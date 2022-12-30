Read full article on original website
Updated: Firefighter rescued after falling through floor at fire scene in Dennis-fire not considered suspicious
This slideshow requires JavaScript. DENNIS – There were some scary moments in Dennis when a “mayday” call was issued at a fire scene Monday morning. Firefighters responded to an apartment building at 475 Main Street (Route 28) in West Dennis shortly after 10 AM to find smoke showing from the structure. The “mayday” call was issued after a firefighter reportedly fell through the floor into the basement. The “Rapid Intervention Team” (RIT), a team of firefighters always on standby at fire scenes, was able to rush in and rescue the firefighter from the basement. The firefighter was transported to Cape Cod Hospital but is expected to be okay. A second firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The property is listed as Kenyon Cedar Creek apartments. Because of the large response, traffic on Route 28 was down to one lane in the area and motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Yarmouth Firefighters keep trailer fire from spreading to house
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Firefighters responded to a fully involved trailer fire shortly after 6 PM Monday. Quick work kept the flames from spreading to the house on Bellevue Avenue just a few feet away. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Cape Wide News...
Firefighter hospitalized after falling through floor while battling blaze at Cape Cod home
DENNIS, Mass. — A firefighter was hospitalized after they fell through the floor while battling a blaze at a home on Cape Cod on Monday. The Dennis firefighter was working on battling a fire in a multi-unit condominium complex on Main Street when they fell through the first floor into the basement, according to Brewster Fire Rescue.
Falmouth Firefighters battle mulch fire at recycling company
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Firefighters spent the predawn hours battling a fire at All-Cape Recycling on East Falmouth Highwya. The call came in shortly after 5 AM and crews arrived to find a pile of timber and the mulch pile burning. An excavator was used to pull the pile apart in order to extinguish it. No injuries were reported. Crews remained on scene for some time wetting the area down.
Dog dies after falling through ice, prompting warning about thin ice
Rescuers tried for 45 minutes to rescue the struggling dog before it slipped through the ice on Long Pond in Lakeville. Rescue officials in a southeastern Massachusetts town are warning citizens about the dangers of thin ice on ponds after a failed rescue attempt ended in the death of a local dog.
Driver arrested on suspicion of OUI after early morning rollover on Route 6 in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A driver was reportedly arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of liquor after a rollover crash early New Year’s morning. The crash happened sometime after 3 AM on Route 6 westbound before Willow Street (Exit 72) leaving the vehicle on its side. All three occupants self extricated and appeared to have escaped serious injury. Mass State Police continue to investigate the crash.
Cape Cod Healthcare Announces January Blood Drives
HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced their latest slate of blood drives across the region. As the calendar turns to 2023, the organization has continued to stress the need for fresh blood supplies at both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital. Both sites always need at least a week’s worth of blood available, while blood collections are only good for 42 days.
Operation Safe Ride in effect for New Years Eve on Outer Cape and Yarmouth area
PROVINCETOWN – If you’re headed out to celebrate this New Year’s Eve, please plan ahead!. Now in its 10th year, OPERATION SAFERIDE provides free and sober rides home on New Year’s Eve. Operation Safe Ride provides citizens and visitors a free and sober ride home starting...
Garbage truck fire slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A garbage truck fire slowed traffic on Route 6 in Harwich for a time Friday afternoon. The fire happened on the eastbound side between Route 134 (Exit 78) and Route 124 (Exit 82). The driver was able to use an extinguisher to put the fire out. Firefighters wet it down to make sure it was out. No injuries were reported.
Officials sound alarm after teen falls through ice in Marstons Mills-The Ice Is Not Safe!
MARSTONS MILLS – A teenager reportedly fell through the ice on Shubael Pond around noon Thursday. Luckily the victim was able to make shore on his own. He was evaluated for possible hypothermia by EMTs. Officials are sounding the alarm that despite the recent cold snap-THE ICE IS NOT SAFE TO BE ON!
Video report: Solar glare suspected after SUV crashes into rear of Harwich Council on Aging bus
HARWICH – An elderly man driving a Lexus SUV reportedly crashed into the rear of the Harwich Council on Aging minibus in front of 56 Oak Street around 1:30 PM Friday. Two people on the bus were slightly injured and transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Harwich Fire and Rescue. Harwich Police are investigating if solar glare may have blinded the driver.
Two vehicles collide sending car into tree in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – At about 6:15 PM Thursday night, there was a 2 vehicle crash in front of the Cove at Yarmouth Resort on Route 28 in West Yarmouth. Both the driver and the passenger of the sedan were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The occupants of the pickup truck were not injured. Traffic on Route 28 was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Champagne divers hunt for bubbly in Buzzards Bay
Keith Baker isn’t old enough to drink the bottle of champagne that he found at the bottom of Stonebridge Marina in Onset, but the 17-year-old diver was still bubbly from his discovery. “Woohoo!” He cried as he came up from the shallow, green-tinted water. “My face is so cold.”...
New Bedford New Year’s Eve Fireworks Postponed Due to Oil Spill
NEW BEDFORD — The City of New Bedford’s New Year’s Eve fireworks have been postponed a day due to a diesel spill in the harbor. Mayor Jon Mitchell shared a photo on his social media just before 9 p.m. Saturday. The fireworks were scheduled to go off at 8:30 p.m., and would have exploded over the water.
Brockton Police Department announces sudden passing of 48-year-old officer
A Massachusetts police officer has died unexpectedly according to his department. Born January 21, 1974, in Boston, 48-year-old Sean Besarick was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School in 1992. After graduation, Sean served in the United States Navy from 1993-1997 with multiple Bronze Star Medals. After serving...
Provincetown restaurant destroyed in flood during last week’s storm
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Paul Fanizzi had a bad feeling Friday morning. His restaurant along the water in Provincetown has weathered bad storms before, but this one felt different. “It flooded everything. It took everything out,” Fanizzi said. The storm surge Friday broke through the dining room wall of...
The Legend of ‘Beast of Brooklawn Park’ Who Stalks the Massachusetts Seacoast
One of the more intriguing legends of the Massachusetts Seacoast area around New Bedford is that of the mysterious creature known only as the “Beast of Brooklawn Park.”. According to the reports, the beast is a hairy creature that appears to be a half-man, half goat-like animal with long, skinny legs and cloven hooves.
Teenager shot on Cape Cod; 2 fugitives are armed and dangerous, police say
Police are seeking two alleged fugitives in connection with the shooting of a teenager on Cape Cod earlier this week, according to authorities. The Barnstable Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the alleged fugitives, who authorities consider violent, following the shooting of the 19-year-old man in Hyannis on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement Friday. The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves, both of Hyannis.
City of New Bedford to move New Year’s Eve programming indoors due to rain forecast
The City of New Bedford is moving to indoor programming on New Year’s Eve due to the rain forecast. Fireworks are still scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Broken Glass Projections 3D mapping will be postponed to a later date. Updated Events:. • Vinny’s Miracle Fish Puppets. The New Bedford...
Stoughton Police Department mourning sudden death of veteran officer
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The community of Stoughton is mourning the sudden death of a veteran police officer who passed away over the weekend. Christopher A. Davis, 42, died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home on Saturday around 9:45 p.m., according to Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamarra.
