ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $785M after no big winner

The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one after no one won an estimated $685 million jackpot. No ticket purchased for the lottery matched all six numbers drawn Friday night, Mega Millions said in a statement early Saturday. The top prize increased to $785 million ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy