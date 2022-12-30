Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenOconee County, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
Related
NC State wide receiver transfer Devin Carter commits to Penn State
Penn State scored its second victory of the day moments ago, as NC State wide receiver transfer Devin Carter committed to the Nittany Lions. Carter was a four-year starter in five seasons at NC State and caught 25 passes for 406 yards and two touchdowns while dealing with injuries this past season. In 49 games (41 starts) with the Wolfpack, the big-bodied Carter caught 118 passes for 1,906 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Clemson signees excited to compete at the All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO - Clemson has 247Sports' No. 10 recruiting class with several future Tigers set to compete at this week’s All-American Bowl. Players arrived on Monday in preparation for Saturday’s game to be played at 1 p.m. EST and broadcasted live nationally on NBC. Naples (Fla.) First Baptist...
BREAKING: Chicago Big Man James Brown Commits to UNC
A new year. A new Tar Heel. James Brown, a 2024 forward at Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita, announced his verbal commitment to North Carolina on Monday. Brown is ranked the No. 27 overall prospect in the junior class, and joins Elliot Cadeau and Drake Powell on UNC's 2024 commitment list.
Live Updates: Georgia signees check in at All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO - Georgia has 247Sports No. 2 recruiting class with several of them set to play this week in the All-American Bowl. 247Sports caught up with them as they arrived. Mount Pleasant (SC) Oceanside Collegiate Academy Top247 offensive tackle Monroe Freeling was first to check in. “Everything,” he said...
What is North Carolina getting in top 30 junior big man James Brown?
Hubert Davis and his staff at North Carolina aren't playing around when it comes to the class of 2024. Already in possession of commitments from five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and upward trending wing Drake Powell in the junior class, Davis and the Heels added a commitment from four-star center James Brown on Monday night.
4-star WR Raymond Cottrell flips from Georgia to Texas A&M
Texas A&M is making an early splash in the New Year as four-star receiver Raymond Cottrell flipped his commitment from Georgia to Texas A&M on Monday afternoon. While Cottrell has been committed to Georgia for over a year, that has not stopped A&M from recruiting him and the 6-foot-2, 203-pound receiver has reciprocated the interest making multiple visits to campus.
247Sports
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney 'really disappointed' after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl
Even while missing Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman and others, Tennessee had no issue with Clemson Friday night at the Orange Bowl. The Volunteers earned their 11th win of the season by a score of 31-14, as Clemson's offense never got much going. The Tigers got more than 300 yards passing from true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik, but that did not result in many points on a disappointing night for coach Dabo Swinney and company.
Georgia players share what they saw, thought on game-deciding kick at end of Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — When Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles lined up for a 50-yard field goal in the final seconds of Saturday’s Peach Bowl, the Georgia players on the field were focused on their responsibilities. Meanwhile, several Georgia players on the sideline debated watching the game’s deciding play or looking away and waiting to hear what happened.
Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik discuss 31-14 loss to Tennessee
FORT LAUDERDALE — Following Clemson's 31-14 loss to Tennessee, head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterback Cade Klubnik met the media. "Name of the game... a lot of missed opportunities. Simple as that. We had six scoring opportunities out of seven drives in the first half and got one field goal. We have been consistent all season in the red zone and tonight we didn't take advantage of plus-territory trips. We had one punt in the first half. So really disappointed with that.
What Dabo Swinney and Tigers said about Orange Bowl loss to Vols
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Here's what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and multiple Tigers had to say about the loss and much more.
Georgia's no targeting call on Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. hit generates reaction
A targeting penalty against Georgia late in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff was picked up after officials ruled Javon Bullard's hit against Marvin Harrison Jr. was legal upon review. Harrison, who made five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, did not return to the game after needing to be helped off the field.
Tennessee QB Joe Milton sends message about Vols after Orange Bowl win over Clemson football
Tennessee football finished its 2022 season with a win, as backup quarterback Joe Milton led the Volunteers to a 31-14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Milton said before the game that the New Year's Six bowl would be a statement game for him — and, afterward, he was asked what kind of statement he felt like he made.
Darnell Washington injury update in CFP for Georgia football vs Ohio State
ATLANTA -- Georgia is battling back against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and it might have to do so without one of its best players. Junior tight end Darnell Washington was spotted limping to the locker room in the second quarter. He was announced as out for now with a left ankle injury. Ohio State starting tight end Cade Stover also left the game in the first half. Georgia and Ohio State are tied 21-21. Washington has started in 12 of 13 games this season, making 26 catches for 412 yards and one touchdown, including a nine-yard reception in the Peach Bowl. He is second among tight ends in college football this season with 16 yards per catch. In 35 career games, Washington has 26 career starts, making 44 catches for 746 yards and three touchdowns while showcasing himself as one of the premier blockers in the country.
247Sports
69K+
Followers
414K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0