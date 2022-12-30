Read full article on original website
You Can Use Google Lens On Your iPhone And iPad - Here's How
You probably already use your iPhone or iPad to take photos of anything interesting you come across on a daily basis. Imagine if there was an easy way to access background information on the images in your camera roll. Not only would you be able to learn about things that are both familiar and new to you, but in some cases, you may even be able to copy important data and save it elsewhere. Thanks to the technology powering image-recognition apps, these are now achievable endeavors that can significantly enhance the usefulness of your mobile device.
Digital Trends
With the iPhone 14 in trouble, here’s how Apple can save the iPhone 15
Apple’s iPhone, once lauded for its simplicity by only offering one model in different storage capacities, is more complicated than ever before. We’ve had at least four different versions to choose from ever since the iPhone 12 series, with the current iPhone 14 lineup offering the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
CNET
If You Get a New iPhone With iOS 16, Do These 3 Things Immediately
The iPhone, and more specifically the iPhone 14 series, will be a popular gift for Christmas this year. If you do end up getting the latest Apple phone, there are many new features to look forward to, like the always-on display and the Dynamic Island, but you'll also have the chance to explore the latest software update -- iOS 16.
watchOS 9.2 now available for Apple Watch; here’s everything new
Alongside iOS 16.2 and updates for iPad, Apple TV, and Mac, Apple is also rolling out watchOS 9.2 for Apple Watch users today. The update includes a handful of notable changes and new features, including Race Route, Crash Detection improvements, and more. Head below for the full release notes. watchOS...
FTC orders Mastercard to stop blocking competitor debit payments
The Federal Trade Commission has ordered Mastercard to cease business practices it claims are designed to bar vendors from routing payments through third parties.
game-news24.com
Leaker says Apple is considering a price-senior cut for the iPhone 15 Plus
Apple might have plans to cut the price of the upcoming iPhone 15 plus after a poor sale of the 14 Plus, per a leaker with a good track record. According to the latest news from Macworld and 9to5Mac, leaker yeux1122 published on South Korean publishing platform Naver that iPhone 14 Plus sales fell far from Apple’s lowest estimates. To reason, yeux1122 says that Apple is looking at new strategies with the iPhone 15 Plus to adapt to this trend, and seriously considering a price reduction.
Business Insider
How to clear the Messenger app's cache on an iPhone or Android
Messenger, the standalone chatting app that used to be part of Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world. It's not hard to find someone whose entire life revolves around Messenger conversations. But the more you use Messenger, the larger its cache — a stockpile of data...
game-news24.com
The iPhone 14th Plus is too short for you: Does Apple change the line-up for the iPhone 15?
Santa Claus Ludewig, the founder of the iPhone 14 Plus, announced in January 2023 and is said to be dissatisfied with the sales figures. According to reports, the company is planning on changing its line-up for the iPhone 15-series. Apple has introduced a new generation of the iPad devices every...
brytfmonline.com
WhatsApp will stop working on Android and iOS devices
Those responsible for WhatsApp conveyed information that will not please owners of old smartphones: from 2023, devices dated (also iOS or android) will not be compatible with the popular messenger. With the start of the new year, those interested in this important gadget will need at least one compatible device Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean) or iOS 12.1🇧🇷
cryptonewsz.com
BONK to go live on MEXC in Assessment Zone
MEXC announces the launch of trading for BONK, a project by Bonk Inu, by initially enabling the trading pair BONK/USDT. According to the timeline shared by the MEXC exchange platform, deposits are already active, and trading is scheduled to start on January 3, 2023, at 11:00 UTC. Withdrawals will open on the next day, which is January 4, 2023, at 11:00 UTC.
technewstoday.com
How to Forward a Text on iPhone?
Forwarding a text can be useful, especially if you need to send the message to multiple contacts at once. Although you can use the conventional ‘copy and paste’ method to forward the texts, iPhone has an inbuilt feature to do so. If you forward the texts, the receiver...
cryptonewsz.com
Constellation network’s fractional soft node staking initiative is live
As reported by reliable sources, thankfully, $DAG holders have some great breaking news. Putting it simply, if all goes well, $DAG holders will, by long odds, have the opportunity to stake their $DAG on a monthly basis; however, they will be able to do so in the first three days of a month. Meanwhile, as an integral part of the initiative, they need to enter the soft node initiative for the specific month and gather rewards together.
cryptonewsz.com
MAP Protocol collaborates with Buidler DAO
MAP Protocol, which happens to be an omnichain layer in Web3, was duly created through the light client, together with ZK technology, along with complete safety and decentralization. It presently makes its official announcement of having formed a mutually beneficial and exclusive partnership with Buidler DAO, which happens to be a safe haven for all Web3 experts from all over the globe.
cryptonewsz.com
Windsor brokers releases luxury electric car and cash rewards
Windsor Brokers recently treated users with a special loyalty rewards promotion. The offer gives users an opportunity to win a brand-new BMW IX3 M or Tesla model 3 with extra loyalty cash rewards. Based on the available countries, users’ odds of winning the BMW can vary. By joining Windsor Brokers...
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
Apple Insider
Apple has its own social networking services, but won't call them that
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After a few failed attempts at building wider social networks, Apple has hit upon a smaller-scale strategy that allows users to share items to the big social sites with ease, and on a more personal level as well.
cryptonewsz.com
Crypto Expo is going global in 2023
Crypto Expo is a premier virtual asset and Blockchain exhibition with the conference, organized by HQMena announced its events in Dubai, Singapore, and Miami in 2023 with its large audience attending globally. Digital assets and Blockchain Technology continue to stay and are heading to a new shape in investing. With...
cryptonewsz.com
Gemini and DCG work to resolve frozen funds
Cameron Winklevoss, a Co-Founder of Gemini, has accused DCG of stalling their efforts to claim funds worth approximately $1.7 billion. The funds have been on hold reportedly since mid-November. The accusation cites that Barry Silbert, the Head of Digital Currency Group, has acted in bad faith stall tactics despite Gemini...
cryptonewsz.com
$CHECK: Paycheck’s brand new upgraded token on SushiSwap
Paycheck is delighted to announce their upgraded token on SushiSwap, launching on January 1, 2023, in VALLETTA, MALTA! Their products are tailored to help individuals build and grow their wealth, offering applications and services such as the NFT Marketplace with art and trading masterships. Paycheck has a binary approach to a cryptocurrency–they’ll show you how to acquire it if you don’t have it, as well as how to boost your earnings if you already do.
technewstoday.com
Is It Okay to Charge iPhone Overnight
If you’ve ever left your iPhone to charge overnight, you are certainly not alone. Many smartphone users, including iPhone users, are used to leaving their phones charge overnight. However, overnight charging has always been discouraged. It is a common opinion that leaving just about any smartphone to charge throughout...
