live5news.com
Georgia Southern defeats Coastal Carolina 73-64
CONWAY, S.C (AP) — Andrei Savrasov, Jalen Finch and Kaden Archie each scored 16 points and the Georgia Southern Eagles defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 73-64 on Saturday. Savrasov had eight rebounds for the Eagles (9-6). Archie was 4 of 7 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Five Points Grocery, Toombs County
There has been a grocery/general store, and at times a restaurant, at the intersection of Georgia Highway 86 and Griffin Ferry Road for many years. The “fifth point” at five points is a dirt road, Findley Cemetery Road. There are countless communities in the state designated by geographical identifiers and though most are only known locally, they’re important landmarks.
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WMAZ
Coastal Georgia's EF-4 tornado officially the U.S.'s strongest in 2022
PEMBROKE, Ga. — Bryan County, Georgia's EF-4 tornado from April 5 will go down as the strongest tornado in the United States for 2022. The National Weather Service office in Charleston, SC estimated wind speeds of 185 mph with the coastal Georgia tornado. The tornado's path ran for 14.5...
WJCL
Pleasant temperatures today and more fog likely tonight
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It was very foggy to start Monday morning, but there will be some sunshine this afternoon. The fog could hold on for much of the day along the coast with sea fog at the beach. Highs are going to be in the low to mid-70s for most areas and upper-50s at the beachfront.
WJCL
Dry and mild to start 2023. Tracking showers by Wednesday
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The new year started out foggy this morning, but there will be some sunshine this afternoon. It will be a dry day with a weak cold front just off the coast. Highs are going to be mild for the first day of January with most areas in the mid-70s and low to mid-60s at the beach. Sea fog will develop by late afternoon along the coast.
Shooting at Ridgeland night club injures 2 Sunday
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting that injured two around 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day. According to police, officers responded to the scene at Club Pluto located at 8812 South Jacob Smart Boulevard in Ridgeland after being notified of a shooting incident early Sunday morning. Deputies learned, while on […]
Economists: Port of Savannah to weather expected recession well
LISTEN: As “essential infrastructure,” ports are expected to fare well in 2023 even if a recession hits, according to Fitch Ratings. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Analysts at Fitch Ratings, a New York financial market research firm, are projecting “mildly positive” growth for Georgia's Port of Savannah and other U.S. ports, even as the credit rating agency expects a recession to arrive in the spring.
Alabama man dies after ATV accident, troopers report
An Alabama died last week after his ATV collided with a van, state troopers said. William J. Miller, 67, of Millry, Alabama, died Thursday one day after the Kawasaki Mule ATV he was driving collided with a Chevrolet Express Van on Nathan Jordan Road in Washington County, Alabama state troopers reported.
Alabama’s best restaurant is in Fairhope, according to Guy Fieri
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Popular author, TV personality and restauranteur Guy Fieri has filmed nearly 40 seasons of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” visiting more than 1,250 restaurants in the process. To find out Fieri’s favorite restaurant in each state, Mashed.com reviewed thousands of restaurants. And Fieri’s favorite place for eats in Alabama is at the […]
WJCL
Memorial Health in Savannah welcomes first baby of 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Memorial Health University Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the new year at 6:28 a.m. on Sunday. Eliana Mae was born weighing 7 lbs, 10 ounces. Memorial Health said it was proud to help Eliana Mae enter the world as the first baby born in 2023 at Memorial Health.
Man hit by train in Pensacola Monday identified
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who was hit and killed by a train Monday in Pensacola has officially been identified. According to police, Terry Glenn Barclay, 57, was hit and killed near Scenic Highway at Chimney Park. WKRG News 5 will continue to investigate this story and will update it when more information becomes […]
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Savannah
Savannah might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Savannah.
wtoc.com
CCPD requests SWAT team’s assistance for situation at The Landings
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department requested the assistance of the Chatham County SWAT team for a situation at The Landings. According to officials, CCPD were called to a home at The Landings around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a report that an elderly dementia patient who was acting very confused about their surroundings, had a firearm, and was refusing to let another person inside the residence leave.
SWAT Team assists in situation with armed elderly person at The Landings
WJCL
People and businesses are gearing up for New Year’s Eve celebrations
SAVANNAH, Ga. — People are coming to Savannah from all over to ring in the New Year. “We came up here just for a family trip just a little weekend getaway to spend the holidays," said Angela Novak, a tourist visiting from Orlando, Florida. “And we decided that since we live in Orlando, we’re going to get away from everyone else that was coming in.”
wxxv25.com
CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident
The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
New Year’s Day crash kills 21-year-old in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A crash early in the morning on New Year’s Day left one man dead in Wayne County. Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said the one-car crash happened on Sunset Boulevard in Wayne County just after 2 a.m. GSP launched an investigation and determined that the driver lost control of the 2011 […]
Adult and small child ejected from vehicle after accident in Stillmore
EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators are working a Thursday night accident near the city limits of Stillmore. The incident happened early Friday morning. According to a spokesperson with Georgia State Patrol Troop 19 out of Swainsboro, 2 adults and a 3-year-old boy were involved in a vehicle accident, and the male passenger and the […]
Statesboro family home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – While at work on Christmas Eve, Austin Neal received a devastating call from his neighbor that his family home was on fire. Both Austin and his roommate Katherine were at work when the blaze, likely started by a faulty heater, began. They say the destruction they were met with when they got […]
