Belief That Pressure From Vince McMahon Caused Lars Sullivan To Leave Wrestling
Ever since Lars Sullivan made his televised debut in 2017, fans and WWE officials had high hopes for him. In fact, his promotion to the main roster was fast-tracked. However, his push came to a screeching halt when it was revealed that Lars had a history of hurling slurs on online message boards.
Charlotte Flair Returns And Wins The SmackDown Women’s Championship
Ronda Rousey successfully defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Raquel Rodriguez tonight on SmackDown. Then, following the match, Charlotte made her huge return to WWE sporting new gear and a new theme song. Ronda figured she would challenge her for the title at Royal Rumble, but Charlotte said she wanted a title match right now tonight. Ronda was feeling spicy and accepted. About two minutes later, Ronda surely regretted her decision because Charlotte picked up the win and is the new SmackDown Women’s Champion!
WATCH: Shinsuke Nakamura Makes Grand Entrance For His Pro-Wrestling NOAH Return
Shinsuke Nakamura is back in Pro-Wrestling NOAH. Shinsuke Nakamura main evented Pro-Wrestling NOAH: The New Year 2023 against The Great Muta, who is retiring. Shinsuke Nakamura made a grand entrance for his NOAH return alongside a violinist and a drummer who played his WWE theme song. Draped in a white coat and doing his classic Nakamura-isms, it spewed all the charisma. You can check out the sick entrance below!
This Week’s SmackDown Sees Significant Jump In Viewership As John Cena Returns
WWE brought the final SmackDown of 2022, and it was a huge show. John Cena returned, and so did Charlotte Flair. But how did they do in the ratings?. According to Spoiler TV, the December 30th episode of WWE SmackDown brought an average viewership of 2.44 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 16th’s episode of WWE SmackDown brought in an overnight viewership of 2.056 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. Interestingly enough, they averaged 2.056 million viewers for both hours of the show.
The Young Bucks Were Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance At One Point
At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years. He will be squaring off against Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship at the show. While speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Bucks were also...
AEW Stars Reveal Their New Years Resolutions
2023 is upon us and every year on January 1st, people start their new year resolutions. This could be such as, going to the gym, working towards new goals or even trying a new hobby. Well, some AEW stars gave out their resolutions and we have some interesting ones to say the least. Ryan Nemeth, Sammy Guevara, Isaiah Kassidy, The Gunn’s, Best Friends and Danhausen all gave their resolutions, saying the likes of wanting to grow a mustache, wanting to be a good teacher, stop giving out their phone number, stop using the term “ass boys”, to be less cowardly, continue being undefeated and much more. You can check out all the resolutions below!
RevPro Seasons Beatings Results (12/30/22)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Seasons Beatings event on December 30 from The Priory Centre in St. Neots, Cambridgeshire, England, UK. You can see the full results below. – Southside Women’s Championship: Dani Luna (c) def. Lucia Lee. – Zak Knight def. Shaun Jackson. – Gabriel Kidd def. Chris...
John Cena Thanks The WWE Universe Following His Return To The Ring
John Cena returned to the ring on Friday, teaming with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Cena jumped on Twitter, and he sent out a thank you to the WWE Universe. He made special note to mention the “time and energy” that his fans constantly spend on him.
Invictus Pro The Many Saints of Ridgefield Park Results (12/30/22)
Invictus Pro Wrestling held its The Many Saints of Ridgefield Park event on December 30 from Phil Sheridan Building in Ridgefield Park, NJ. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Invictus Tag Team Championships: Chris Bartón & Dominick Denaro (c) def....
Eric Bischoff Loved AJ Styles – Claire Lynch Storyline In IMPACT: “I Had A Blast On That One”
The infamous Claire Lynch storyline was started in 2012 when Bad Influence accused Dixie Carter and AJ Styles of having an affair, However, it was later revealed revealed that Styles and Dixie were trying to help out a girl who was a drug addict called Claire Lynch. Bad Influence then...
Prestige Wrestling The Things We Carry Results (12/30/22)
Prestige Wrestling held its The Things We Carry event on December 30 from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV as part of their Wrestival Weekend. You can read the full results for the show below. – Alan Angels def. Alec Price. – C4 (Cody Chhun &...
CMLL Sin Salida Results (1/1/2023)
CMLL presented its show “Sin Salida” on Sunday, January 1, 2023, theirs first event of the calendar year. The event took place at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, and aired live on Ticketmaster’s Pay-Per-View Page. You can read the full results for the...
Former WWE Star Is Backstage At Tonight’s RAW
A former WWE star is backstage at tonight’s Monday Night RAW. PWInsider is reporting that former WWE star Summer Rae is backstage at WWE RAW tonight. For those wondering, the 39-year-old was last seen at the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE. Summer Rae is backstage at tonight’s Raw in Nashville,...
Jeremy Borash Remembers Don West
Borash, who now works for WWE, recently took to social media to reflect on his relationship with Don West, echoing the sentiments of many, remembering Don as a caring man who had a vibrant personality. From Borash on Instagram:. Don West was mentioned on the December 30th episode of Friday...
Eric Bischoff Says Awesome Kong Was Hard To Work With
Awesome Kong was one of the best female wrestlers in TNA because of her sheer size and presence. However, Eric Bischoff claims that Awesome Kong was difficult to work with. During a recent episode of his 83 weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that while Awesome Kong was impressive, she wouldn’t have been a big star today because she was not easy to work with.
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
Live WWE RAW Results – RAW Women’s And United States Title Matches & More – (1/2/23)
The first Monday Night RAW of 2023 is set to have two championship matches. As of this writing, they are the only matches advertised for tonight’s show. You can see the match card below. – WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins. – WWE Raw Women’s...
WWE Pulled Lacey Evans Vignette Scheduled From Friday’s SmackDown
It looks like WWE are looking to hope that if they don’t mention Lacey, people will forget her current controversy. Lacey Evans has been repackaged once again and once again her return has been pushed back. Similarly to how her first return of 2022 went down, Evans was scheduled to return on Friday’s SmackDown but that didn’t come to pass. It turns out, WWE had other plans, but they were also nixed.
WWE Holiday Tour From Toronto, Canada Results (12/30/22)
WWE held its latest Holiday Tour live event on December 30 from Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. You can read the full results from the event below. – WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch goes to a no contest when Bayley interferes. – The...
Daddi Doom Not Signed To AEW Despite Dynamite Appearance
Despite having friends in high places in the company, Daddi Doom has not been signed by AEW. On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF would appear during Bryan Danielson’s match with Ethan Page from a skybox, joined by a woman who MJF announced was the only hot chick in Portland.
