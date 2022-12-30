Read full article on original website
Charlotte Flair Returns And Wins The SmackDown Women’s Championship
Ronda Rousey successfully defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Raquel Rodriguez tonight on SmackDown. Then, following the match, Charlotte made her huge return to WWE sporting new gear and a new theme song. Ronda figured she would challenge her for the title at Royal Rumble, but Charlotte said she wanted a title match right now tonight. Ronda was feeling spicy and accepted. About two minutes later, Ronda surely regretted her decision because Charlotte picked up the win and is the new SmackDown Women’s Champion!
AAW Unstoppable Results (12/30/22)
AAW: Professional Wrestling Redefined held its Unstoppable event on December 30 from Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, IL. You can read the full results for the show below. – AAW Tag Team Championships: Hustle And Soul (Calvin Tankman & Jah C) def. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) –...
WWE Tried To Bring John Madden Into The Fold On Numerous Occasions
WWE has worked with many celebrities over the years. Among many other examples, Arnold Schwarzenegger, William Shatner, Kid Rock, Snoop Dogg, Bob Uecker, Pete Rose, Mike Tyson, and Mr. T have all been a part of the company in the past. While speaking on his Something To Wrestle podcast, WWE...
Former WWE Star Is Backstage At Tonight’s RAW
A former WWE star is backstage at tonight’s Monday Night RAW. PWInsider is reporting that former WWE star Summer Rae is backstage at WWE RAW tonight. For those wondering, the 39-year-old was last seen at the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE. Summer Rae is backstage at tonight’s Raw in Nashville,...
IMPACT Re-Signed Tasha Steelz Prior To Her Contract Expiring Because They Did Not Want Her Reaching Free Agency
IMPACT Wrestling have locked Tasha Steelz down with a new deal for the Knockout. Fightful Select revealed that the deal is a multi-year contract. IMPACT reportedly didn’t want the star to reach the period of her free agency, and immediately went for a contract. Initially, Steelz’s contract terms would...
Belief That Pressure From Vince McMahon Caused Lars Sullivan To Leave Wrestling
Ever since Lars Sullivan made his televised debut in 2017, fans and WWE officials had high hopes for him. In fact, his promotion to the main roster was fast-tracked. However, his push came to a screeching halt when it was revealed that Lars had a history of hurling slurs on online message boards.
Invictus Pro The Many Saints of Ridgefield Park Results (12/30/22)
Invictus Pro Wrestling held its The Many Saints of Ridgefield Park event on December 30 from Phil Sheridan Building in Ridgefield Park, NJ. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Invictus Tag Team Championships: Chris Bartón & Dominick Denaro (c) def....
This Week’s SmackDown Sees Significant Jump In Viewership As John Cena Returns
WWE brought the final SmackDown of 2022, and it was a huge show. John Cena returned, and so did Charlotte Flair. But how did they do in the ratings?. According to Spoiler TV, the December 30th episode of WWE SmackDown brought an average viewership of 2.44 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 16th’s episode of WWE SmackDown brought in an overnight viewership of 2.056 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. Interestingly enough, they averaged 2.056 million viewers for both hours of the show.
WATCH: Shinsuke Nakamura Makes Grand Entrance For His Pro-Wrestling NOAH Return
Shinsuke Nakamura is back in Pro-Wrestling NOAH. Shinsuke Nakamura main evented Pro-Wrestling NOAH: The New Year 2023 against The Great Muta, who is retiring. Shinsuke Nakamura made a grand entrance for his NOAH return alongside a violinist and a drummer who played his WWE theme song. Draped in a white coat and doing his classic Nakamura-isms, it spewed all the charisma. You can check out the sick entrance below!
RevPro Seasons Beatings Results (12/30/22)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Seasons Beatings event on December 30 from The Priory Centre in St. Neots, Cambridgeshire, England, UK. You can see the full results below. – Southside Women’s Championship: Dani Luna (c) def. Lucia Lee. – Zak Knight def. Shaun Jackson. – Gabriel Kidd def. Chris...
AEW Stars Reveal Their New Years Resolutions
2023 is upon us and every year on January 1st, people start their new year resolutions. This could be such as, going to the gym, working towards new goals or even trying a new hobby. Well, some AEW stars gave out their resolutions and we have some interesting ones to say the least. Ryan Nemeth, Sammy Guevara, Isaiah Kassidy, The Gunn’s, Best Friends and Danhausen all gave their resolutions, saying the likes of wanting to grow a mustache, wanting to be a good teacher, stop giving out their phone number, stop using the term “ass boys”, to be less cowardly, continue being undefeated and much more. You can check out all the resolutions below!
Jim Ross Never Wants To Talk About The Montreal Screwjob Again
The Montreal Screwjob will live in infamy for the events that transpired on that faithful night for the WWE. To this day, people talk about the incident. However, former WWE commentator Jim Ross has made it clear that he doesn’t want to talk about the Montreal Screwjob ever again on his Grilling JR podcast.
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
WrestleMania 39 Nearing Legitimate Sell Out For Both Nights
It looks like WrestleMania 39 will be packed houses on both nights of the event. Wrestletix has been tracking the WrestleMania 39 ticket sales and according to their data, the first batch of tickets is nearly sold out. SoFi Stadium has a maximum capacity of over 100,000 people, but the venue is currently configured for 51,146 fans. We’re fast approaching a sellout for both nights.
CMLL Sin Salida Results (1/1/2023)
CMLL presented its show “Sin Salida” on Sunday, January 1, 2023, theirs first event of the calendar year. The event took place at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, and aired live on Ticketmaster’s Pay-Per-View Page. You can read the full results for the...
The Young Bucks Were Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance At One Point
At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years. He will be squaring off against Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship at the show. While speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Bucks were also...
John Cena Thanks The WWE Universe Following His Return To The Ring
John Cena returned to the ring on Friday, teaming with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Cena jumped on Twitter, and he sent out a thank you to the WWE Universe. He made special note to mention the “time and energy” that his fans constantly spend on him.
Eric Bischoff Loved AJ Styles – Claire Lynch Storyline In IMPACT: “I Had A Blast On That One”
The infamous Claire Lynch storyline was started in 2012 when Bad Influence accused Dixie Carter and AJ Styles of having an affair, However, it was later revealed revealed that Styles and Dixie were trying to help out a girl who was a drug addict called Claire Lynch. Bad Influence then...
Dax Harwood And Anthony Henry Working Through Injuries
Dax Harwood and Anthony Henry are both banged up, but working through injuries. According to a new report by Fighful Select, Dax Harwood is working hurt and is still banged up from his match at the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view against The Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar match in December 2022. Harwood was reportedly injured after being suplexed by Jay Briscoe onto a pile of steel chairs.
Konosuke Takeshita In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Konosuke Takeshita has journeyed back to Japan for the New Year and has been spotted with a familiar face. With NJPW Wrestle Kingdom occurring on January 4th, the event is set for the Tokyo Dome and some unfamiliar faces have been rumored to appear at the event. Takeshita posted to...
