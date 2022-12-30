Read full article on original website
Police Investigating Deadly ATV Wreck in Tuscaloosa County Monday Morning
Police in Tuscaloosa County have launched an investigation after an early morning ATV accident left one person dead in the Fosters community Monday morning. "Cap" Ray Allen, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter, first reported the wreck shortly after 7 a.m. Monday. Allen reported the wreck took place on Lock 9...
Alabama man killed in suspected ATV accident, investigators said
An Alabama man was found dead Monday morning after what investigators believe was an ATV accident. The man’s identity was not released and the investigation into exactly what happened was continuing, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators said. The man was found in the area of Lock 9 Road...
Man dies in apparent ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County
A man was found dead “at the apparent site of an ATV accident” early Monday morning, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The fatality occurred in the area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community southwest of Tuscaloosa. According to information released by the sheriff’s office, the investigation was handled by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit, rather than the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, because the scene was on private property.
Man dies in ATV crash in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died January 2 in an ATV accident in the Fosters community. Captain Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened in the area of Lock 9 Road. The victim’s name has not been released. Get news alerts...
16-year-old among 2 killed in overnight Tuscaloosa shootings
A New Year’s Eve shooting in Tuscaloosa left a 16-year-old dead in one of two overnight homicides. Just before midnight Saturday, Tuscaloosa police responded to Hodo Haven apartments in the 700 block of 33rd Street on a report of gunfire. Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy said...
45-year-old man killed in Chilton County crash
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash left a Thorsby man dead Saturday afternoon. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, around 5:25 p.m., Michael Tobi, 45, was injured when his Nissan Altima left the roadway and hit a tree. The crash occurred on Chilton County 76 near Chilton County 30, approximately eight miles west […]
Man arrested after allegedly stealing copper from church in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested and charged with allegedly stealing copper from a church in Birmingham over the weekend. On Sunday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s responded to a report of a copper theft at a church on 12th Court NW in Birmingham. During the investigation, deputies were able to […]
Man accused in copper theft at Birmingham church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Deputies have made an arrest in a copper theft at a Birmingham church. Authorities responded to a report of a copper theft on January 1 at the church on 12th Court NW. During the investigation, they were able to develop a suspect description...
Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead and another in custody after an early Sunday morning shooting in Tuscaloosa. Michael Terrell Charles, 37, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Deshawn Tanthony Eatmon. Tuscaloosa police were called to the area of Brookhaven Apartments on...
One teen dead, one arrested after New Year’s Eve shooting, police say
Alabama police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old just before midnight on New Year’s Eve. Tuscaloosa police said officers were called to apartments on 33rd Street after a report of gunshots. They found a teen dead on the scene. They arrested another teen for the crime. Apparently,...
BREAKING: Two Dead, Two Jailed in Separate Murders in Tuscaloosa
Two people are dead and two have been arrested after separate murders in Tuscaloosa during the New Year's Eve weekend. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to Hodo Haven Apartments on 33rd Street East in Tuscaloosa a few minutes before midnight Saturday.
JeffCo Sheriff’s Office arrest Center Point man in connection to church copper theft
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sherrif’s Office has arrested a suspect in a copper theft at a church on 12th Court Northwest in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 1. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Hanel, 27, of Center Point, was arrested for the theft after deputies developed […]
Victim who died in police chase was 15-year-old girl, police say
An Alabama teen died early Friday morning after the car in which she was a passenger collided with several trees after the driver ran from police and wrecked. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the victim was a 15-year-old girl. ALEA officials do not identify juvenile victims. The driver was...
Jefferson County sheriff warns against celebratory gunfire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities will be out in full force on Saturday night and on the lookout for anyone not abiding by the law, including those drinking and driving. Another major concern is celebratory gunfire. Local law enforcement is reminding people to think twice before firing a weapon into the air when the clock strikes midnight. Pointing out that those bullets could land in the wrong spot at the wrong time.
Commercial Dispatch
Shooting during fight leads to two arrests
STARKVILLE — Two suspects, including a teenager, have been arrested in connection with a Thursday night shooting at a residence on Orchard Lane near Reed Road. Jaleen Young, 22, of Columbus, and Ladarius Jordan, 16, of Starkville, have both been charged with aggravated assault. Young also has been charged with shooting into a dwelling.
Driver runs from police and crashes into tree killing passenger, injuring self, police say
After reportedly refusing to stop for a police officer and running from police, an Alabama driver was injured and his passenger killed early Friday when their car struck a tree, police said. The incident began at approximately 4 a.m. when a Tuscaloosa police officer reportedly tried to stop a motorist...
Alabama man killed after car strikes tree on New Year’s Eve
An Alabama man was killed on New Year’s Eve when his car struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:25 p.m. Saturday, and claimed the life of a Thorsby, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Michael D....
One Dead, One Injured in Early Morning Wreck on 25th Avenue East in Tuscaloosa
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a Friday morning crash where one person was killed and one taken to the hospital. According to a release from TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, the incident happened at 4 a.m. Friday morning. Taylor said a TPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle that had...
Alabama woman killed after being ejected during head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Selma resident Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma got struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Mississippi. King was a...
Birmingham Police Department warns against celebratory gunfire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday is New Year’s Eve and Birmingham Police have an urgent reminder to you about the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Sgt. Monica Law said not only is shooting a gun into the air to ring in the new year frivolous and dangerous, it’s also illegal.
