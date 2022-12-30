ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Spotted Coupled Up For First Time Since He Filed For Divorce From Wife Marilee Fiebig

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ieDws_0jyg83Zr00
MEGA

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are seriously inseparable — even more so now that both lovebirds have officially filed for divorce from their respective spouses.

The Good Morning America costars were caught on camera as they arrived to a New York City airport on Thursday, December 29, after spending intimate time together in both Atlanta and Miami over the holiday weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31u2Yx_0jyg83Zr00
MEGA

In released photos, the television personalities can be seen with luggage in hand, as they made their way back into Manhattan just one day after Holmes officially filed for divorce from his wife of nearly 12 years, Marilee Fiebig .

ANDREW SHUE'S SON NATE OFFERS RARE GLIMPSE OF ACTOR FOLLOWING AMY ROBACH'S EXPLOSIVE AFFAIR SCANDAL

Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, matched in coordinated black zip-up hoodies and black sunglasses as they walked through the airport in unison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ADMpk_0jyg83Zr00
ABC

The 20/20 anchor — who is in the process of divorcing actor Andrew Shue — opted for a black overcoat to keep warm in the winter weather.

Although the potential pair allegedly split from their spouses in August before allowing their relationship to progress , Fiebig was at first "blindsided" by the news that her husband — with whom she shares daughter Sabine , 12 — was involved in an extramarital workplace relationship with Robach.

“She’s devastated. She had no idea,” a source revealed of Fiebig at the beginning of December. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out."

AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES PACK ON MAJOR PDA DURING HOLIDAY TRAVELS AS ABC'S INVESTIGATION INTO AFFAIR CONTINUES

Shue, on the other hand, has remained seemingly unfazed by Robach's unprofessional antics, as he immediately removed all traces of his estranged wife within moments after her affair came to light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48jn6q_0jyg83Zr00
MEGA

Since the scandal unfolded, the Melrose Place actor has been spending quality time with his children , as his divorce from Robach is reportedly on the brink of completion.

"Amy and Andrew are divorcing, it’s almost finalized. He moved out earlier this summer," a source confirmed on Thursday, December 1, just one day after Robach and Holmes' shocking affair was exposed to the public. "They’ve constantly had problems over the years and they finally broke up."

Page Six obtained photos of Robach and Holmes walking through a New York City airport.

