Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
A Texas Mother Wants to See the Public School Record for 'Bullying' in Her Child's School District, & It Costs Over $7KZack LoveTexas State
Related
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes
The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
J.J. McCarthy quote proves Michigan didn’t take TCU seriously
J.J. McCarthy’s careless quote shows that Michigan may not have taken TCU all that seriously. As TCU is heading to the national championship game, J.J. McCarthy and the rest of the Michigan Wolverines will be watching it at home from the couch … just like last year…. Michigan...
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
3 Michigan stars who won’t be back in 2023 and 3 who will return
Michigan football fell short in the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. Now three stars won’t be back, but some will still be returning in 2023. Coming into the Fiesta Bowl, the predominant narrative was that the Michigan Wolverines would simply overwhelm TCU and move on to the National Championship Game for either a rematch of last year’s semifinal against Georgia or a vaunted rematch against rival Ohio State. Instead, Jim Harbaugh’s team will be watching the Horned Frogs play while they sit back in Ann Arbor.
Watch: Fan angle of missed Ohio State field goal is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes (Video)
A fan angle of the now-infamous Ohio State missed field goal in the Fiesta Bowl is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes fans. It has not been a great start to 2023 for Ohio State Buckeyes fans. Had the count been stopped before the stroke of midnight, the Buckeyes are in...
NC State radio announcer immediately suspended after racist bowl game remark
NC State radio announcer Gary Hahn was suspended immediately following the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for a racist comment he made on air. NC State lost to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, but defeat on the football field was far from the worst thing to happen in the Wolfpack community on Friday.
5 Alabama stars who won’t be back in 2023 and who will replace them
The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the season with a Sugar Bowl win but still out of the playoff. Now, these stars are leaving but replacements are waiting. Though it wasn’t the ending that the Tuscaloosa faithful imagined coming into the 2022 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide put a stamp on the year with a dominant Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State on Saturday. Of course, fans would’ve much preferred to be playing later on Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoff, but that’s not how things played out.
Bears mock draft: 4 Bears targets from the College Football Playoff
The Chicago Bears are out of the postseason, but with the College Football Playoff ensuing, there are several prospects that could help turn the fortunes around in the Windy City. College football has reached its Final Four, and teams across the NFL, including the Chicago Bears, were tuned in for...
Lions vs. Packers Prediction and Odds for Week 18 (Goff vs. Rodgers, don’t overthink it)
The Green Bay Packers have rallied from 4-8 with four-straight wins, and now have a win-and-in game against the Detroit Lions in Week 18. The Lions need a little bit of help from Baker Mayfield and the L.A. Rams to keep their playoff hopes alive, but if the Rams take down Seattle, then the winner of this game is the No. 7 seed in the NFC.
3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for heartbreaking loss to Georgia
Ohio State watched a 14-point lead fall apart in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl to suffer a heartbreaking loss to Georgia and we know who to blame. The Buckeyes had it. After a Noah Ruggles field goal just before the end of the third quarter, Ohio State went up 38-24 over defending champion Georgia in the Peach Bowl. 15 minutes separated them from the National Championship Game.
Iowa LB Jack Campbell’s grandfather killed in pedestrian accident before Music City Bowl
Iowa All-American Jack Campbell played in the Music City Bowl without knowng his grandfather tragically died in a pedestrian accident the night before. Jack Campbell led the Iowa defense in a dominant showing against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl on Saturday. He led all players with 10 tackles, notching two tackles for loss including a sack.
Bills vs. Bengals Best Betting Trends for Monday Night Football (Will Bengals' ATS Dominance End on MNF?)
It's all hands on deck for the battle of the top spot in the AFC tonight when the Cincinnati Bengals host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. A win for the Bills keeps them in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed in the conference, as the road to the Super Bowl would go through Buffalo if they win out (or the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18). If Cincinnati wins, the Chiefs would then be the new top-seeded team, but the Bengals would have the tiebreaker over the Bills, moving them into the No. 2 spot, and could catapult to No. 1 if the Chiefs lose next week.
NFL Draft: 5 surprise teams that should trade up for C.J. Stroud
Ohio State superstar quarterback C.J. Stroud is going to be a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. No matter how he performs in the College Football Playoff, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has done enough in his Buckeyes career to be an unquestioned top-10 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Ohio State star claims tampering from other schools during CFP prep
As the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare for the College Football Playoff, Emeka Egbuka has been contacted by other schools about transferring. Emeka Egbuka hasn’t taken the bait, at least not yet. Egbuka doesn’t want to be a distraction as his team, the Ohio State Buckeyes, prepares for a tough matchup against the No. 1 team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs.
Top College Basketball Picks Today (Back Lack of Scoring in Defensive-Minded Big 12, Big Ten Battles)
Monday's college basketball slate flies somewhat under-the-radar this evening with several big time college football bowl games wrapping up, along with the best Monday Night Football matchup of the year. However, if you like tough defensive basketball without many points likely to be scored (I don't, personally), you may want...
NFL Week 18 schedule: Lions vs Packers gets Sunday Night Football slot
The final NFL Week 18 schedule and times have been released and it’ll be the Lions and Packers on Sunday Night Football to end the regular season. It’s rare that so much is left undecided heading into the final week of the regular season, but that’s where we are. Because of that, everyone was waiting for the NFL Week 18 schedule to be released. We got our wish on Monday.
This team can’t overthink drafting Alabama QB Bryce Young
The Houston Texans cannot overthink this and must draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Despite a remarkable showing by Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud in Peach Bowl, the Houston Texans would have a problem if they did not draft Bryce Young out of Alabama at the top of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Eagles most costly injury down the stretch isn’t Jalen Hurts
While the Philadelphia Eagles are missing quarterback Jalen Hurts due to injury, this player being sidelined has been much more significant. The Philadelphia Eagles are on a two-game losing streak ever since quarterback Jalen Hurts was sidelined due to a sprained throwing shoulder. They lost their Week 16 game to the rival Dallas Cowboys and this past Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. They were unable to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC during that stretch, and will have to do so in Week 18.
College basketball Week 9 predictions for every Top 25 game
January has arrived in college basketball and there is no clear favorite. How will this week’s Top 25 teams fare in their matchups?. The holidays have come and gone so now the world of college basketball can focus on conference play. Last week’s action saw the first real influx of conference games and some teams that looked strong outside of league play stumble, including UCONN’s fall from the ranks of the unbeaten with a road loss at Xavier.
FanSided
303K+
Followers
591K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0