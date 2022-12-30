It's all hands on deck for the battle of the top spot in the AFC tonight when the Cincinnati Bengals host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. A win for the Bills keeps them in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed in the conference, as the road to the Super Bowl would go through Buffalo if they win out (or the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18). If Cincinnati wins, the Chiefs would then be the new top-seeded team, but the Bengals would have the tiebreaker over the Bills, moving them into the No. 2 spot, and could catapult to No. 1 if the Chiefs lose next week.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO