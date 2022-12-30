Read full article on original website
boreal.org
Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northern Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 3, 2023. CO Curtis Simonson (Int?l Falls #2) reports spending time this past week monitoring trapping activity and checking anglers on area lakes and rivers. CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports conditions on area waterways and trails continue to hamper snowmobile...
School closures, e-learning days announced ahead of snow in Minnesota
A number of school districts are closing or holding e-learning days on Tuesday as a major snowstorm hits the state. For many districts, Tuesday is the first day back following the holiday break, but a system that could dump more than a foot of snow over parts of western Minnesota is putting plans in jeopardy.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
Two $1M winners in the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle
Two Minnesotans woke up in 2023 considerably richer after winning the Minnesota Lottery's Millionaire Raffle on New Year's Day. The Minnesota Lottery confirmed that the winning tickets were sold in the following stores:. Kwik Trip #111 at 12585 58th St. N., in Oak Park Heights. Lunds & Byerlys at 3777...
mprnews.org
Winter storm warning begins on Monday, continues Tuesday; Heavy snow and ice for some areas
A juicy winter storm will deliver snow, rain and freezing rain to the upper Midwest Monday into Tuesday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale (NAM) forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from Monday morning into Tuesday evening:. The heaviest snow will be Monday afternoon and...
boreal.org
Free community tech support event this week; available to anyone in the Cook County and Grand Portage community
Boreal Community Media is happy to announce that we are offering free community tech support. at The Hub on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 12:00pm - 3:00pm. Bring your devices and questions and let the Boreal Community Media tech interns. help you! There is no charge for this service. Anyone...
kfgo.com
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow fell across southeast Minnesota overnight and has created difficult travel conditions throughout the area. Real-time road conditions are always available for you to check before heading out on our free app. Because of the inclement weather some area schools decided to...
You Might Need A Shovel Or An Umbrella In Minnesota Monday Night, Forecast Unclear
It's looking like the approaching weather system that is expected to hit our area Monday night is still giving the National Weather Service fits. In the Sunday morning weather update from the National Weather Service, they state that depending where the front crosses Minnesota will decide what type of precipitation we will see...so get the shovels and umbrellas ready at least for now.
froggyweb.com
Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 30, 2022
Despite extreme cold temperatures earlier this week, some anglers continued to head out and catch fish. Much milder temperatures have arrived and anglers are excited to fish outside of shelters once again!. Please remember that ice is never 100% safe and ice conditions can vary greatly from one lake to...
Popular Home Decor Item in Minnesota Explodes When Mixed With Water
CAUTION! A video has resurfaced that shows the extreme danger of mixing water with an item that is in most homes in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. The mixture can lead to an extremely large fire and cause severe burns. Important Safety Tip Provided to Candle Consumers in Minnesota, Iowa,...
Mail issues continue in Twin Cities, across Minnesota
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Persistent mail delivery issues in Minnesota have prompted action from the state's Congressional leaders. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Angie Craig both sent letters to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy late last week, demanding answers about delayed service. Klobuchar cited "significant" issues in the Duluth and Twin Cities areas, while Craig said some constituents reported not receiving mail for two weeks.
Mayo Doctor Takes Control Of All Kwik Trips in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. He knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Difficult travel conditions expected in portions of Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Road conditions are expected to worsen as the day progresses on Tuesday. Heavy snow is likely for much of the Twin Cities, as well as central and southern Minnesota Tuesday into Wednesday. In total, 6-10+ inches of snow is possible for some areas of the Twin...
Winter storm and ice storm warnings issued in Minnesota
A winter storm warning over I-35 in Eagan on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The Twin Cities and a large area of Minnesota is in a winter storm warning for Monday and Tuesday, while a slice of far southern Minnesota is in an ice storm warning for the same period.
The Igloo Bar: Legendary Minnesota Ice Fishing Spot Has A Full Bar Inside
Ice fishing is the bridge that gets some outdoorsman through the winter. In many areas in the north, everything freezes solid for the winter and hunting season is limited to predators or maybe trapping. Waterbody’s freeze over and give the gift of being able to walk on their surfaces, making...
fox9.com
The first baby of 2023: Baby born at stroke of midnight at Maple Grove Hospital
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - It is a very happy start to the new year for one Minnesota family, as a mother gave birth to likely the first baby born in 2023 at Maple Grove Hospital, officials say. Isabelle Alice Koopman was born to her parents Ashley and Cameron...
fox9.com
Wisconsin marching band makes history at 2023 Rose Parade
Eight band directors and coaches, as well as 394 students from the Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band, performed at the parade in Pasadena, California.
