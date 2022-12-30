Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes
The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
J.J. McCarthy quote proves Michigan didn’t take TCU seriously
J.J. McCarthy’s careless quote shows that Michigan may not have taken TCU all that seriously. As TCU is heading to the national championship game, J.J. McCarthy and the rest of the Michigan Wolverines will be watching it at home from the couch … just like last year…. Michigan...
Bears mock draft: 4 Bears targets from the College Football Playoff
The Chicago Bears are out of the postseason, but with the College Football Playoff ensuing, there are several prospects that could help turn the fortunes around in the Windy City. College football has reached its Final Four, and teams across the NFL, including the Chicago Bears, were tuned in for...
Watch: Fan angle of missed Ohio State field goal is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes (Video)
A fan angle of the now-infamous Ohio State missed field goal in the Fiesta Bowl is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes fans. It has not been a great start to 2023 for Ohio State Buckeyes fans. Had the count been stopped before the stroke of midnight, the Buckeyes are in...
3 Michigan stars who won’t be back in 2023 and 3 who will return
Michigan football fell short in the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. Now three stars won’t be back, but some will still be returning in 2023. Coming into the Fiesta Bowl, the predominant narrative was that the Michigan Wolverines would simply overwhelm TCU and move on to the National Championship Game for either a rematch of last year’s semifinal against Georgia or a vaunted rematch against rival Ohio State. Instead, Jim Harbaugh’s team will be watching the Horned Frogs play while they sit back in Ann Arbor.
Ohio State star claims tampering from other schools during CFP prep
As the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare for the College Football Playoff, Emeka Egbuka has been contacted by other schools about transferring. Emeka Egbuka hasn’t taken the bait, at least not yet. Egbuka doesn’t want to be a distraction as his team, the Ohio State Buckeyes, prepares for a tough matchup against the No. 1 team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs.
3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for heartbreaking loss to Georgia
Ohio State watched a 14-point lead fall apart in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl to suffer a heartbreaking loss to Georgia and we know who to blame. The Buckeyes had it. After a Noah Ruggles field goal just before the end of the third quarter, Ohio State went up 38-24 over defending champion Georgia in the Peach Bowl. 15 minutes separated them from the National Championship Game.
5 Alabama stars who won’t be back in 2023 and who will replace them
The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the season with a Sugar Bowl win but still out of the playoff. Now, these stars are leaving but replacements are waiting. Though it wasn’t the ending that the Tuscaloosa faithful imagined coming into the 2022 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide put a stamp on the year with a dominant Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State on Saturday. Of course, fans would’ve much preferred to be playing later on Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoff, but that’s not how things played out.
Iowa LB Jack Campbell’s grandfather killed in pedestrian accident before Music City Bowl
Iowa All-American Jack Campbell played in the Music City Bowl without knowng his grandfather tragically died in a pedestrian accident the night before. Jack Campbell led the Iowa defense in a dominant showing against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl on Saturday. He led all players with 10 tackles, notching two tackles for loss including a sack.
4 Caleb Williams Cotton Bowl plays that will have NFL teams tanking for QB in 2024 draft
Caleb Williams is well on his way to being the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Teams seeing these Cotton Bowl highlights should be tempted to tank. Caleb Williams is a cheat code on the football field. He’s the closest thing to Patrick Mahomes that college football has...
This team can’t overthink drafting Alabama QB Bryce Young
The Houston Texans cannot overthink this and must draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Despite a remarkable showing by Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud in Peach Bowl, the Houston Texans would have a problem if they did not draft Bryce Young out of Alabama at the top of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Top College Basketball Picks Today (Back Lack of Scoring in Defensive-Minded Big 12, Big Ten Battles)
Monday's college basketball slate flies somewhat under-the-radar this evening with several big time college football bowl games wrapping up, along with the best Monday Night Football matchup of the year. However, if you like tough defensive basketball without many points likely to be scored (I don't, personally), you may want...
SEC Football: Southeastern Conference rallied to save the bowl season
The bowl season for SEC Football began bleakly with Oregon State completely outclassing the Florida Gators in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. The Florida team that upset Utah in the season-opener limped to a finish, losing five of its last seven games, including a defeat from Vanderbilt. The SEC’s...
NFL Week 18 Schedule, Odds, Lines and Over/Unders (Every Team's Spread, Moneyline, Total and Betting Promos)
The final schedule for Week 18 in the NFL has officially been released. Saturday's action features a double-header between the AFC West's Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders kicking off at 4:30 p.m. ET. Depending on whether the Buffalo Bills win on the road vs. the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, the Chiefs will either be playing to keep their name in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, or playing to protect it. Kansas City and Buffalo are currently tied for the best record in the conference.
NFL mock draft: 3 teams that need Will Anderson Jr. to save their pass rush
Will Anderson Jr. is about to be some NFL franchise’s 21st century version of Derrick Thomas. By declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. projects as the best defensive player to star in Tuscaloosa since the legendary Derrick Thomas. In three years playing for...
College basketball Week 9 predictions for every Top 25 game
January has arrived in college basketball and there is no clear favorite. How will this week’s Top 25 teams fare in their matchups?. The holidays have come and gone so now the world of college basketball can focus on conference play. Last week’s action saw the first real influx of conference games and some teams that looked strong outside of league play stumble, including UCONN’s fall from the ranks of the unbeaten with a road loss at Xavier.
Tulane alums Matt Forte, Darnell Mooney celebrate Green Wave beating USC
Chicago Bears superstars Matt Forte and Darnell Mooney, both alums of Tulane University, went wild over the Green Wave’s upset over the USC Trojans in the Cotton Bowl. Matt Forte was a great running back for the Chicago Bears, and Darnell Mooney is a stud wideout for the Windy City. Both hail from Tulane University.
