nick Saban, the right moment arrived with less than nine minutes on the clock in the fourth quarter. With the score comfortably...
Auburn NFL roundup: Daniel Carlson ties record with 57-yard field goal
When Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson connected on a 57-yard field goal in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, he not only equaled the longest field goal of his NFL career, he also tied the league single-season record for field goals of 50 or more yards.
Auburn, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Auburn. The Saint James School basketball team will have a game with Auburn High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00. The Saint James School basketball team will have a game with Auburn High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00.
Scholarship established in honor of Auburn University student who passed away on Dec. 10
A freshman Auburn University engineering student passed away on Dec. 10 at an off-campus apartment complex, and the university has established a scholarship in his honor. The freshman student was William Dolbeare, 18, from Hilton Head, S.C. Dolbeare’s obituary stated, “he had already made a tremendous impact on his friends...
LIST: Back to school dates for the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 2023 has entered the building - and the spring semester for school isn’t too far behind. WTVM has compiled a list of ‘back to school’ dates for the Chattahoochee Valley below:. January 3:. Randolph County. Clay County. January 4:. Troup County. Webster County.
CODE RED ALERT: Enhanced Severe Weather Risk Tuesday, Early Wednesday
WAKA CBS 8 Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler has declared a CODE RED ALERT for Tuesday into early Wednesday due to the enhanced risk for severe weather over most of the area. The main threats are possible tornadoes (some strong), damaging winds and heavy rain. There is the potential...
Auburn: Samford Avenue and Gay Street traffic signal set for Jan. 3
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) –The City of Auburn announced that a contractor plans to rewire the traffic signal located at the intersection of Samford Avenue and Gay Street on Jan. 3, 2023, as part of the South College Street, Samford Avenue, South Gay Street improvements project. According to the city, work is schedule between 7 a.m. […]
2023 Hall of Fame: Calvin Smyre – Lawmaker and Statesman
It is hard to imagine the Georgia House of Representatives without its dean: Calvin Smyre, the Columbus Democrat who served for 48 years and was the longest-tenured member of the legislature when he retired last year. An early mentor told him, “Politics is public service,” and, he says, “a bell...
Ground crew worker killed in accident at Alabama airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A member of an airline ground crew working at an Alabama airport died Saturday afternoon in an accident at the facility. The American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines employee died in an “industrial accident” around 3 p.m., Montgomery Regional Airport said in a statement. “We are...
Alabama woman killed in accident early on New Year’s Eve
An Alabama woman was killed New Year’s Eve, police say. Montgomery police said officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck Saturday morning on East South Boulevard. Samantha Edwards, 47, of Montgomery, Alabama, was driving a 2007 Pontiac Vibe. Details of what exactly occurred in the accident were not immediately disclosed.
Columbus Police: Three injured in shooting on Winston Road
Columbus police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting on Winston Road in Columbus. The exact location is not yet known, but police say three people were injured in the shooting. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing story.
COLUMBUS: Suspect arrested in cab driver kidnapping
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A suspect was arrested in connection to the kidnapping of a female taxi driver, according to the Columbus Police Department. The taxi driver received a call to pick up a customer around Armour Road on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 12:15 p.m. Police say the driver picked up Saiveon Small, who asked […]
