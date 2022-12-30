Read full article on original website
WHSV
2022 in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The WHSV News Team looks back on 2022. The world continued to adapt to the new normal created by the COVID-19 pandemic. About a year ago, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order ending school mask mandates. The adjusted guidelines created some tension at school...
NBC 29 News
UVAPD and CFD respond to hazmat call near UVA Health
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities are giving all clear after a brief scare at a UVA Health research lab Monday, January 2. Police asked everyone to avoid the MR 4 Building at 409 Lane Road due to a possible hazmat incident. A UVA spokesperson believes a device that makes steam...
NBC 29 News
City of Charlottesville encourages people to save water
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going into the new year, the City of Charlottesville is encouraging people to think about ways to save water. The city says to consider taking the EPA Water Sense “I’m for Water” pledge. The pledge and plan aim to reduce water usage with an easy monthly checklist.
wvtf.org
Trouble in Spotsylvania County Schools sparks action in Albemarle
School board races don’t often galvanize communities, but more than 400 people are already getting e-mails from a group called Forward Albemarle. Its mission is to promote diversity, equity, inclusivity and excellence in public schools – and to avoid what has happened in Spotsylvania County. There, a group...
streakingthelawn.com
Happy New Year From Streaking the Lawn!
With the new year now upon us, we’d be remiss to not thank you all for hanging with us throughout the year! From basketball season in the winter and early spring, baseball, lacrosse, tennis, and more in the spring, a summer of offseason content, football, and the start of basketball again, it’s been another whirlwind of a year covering Virginia Cavaliers sports. The entire staff here at STL is incredibly grateful for all of you who have read, commented, and interacted with us this calendar year. The highs have been high and the lows have been tragically low, but being a part of this UVA sports and Streaking the Lawn community has been a privilege through it all.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Virginia Metal Manufacturer Expands to Former Furniture Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A contract metal manufacturer plans to expand...
Augusta Free Press
#12 Virginia closes out calendar year with impressive ACC road win
A hearty welcome back to the Virginia basketball team that tore through November, and finished out the calendar year with an impressive 74-56 win at Georgia Tech on New Year’s Eve. Guys, we’d missed you. Virginia (10-2, 2-1 ACC) had slogged through December, going 3-2 ahead of Saturday’s...
wsvaonline.com
Local food systems get government boost
Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
NBC 29 News
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Both the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and Charlottesville City Council approved a new plastic bag tax in 2022, with it going into effect on January 1st, 2023. Most customers have already made the switch to using reusable or paper bags. “I think everybody should go...
wina.com
Charlottesville woman murdered in Gordonsville
GORDONSVILLE (WINA) – A Charlottesville woman has been shot to death in Gordonsville. The Orange County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a home at 19540 Gates Drive — off West Gordan a half-mile from Main Street — around 5 Tuesday afternoon. They arrived and found 48-year old Deborah Griffin of Charlottesville lying in the yard, and found 79-year old James Irvin Geer inside where he was taken into custody.
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg developer proposes 768-unit apartment complex in Roanoke, biggest in city’s history; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Lynchburg council member Treney Tweedy looks back on council service; lost re-election bid. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Farmville Town Council signs off on sale of municipal golf course; no word on whether new...
PhillyBite
5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
Here Are The New Laws Going Into Effect In D.C., Maryland, And Virginia In 2023
The new year will soon be upon us, and across the Washington region, that can mean new laws going into effect. Below are some of the changes you may see. Minimum wage increase: The minimum wage in Virginia will bump up to $12 per hour on Jan. 1, up from $11. The increase is dictated by legislation passed by Democrats in 2020 that pushes the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026. The next increase will come in January 2025, when wages will jump to $13.50 per hour.
pagevalleynews.com
‘Live’ WWI mortar round found in Shenandoah home
January 1, 1987 — A U.S. Army team from Ft. Belvoir recently disposed of a “live” 70-year-old anti-tank mortar round found at a Shenandoah residence. According to Shenandoah Police Chief Harry Armbruster, the 1916 vintage 37-millimeter shell was found Dec. 17 at the residence of the late Myrtie M. Whiteside, 602 First Street.
WHSV
Harrisonburg businesses back open after gas odor investigation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday night, there was an odor of gas reported in the building that includes Jack Brown’s, Billy Jack’s, Magnolia’s and apartment units. Harrisonburg Fire crews responded to the scene and found the presence of natural gas. The building was evacuated. According to...
WHSV
Family-Owned food business to expand in Shenandoah County
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. According to a release, the company plans to source nearly all of the livestock for the...
WDBJ7.com
No one hurt in Lynchburg house fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was in a house that caught fire Sunday afternoon in Lynchburg, and no injuries were reported. The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to the call in the 400 block of Holly Street around 12:40 p.m. December 1. Crews found fire and smoke coming from the first and second floors of the two-story wood house.
3 dead in Virginia after SUV tried to cross flooded river
Three dead in Virginia after Toyota 4Runner was found submerged in the Rockfish River in Nelson County
wfxrtv.com
Oh baby! Virginia Baptist hospital welcomes their first baby of 2023– Eleni Paige.
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — A monumental start to 2023 for one Lynchburg couple as their new baby girl is among the first-born babies of the year. Kera and Anthony welcomed baby “Eleni Paige” around 2 a.m. on January 1. Making her the first baby born this year at Virginia Baptist hospital. Eleni came in at eight pounds and four ounces. Both the newborn and mother are doing well.
NBC 29 News
Emergency Communications Center flooded with calls over holiday weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From December 23-26, Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Telecommunications answered more than 1,500 911 calls. There was a 45% increase in workload compared to what first responders dealt with at the same time last year. “A lot of those calls were related to the storm. We had 65 calls...
