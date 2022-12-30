College Football Playoff picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU: College Football Survivor Show

A man who took his car to get serviced at a DeKalb County, Georgia tire shop Saturday is now behind bars after police say he shot and killed an employee moving his vehicle. Police said the murder suspect, 30-year-old Quadarius McDowell, opened fire on the auto employee because he thought his car was being stolen — even though the victim was only moving the car from one part of the tire shop property to another.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO