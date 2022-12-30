Read full article on original website
Parents Magazine
Visiting Ghana and Tanzania Was Full of Lessons I Brought Home to My Kids
I was two steps out of the door of my hotel in Accra, Ghana when I felt like something was missing. I checked for my purse, insect repellent, and sunscreen. I paused for a second before it hit me. The thing that was missing—usually attached to my hip, usually buzzing around my feet—was my kids, ages 3 and 7.
Spain ‘ready for any scenario’ as Gibraltar talks with UK falter
Spain and the EU are prepared for all possibilities – including a hard Brexit – when it comes to the bloc’s relationship with Gibraltar, Spain’s foreign minister has said, adding that the ball was now in London’s court after 11 rounds of negotiations. “Spain doesn’t...
The Jewish Press
Governor of Central Bank of Iran Resigns Due to Continued Fall of Local Currency
The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Ali Salehabadi, resigned from his position due to the sharp decline of the local currency. Four days ago, Salehabadi promised that Iran’s currency would stabilize in the coming days, but instead it continued to decline, leading to his departure, after just 15 months in the job. The rial was trading on Thursday at 430,000 rials to the dollar.
kalkinemedia.com
Russia to freeze Linde assets worth $488 mln -Interfax
MOSCOW, Jan 2 (Reuters) - A Russian court has ordered 35 billion roubles ($487.6 million) of assets belonging to industrial gases company Linde to be frozen, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
Canada bans most foreigners from buying homes
A ban on foreigners buying residential property in Canada took effect on Sunday, aiming to make more homes available to locals facing a housing crunch. Many experts have also said the ban on foreign buyers -- who accounted for less than five percent of home ownership in Canada, according to the national statistical agency -- would not have the desired effect of making homes more affordable.
