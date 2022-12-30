The final schedule for Week 18 in the NFL has officially been released. Saturday's action features a double-header between the AFC West's Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders kicking off at 4:30 p.m. ET. Depending on whether the Buffalo Bills win on the road vs. the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, the Chiefs will either be playing to keep their name in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, or playing to protect it. Kansas City and Buffalo are currently tied for the best record in the conference.

6 HOURS AGO