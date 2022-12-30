Suspect Arrested After 2 Injured In NE OKC Shooting

Oklahoma City Police have taken a suspect in for questioning after a shooting near Northeast 63rd Street and Spencer Road north of Spencer.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 7:50 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of a convenience store near Northeast 63rd Street and Spencer-Jones Road.

Authorities said they believe they have identified the involved parties but are still actively searching.

Police said they received a call about multiple shots being fired, and when an officer arrived in the area they stopped two people travelling westbound on Northeast 63rd Street.

OCPD said the two people were injured in a shooting near the area, and had flagged down the officer near North Bryant Avenue and Northeast 63rd Street for help.

Both were transported to the hospital, one is still in critical condition but the other is expected to survive.

According to authorities, the victims and suspects were acquainted with one another.

This is a developing story.