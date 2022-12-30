Read full article on original website
10 Predictions About The Upcoming R36 Nissan GT-R
The Nissan GT-R is due for a long-needed update since the R35 generation was introduced back in 2007. Godzilla will follow in the footsteps of its smaller sibling, the Fairlady Z, which entered its seventh generation, albeit retaining the Z34 chassis code from the 370Z. We know the next-generation GT-R is coming in 2023, and we also know it’s going to be a hybrid. GT-R and hybrid are two words that don’t go together very well, but if Nissan plays it right, the R36 GT-R could be a game-changer in its respective segment.
Could This Design Sketch Preview A New Cadillac Roadster?
In 2011, Cadillac presented the beautiful Ciel study at the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach. Unfortunately, the convertible with four doors and hybrid drive did not make it into series production. But even otherwise, there has been neither a coupe nor a convertible in Cadillac's lineup for several years. It's time for a change. With a new design sketch, GM Design is now giving a first glimpse of what a future convertible from General Motors' luxury brand could look like.
This 1969 Corvette ZL-1 Has 560 Horsepower And Is Perhaps The Rarest 'Vette Ever Made
There have been numerous special edition or limited Corvettes since the nameplate was created some seven decades ago, but among the 'Vette faithful, some stand head-and-shoulders above the rest for exclusivity and raw performance. The 1969 ZL-1 certainly fits into that camp. The ZL-1, an optional package that cost more than the car itself, defied belief and boggled the mind while demolishing everything in its path. In 1969, just two models of these hyper-quick Corvettes ever left the factory, and one of them will soon hit the auction block at RM Sotheby's.
2022 Lexus RC 350 F-Sport Review: The Blue Collar Family's GT Car
The Lexus RC has been around since 2014 and is modeled as a GT car for families in the "working/middle class." Over the past eight years, the Lexus RC has sold just over 50,000 units in the US. As for the F-Sport trim, 2020 was the first year that it was offered as one out of two options.
The Jaguar XKR Is A V-8 Grand Tourer That Still Looks Stunning Today
The Jaguar XKR is a magnificent GT car with a timeless deign, and one which served as the catalyst for the British manufacturer’s ultimate revival into the realm of sports cars. The last XK/XKR generation ended its production run in 2015, but in 2011, Jaguar celebrated the 75th anniversary of the company by introducing, the XKR 175 Coupe. The production run was limited to just 175 models, and one such example is up for sale on Cars and Bids. It's a striking showcase of the beauty and performance of the now defunct nameplate.
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
A Tesla owner says his Model Y ordered him to pull over before it suddenly shut down, trapping him inside
Tom Exton had just begun his journey to London Thursday when his Model Y's display indicated a problem, despite a nearly full charged.
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
A $140,000 car can fly you over traffic jams in the city
Stuck in a traffic jam? A simple flick of a button could unwrap a rotor assembly that can take your car airborne and land on a less busy patch of road to continue your journey again. If this sounds like a scene from a science-fiction movie, then you haven't heard about the Chinese flying car firm, Aeroht, which plans to take such a car into production by 2025, Bloomberg reported.
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
Tesla driver found sleeping at the wheel as car reached 70 mph on highway, report says
A driver was sleeping as his Tesla car drove at 70 mph using Autopilot. German police tried to wake the driver as the car raced down the highway.
This Jawa Custom Motorcycle With 10 Cylinders Is An Engineering Marvel!
The two-wheeler industry is home to millions of motorcycles around the world. But no matter how deep you scour, you’ll only find a few common engine configurations - inline four, V4, V-twin, parallel twin - spread across the masses, and with good reason. After all, mass production of motorcycles comprises multiple steps, and the more complex the construction, the costlier the product will be. However, when it’s an individual creating a product just for the fun of it, the limits vanish and, as a result, we often see mind-bending projects coming to life. Case in context today is a custom Jawa motorcycle with 10 cylinders, built by Czech engineer Marek Foltis. And it's road-legal too!
A Mercedes-AMG SL63 All-Terrain Could Challenge the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Sterrato
The Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Steratto's debuts made everyone mindful that supercars can go off-road. Unfortunately, these two newcomers to the off-road world are still limited in their all-terrain capabilities and are suitable for mild enduro. To challenge the idea that sports cars and supercars can't be full-fledged off roaders, sugardesign_1 has imagined a Mercedes-AMG SL63 that is fully qualified for tackling all terrains. Enter the Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG Shootingbrake All-Terrain Plus Maybach-line, which is certainly not the most intuitive car name on the planet, but could be the Tri-Star's answer to Porsche and Lamborghini.
This 50-Year-Old Toyota Celica Barn Find Receives A Thorough Restoration
Long before the 86 coupe’s reign, the Celica was Toyota’s long-running affordable sports car with a significant market share admired for its driving dynamics, overall coupe-like aesthetics, and easy-to-maintain habit The car had an appeal similar to the ‘70s American muscle cars but was a cheaper and more reliable alternative, making it the best entry-level coupe of its time. One of the originals, a first-generation Toyota Celica from 1972, was nevertheless left untouched and did not see the sun for two decades. However PapadakisRacing has come to its rescue and takes us on a complete tour of this classic Toyota before and after its restoration.
Tesla Model S Plaid: Owner Confesses Love And Hate After 30K Miles
Very few people own the Tesla Model S Plaid compared to its smaller and less expensive siblings, the Model 3 and Model Y. For that reason, there aren't a whole lot of real-world reviews of the car, especially by owners who have driven it for some time and racked up the miles. Who better than esteemed tech reviewer Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) to tell it like it is?
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Pops Engine after Only 52 Miles
As exciting as the wider bodywork and refined aerodynamics of the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 are, the 5.5-liter flat-plane LT6 V-8 engine sitting behind the driver is the star of the show. Unfortunately for new Z06 owner Marco Garcia, the motorsport-derived engine in his Corvette Z06 failed after traveling just 52 miles on the initial delivery drive.
Buying an Electric Car in 2023 Just Got a Whole Lot More Confusing
You should probably pull the trigger on that new EV in 2023 before March.
The Puch 230GE Is A Mercedes G-Class 4X4 With None Of The Luxury
Go back to 2002 , show the average car buyer a brand-new Mercedes S-Class, and they would be completely blown away. It would be like living in a Star Wars movie with its "self-driving" capabilities, lack of buttons, and wild surplus of OLED screens in the interior - not to mention the performance capabilities of something so massive, heavy and otherwise unconcerned with the very concept of sportiness. In the same way, older cars can be just as shocking to us, with their lack of gratuitous tech, comfort, and bare-bones styling. This Mercedes, or Puch, depending on how you look at it, is a perfect example. It's a 1992 G-Wagon in military spec with no creature comforts whatsoever, and it is currently for sale.
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
The 997-Generation Porsche 911 Speedster Is A Rare Homage To The Original 356 Speedster
Auto manufacturers draw upon their past for inspiration all the time, whether to celebrate their history or a milestone. Of course, sometimes the strategy is used to sell a car that has only been mildly tweaked for a premium. If a brand adds some bits and pieces to a model that hark back to its origins or its heyday, that specific model is suddenly special and can command a pretty penny. Porsche is better than most at this and has a vast history to draw upon for inspiration. One of its first models has served as the basic idea for several of its limited edition cars; the 356 Speedster. Several generations of 911 have gotten the Speedster treatment, and one of the more recent versions will soon go up for auction from RM Sotheby's.
