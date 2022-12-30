ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

William Caldwell

DEER PARK — William Robert (Bob) Caldwell, 81, of Deer Park passed away on Dec. 28, 2022, at Garrett Regional Medical Center, Oakland. Born Feb. 16, 1941, in Keyser, W.Va., he was a son of the late Richard Dittmar Caldwell and Helen Margaret (Ashby) Caldwell.
Charles Tasker

KINGWOOD — Charles “Charlie” W. Tasker, Sr., 91, of Kingwood, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood. He was born in Oakland on Aug. 8, 1931, a son of the late Noah S. and Cora M. (Baker) Tasker.
Man arrested after high-speed motorcycle chase

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A high speed chase involving a motorcyle Friday afternoon has led to the arrest of Ryan Thomas Wright, according to a post on the Upshur County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page. Wright is charged with one felony count of fleeing with reckless indifference to the...
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma Sooners

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. --Images from West Virginia's Big 12 women's basketball loss to Oklahoma on Dec. 31, 2022. The Mountaineers, now 9-3 on the season and 0-1 in the league, travel to Ames, Iowa, to face Iowa State on Wednesday, Jan. 4. at 7:30 pm ET. Photos by DavidPennock. Welcome to...
Oklahoma State holds on late, beats West Virginia, 67-60

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson scored 15 points and Oklahoma State held off West Virginia late to win its Big 12 Conference home opener, 67-60 on Monday night. The Mountaineers ended last week ranked No. 24, but they dropped out of the Associated Press poll after falling at Kansas State in overtime, 82-76 and now are 0-2 in conference.
Passing, not free throws, the biggest problem for WVU in loss to K-State

It would be easy to tag West Virginia's woeful performance at the free throw line as the biggest reason for its 82-76 overtime loss to Kansas State on New Year's Eve. However, just like the 18 misses that clanked resoundingly off the rim, trying to pin the blame on just that factor would also be well off the mark.
