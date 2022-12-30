Rapp recorded nine tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Chargers. It was an overall quiet night for a Rams defense that was a week removed from dismantling the Broncos, but Rapp continued to stuff the stat sheet, bringing his total tackles on the year up to 87 with one game left to go. A lost season for the Rams comes to a close against the Seahawks in Week 18, and while Rapp only managed four tackles against them in Week 13, he did tack on a fumble recovery and two pass defenses.

6 HOURS AGO