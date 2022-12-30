ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Man dies in apparent ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County

A man was found dead “at the apparent site of an ATV accident” early Monday morning, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The fatality occurred in the area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community southwest of Tuscaloosa. According to information released by the sheriff’s office, the investigation was handled by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit, rather than the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, because the scene was on private property.
Man dies in ATV crash in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died January 2 in an ATV accident in the Fosters community. Captain Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened in the area of Lock 9 Road. The victim’s name has not been released. Get news alerts...
16-year-old among 2 killed in overnight Tuscaloosa shootings

A New Year’s Eve shooting in Tuscaloosa left a 16-year-old dead in one of two overnight homicides. Just before midnight Saturday, Tuscaloosa police responded to Hodo Haven apartments in the 700 block of 33rd Street on a report of gunfire. Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy said...
45-year-old man killed in Chilton County crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash left a Thorsby man dead Saturday afternoon. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, around 5:25 p.m., Michael Tobi, 45, was injured when his Nissan Altima left the roadway and hit a tree. The crash occurred on Chilton County 76 near Chilton County 30, approximately eight miles west […]
Man accused in copper theft at Birmingham church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Deputies have made an arrest in a copper theft at a Birmingham church. Authorities responded to a report of a copper theft on January 1 at the church on 12th Court NW. During the investigation, they were able to develop a suspect description...
Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead and another in custody after an early Sunday morning shooting in Tuscaloosa. Michael Terrell Charles, 37, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Deshawn Tanthony Eatmon. Tuscaloosa police were called to the area of Brookhaven Apartments on...
JeffCo Sheriff’s Office arrest Center Point man in connection to church copper theft

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sherrif’s Office has arrested a suspect in a copper theft at a church on 12th Court Northwest in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 1. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Hanel, 27, of Center Point, was arrested for the theft after deputies developed […]
Jefferson County sheriff warns against celebratory gunfire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities will be out in full force on Saturday night and on the lookout for anyone not abiding by the law, including those drinking and driving. Another major concern is celebratory gunfire. Local law enforcement is reminding people to think twice before firing a weapon into the air when the clock strikes midnight. Pointing out that those bullets could land in the wrong spot at the wrong time.
Shooting during fight leads to two arrests

STARKVILLE — Two suspects, including a teenager, have been arrested in connection with a Thursday night shooting at a residence on Orchard Lane near Reed Road. Jaleen Young, 22, of Columbus, and Ladarius Jordan, 16, of Starkville, have both been charged with aggravated assault. Young also has been charged with shooting into a dwelling.
Birmingham Police Department warns against celebratory gunfire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday is New Year’s Eve and Birmingham Police have an urgent reminder to you about the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Sgt. Monica Law said not only is shooting a gun into the air to ring in the new year frivolous and dangerous, it’s also illegal.
