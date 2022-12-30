ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

76ers vs. Pelicans: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Friday

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 3 days ago

Everything you need to know for Friday's matchup between the 76ers and the Pelicans.

After being on a roll for a couple of weeks by winning nonstop, the Philadelphia 76ers ’ streak was finally snapped when they started this week’s slate of games on Tuesday against the Washington Wizards.

Although the Sixers found success against the Wizards earlier this season, even while shorthanded, Washington managed to control the game for a majority of the matchup and prevented Philadelphia from keeping up with its latest trend of completing comebacks.

With their first loss in nine games, the Sixers will look to bounce back on Friday night with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans . In previous years, the Pelicans have been in the midst of a rebuild. This season, with a healthy Zion Williamson, New Orleans is really turning things around.

Last year, the Sixers swept the Pelicans in the two-game regular season series, with both matchups resulting in double-digit victories for the Sixers.

When the Sixers pay a visit to the Pelicans on Friday for the 42nd meeting between the two teams, New Orleans is at the top of the Western Conference with a 22-12 record. Meanwhile, the Sixers are sitting at 20-13, placing fifth in the tight Eastern Conference race.

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Date: Friday, December 30, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM ET.

Location: Smoothie King Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Pelicans TV Broadcast: Bally Sports New Orleans

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Pelicans Listen: WRNO 99.5 FM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -118, NOP +100

Total O/U: 228.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

