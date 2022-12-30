ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applications for $500 Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program ends Saturday

By Jeramie Bizzle
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

$500 Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 applications due Saturday 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saturday is your final day to apply for relief through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program.

Anyone who claimed a dependent on their 2019 taxes like a college student living at home or a family member with disabilities is eligible for up to $500 in relief.

Applications for the program were extended earlier this month by Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

You'll have until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 to apply.

Chicagoans can apply online at www.chicash.org .

CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

