Alabama defensive backs have hilarious message for CFP committee
Alabama football’s defensive backs, Terrion Arnold, Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams have a new message for the college football playoff committee after winning the Sugar Bowl. The trio United to perform a hilarious song aimed at the committee. Check out the song below:
Alabama Football: One offseason distraction best to ignore
It is officially the offseason for Alabama Football. Though four games will be played on Jan. 2 and a big one, on Jan. 9, many Crimson Tide fans have turned their focus to anticipation for the 2023 season. Distracting attention toward next season, some Crimson Tide fans are dreading a...
Alabama Basketball 2023 Signee To Join Team Early
Nate Oats left an extra scholarship spot open for the 2022-2023 season, but a longtime Alabama signee will soon fill that empty spot. Davin Cosby, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, is one of four Alabama signees from the 2023 recruiting cycle. Cosby told On3's Joe Tipton of his plans to enroll early in the spring semester on Saturday night.
Why Alabama will return to College Football Playoff in 2023
Alabama football capped off its 2022 season in style on New Year’s Eve, defeating Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl. Bryce Young put on a show in his presumably final college game, throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns. The defense also played very well, racking up eight sacks and two takeaways on the day.
Alabama WR Tyler Harrell updates his future plans
Tyler Harrell gave an update on his future plans after Alabama football defeated Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl Saturday. Harrell transferred from Louisville to Alabama in 2022. He did not see much playing time this season due to a foot injury. The speedster is eligible to declare for the NFL draft, but he had not made a decision about his future as of Saturday.
Nick Saban Reveals Message To Alabama For 2023 Season
The 2022 season didn't go as planned for Alabama. Nick Saban's team went 10-2 during the regular season and didn't make the College Football Playoff for the first time since it began. That said, the Crimson Tide still finished with 11 wins for the 12th straight season after beating the...
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, January 1, 2023
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Former Alabama DB takes aim at CFP committee after Sugar Bowl
Former Alabama safety Eddie Jackson fired shots at the College Football Playoff committee after Alabama defeated Kansas State in the AllState Sugar Bowl. Jackson appeared to be watching the Michigan and TCU matchup in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl when he made it clear he felt neither team should have got the nod over Alabama.
Alabama Basketball Moves Up Once Again in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Poll
The Crimson Tide is once again the highest-ranked team in the Southeastern Conference after beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week.
Nick Saban sends message about Alabama entering 2023
Every team at Alabama must establish its identity and goals. And Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban expects his 2023 squad to do just that following Saturday's Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State. Equipped with the 2023 cycle's top recruiting class, Alabama expects to reload despite losing a number of expected early-round picks, including Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., who have not yet announced their plans.
Alabama Long Snapper Enters Transfer Portal
Alabama long snapper Gabe Pugh has entered the transfer portal. "I am very thankful to the University of Alabama for four memorable football seasons," wrote Pugh. "After much thought and consideration, I have entered my name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility." The...
Scarbinsky: Winning the Sugar Bowl that way makes Alabama’s season even harder to bear
This is an opinion column. Nick Saban has said it a million times. He remembers the losses more than the wins. Makes sense. It’s much easier to recall the painful details of his 27 defeats at Alabama than the repetitive successes of his 194 victories. By that mind-boggling Bama...
Bryce Young wins Sugar Bowl; Get his Alabama jersey on sale for one day only
In what was likely the last game in Alabama Crimson Tide uniform, quarterback Bryce Young didn’t disappoint. Young passed for 321 yards and five touchdowns as No. 5 Alabama responded to an early two-score deficit with 35 straight points to defeat 11th-ranked Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.
Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama
An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
Football World Reacts To Nick Saban's Postgame Message
Alabama didn't take Kansas State lightly this Saturday, that's for sure. After falling behind early, Nick Saban's squad put up 45 points to finish this season on a positive note. Following the team's Sugar Bowl victory, Saban said, "I think the guys who are here today, the team who’s here...
Saban Can’t Help But Bring Up CFP Rankings After Sugar Bowl Win
The Crimson Tide coach took a jab at the CFP committee following Alabama’s win against Kansas State.
How to watch, listen to the Allstate Sugar Bowl
Alabama and Kansas State will square off in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Saturday in Ceasers Superdome. The Crimson Tide are 10-2 heading into this one. The Wildcats will come into the game 10-3 and as the champions of the Big 12. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CST, and the game will be broadcasted live on ESPN.
All-South Metro Volleyball: Pohlmann, Allison, Burgess earn postseason awards
The 2022 high school volleyball season is in the books, with many teams in the Starnes Media coverage area putting together strong seasons. Hoover and Mountain Brook advanced to the state tournament, while several others qualified for regionals. Here is this year’s rendition of the All-South Metro Team, as we...
UAB offering Stop The Bleed program to community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violent crime is at an all-time high around the country, including right here in Birmingham. BPD investigated 134 murders in 2022, including 10 they call justifiable. Many of the homicides are from traumatic injury, like a gunshot wound. A local doctor is reminding the community that...
CBS 42 House Calls: Becoming healthier in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discusses the future of COVID-19 vaccines and ways that you can become healthier this year. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for […]
