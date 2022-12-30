ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecod.com

Updated: Firefighter rescued after falling through floor at fire scene in Dennis-fire not considered suspicious

This slideshow requires JavaScript. DENNIS – There were some scary moments in Dennis when a “mayday” call was issued at a fire scene Monday morning. Firefighters responded to an apartment building at 475 Main Street (Route 28) in West Dennis shortly after 10 AM to find smoke showing from the structure. The “mayday” call was issued after a firefighter reportedly fell through the floor into the basement. The “Rapid Intervention Team” (RIT), a team of firefighters always on standby at fire scenes, was able to rush in and rescue the firefighter from the basement. The firefighter was transported to Cape Cod Hospital but is expected to be okay. A second firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The property is listed as Kenyon Cedar Creek apartments. Because of the large response, traffic on Route 28 was down to one lane in the area and motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DENNIS, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth Firefighters keep trailer fire from spreading to house

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Firefighters responded to a fully involved trailer fire shortly after 6 PM Monday. Quick work kept the flames from spreading to the house on Bellevue Avenue just a few feet away. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Cape Wide News...
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth Firefighters battle mulch fire at recycling company

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Firefighters spent the predawn hours battling a fire at All-Cape Recycling on East Falmouth Highwya. The call came in shortly after 5 AM and crews arrived to find a pile of timber and the mulch pile burning. An excavator was used to pull the pile apart in order to extinguish it. No injuries were reported. Crews remained on scene for some time wetting the area down.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Driver arrested on suspicion of OUI after early morning rollover on Route 6 in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A driver was reportedly arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of liquor after a rollover crash early New Year’s morning. The crash happened sometime after 3 AM on Route 6 westbound before Willow Street (Exit 72) leaving the vehicle on its side. All three occupants self extricated and appeared to have escaped serious injury. Mass State Police continue to investigate the crash.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Cape Cod Healthcare Announces January Blood Drives

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced their latest slate of blood drives across the region. As the calendar turns to 2023, the organization has continued to stress the need for fresh blood supplies at both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital. Both sites always need at least a week’s worth of blood available, while blood collections are only good for 42 days.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Garbage truck fire slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

HARWICH – A garbage truck fire slowed traffic on Route 6 in Harwich for a time Friday afternoon. The fire happened on the eastbound side between Route 134 (Exit 78) and Route 124 (Exit 82). The driver was able to use an extinguisher to put the fire out. Firefighters wet it down to make sure it was out. No injuries were reported.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Two vehicles collide sending car into tree in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – At about 6:15 PM Thursday night, there was a 2 vehicle crash in front of the Cove at Yarmouth Resort on Route 28 in West Yarmouth. Both the driver and the passenger of the sedan were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The occupants of the pickup truck were not injured. Traffic on Route 28 was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
YARMOUTH, MA
theweektoday.com

Champagne divers hunt for bubbly in Buzzards Bay

Keith Baker isn’t old enough to drink the bottle of champagne that he found at the bottom of Stonebridge Marina in Onset, but the 17-year-old diver was still bubbly from his discovery. “Woohoo!” He cried as he came up from the shallow, green-tinted water. “My face is so cold.”...
BOURNE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Brockton Police Department announces sudden passing of 48-year-old officer

A Massachusetts police officer has died unexpectedly according to his department. Born January 21, 1974, in Boston, 48-year-old Sean Besarick was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School in 1992. After graduation, Sean served in the United States Navy from 1993-1997 with multiple Bronze Star Medals. After serving...
BROCKTON, MA
MassLive.com

Teenager shot on Cape Cod; 2 fugitives are armed and dangerous, police say

Police are seeking two alleged fugitives in connection with the shooting of a teenager on Cape Cod earlier this week, according to authorities. The Barnstable Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the alleged fugitives, who authorities consider violent, following the shooting of the 19-year-old man in Hyannis on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement Friday. The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves, both of Hyannis.
BARNSTABLE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy