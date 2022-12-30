Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The new year started out foggy this morning, but there will be some sunshine this afternoon. It will be a dry day with a weak cold front just off the coast. Highs are going to be mild for the first day of January with most areas in the mid-70s and low to mid-60s at the beach. Sea fog will develop by late afternoon along the coast.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO