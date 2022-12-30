ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes

The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

3 Michigan stars who won’t be back in 2023 and 3 who will return

Michigan football fell short in the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. Now three stars won’t be back, but some will still be returning in 2023. Coming into the Fiesta Bowl, the predominant narrative was that the Michigan Wolverines would simply overwhelm TCU and move on to the National Championship Game for either a rematch of last year’s semifinal against Georgia or a vaunted rematch against rival Ohio State. Instead, Jim Harbaugh’s team will be watching the Horned Frogs play while they sit back in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

5 Alabama stars who won’t be back in 2023 and who will replace them

The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the season with a Sugar Bowl win but still out of the playoff. Now, these stars are leaving but replacements are waiting. Though it wasn’t the ending that the Tuscaloosa faithful imagined coming into the 2022 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide put a stamp on the year with a dominant Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State on Saturday. Of course, fans would’ve much preferred to be playing later on Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoff, but that’s not how things played out.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for heartbreaking loss to Georgia

Ohio State watched a 14-point lead fall apart in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl to suffer a heartbreaking loss to Georgia and we know who to blame. The Buckeyes had it. After a Noah Ruggles field goal just before the end of the third quarter, Ohio State went up 38-24 over defending champion Georgia in the Peach Bowl. 15 minutes separated them from the National Championship Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Bills vs. Bengals Best Betting Trends for Monday Night Football (Will Bengals' ATS Dominance End on MNF?)

It's all hands on deck for the battle of the top spot in the AFC tonight when the Cincinnati Bengals host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. A win for the Bills keeps them in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed in the conference, as the road to the Super Bowl would go through Buffalo if they win out (or the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18). If Cincinnati wins, the Chiefs would then be the new top-seeded team, but the Bengals would have the tiebreaker over the Bills, moving them into the No. 2 spot, and could catapult to No. 1 if the Chiefs lose next week.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Ohio State star claims tampering from other schools during CFP prep

As the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare for the College Football Playoff, Emeka Egbuka has been contacted by other schools about transferring. Emeka Egbuka hasn’t taken the bait, at least not yet. Egbuka doesn’t want to be a distraction as his team, the Ohio State Buckeyes, prepares for a tough matchup against the No. 1 team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

NFL Week 18 schedule: Lions vs Packers gets Sunday Night Football slot

The final NFL Week 18 schedule and times have been released and it’ll be the Lions and Packers on Sunday Night Football to end the regular season. It’s rare that so much is left undecided heading into the final week of the regular season, but that’s where we are. Because of that, everyone was waiting for the NFL Week 18 schedule to be released. We got our wish on Monday.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

This team can’t overthink drafting Alabama QB Bryce Young

The Houston Texans cannot overthink this and must draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Despite a remarkable showing by Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud in Peach Bowl, the Houston Texans would have a problem if they did not draft Bryce Young out of Alabama at the top of the 2023 NFL Draft.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Eagles most costly injury down the stretch isn’t Jalen Hurts

While the Philadelphia Eagles are missing quarterback Jalen Hurts due to injury, this player being sidelined has been much more significant. The Philadelphia Eagles are on a two-game losing streak ever since quarterback Jalen Hurts was sidelined due to a sprained throwing shoulder. They lost their Week 16 game to the rival Dallas Cowboys and this past Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. They were unable to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC during that stretch, and will have to do so in Week 18.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

College basketball Week 9 predictions for every Top 25 game

January has arrived in college basketball and there is no clear favorite. How will this week’s Top 25 teams fare in their matchups?. The holidays have come and gone so now the world of college basketball can focus on conference play. Last week’s action saw the first real influx of conference games and some teams that looked strong outside of league play stumble, including UCONN’s fall from the ranks of the unbeaten with a road loss at Xavier.
WISCONSIN STATE
FanSided

FanSided

