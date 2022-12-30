ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Injury crash involving big rig cleared from northbound I-880 in Oakland

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

OAKLAND -- An injury crash involving an overturned tractor trailer closed northbound I-880 in Oakland for hours early Friday, snarling traffic on the Nimitz Freeway.

The crash was first reported at around 2 a.m. on northbound I-880 at Fruitvale Avemie in Oakland just north of High Street. The injury collision involved an overturned big rig and two other vehicles, blocking all lanes and leading CHP to issue a severe traffic alert.

I-880 crash Caltrans

CHP later confirmed that the big rig pulling a trailer collided with a black Infinity in the far right lane and overturned across all lanes. The driver of the black Infiniti said they were out of their vehicle checking their tire when the big rig collided. Both drivers suffered minor injuries.

Northbound traffic was diverted off the freeway at High Street, authorities said.

All lanes were still blocked as of 6 a.m., though crews have been able to upright the big rig. Tractors trailers are currently able to use I-580 westbound in Oakland until further notice due to the crash.

CHP confirmed that the crash had been cleared and all lanes reopened as of shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

