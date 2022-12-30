Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
C.J. Stroud Helped His Draft Stock in Ohio State Playoff Game
Plus more scouting notes after the College Football Playoff semifinals. Finally the Giants Can Say ‘Playoffs’ Again | Three Deep: ‘It’s Not All Brock Purdy Saving the Day’ for the 49ers | Ten Takeaways: As Bengals Face Bills, Burrow ‘Looks Like Tom Brady’ When He First Started Rolling.
Former NFL Referee Weighs in on Controversial Overturned Michigan TD
Terry McAulay discussed the disputed no-touchdown call in Michigan’s loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. TCU’s 51–45 win against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl was a rollercoaster affair that became the highest scoring game in the bowl game’s history. However, it was also a gutsy...
Bryce Young’s Stunning Sugar Bowl Has NFL Fans Excited
In what’s likely to be his final game with the Crimson Tide, the Alabama star put on a show. Bryce Young took the field for what’s almost definitely his final game with Alabama in Saturday’s Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State. Unsurprisingly, the former Heisman Trophy winner...
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ohio State WR Earns High Praise From LeBron James After Celebration
Harrison hit “The Silencer” dance after scoring a touchdown in the Peach Bowl. View the original article to see embedded media. No. 4 Ohio State struck first in its semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia in Saturday’s Peach Bowl, courtesy of a 31-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud to top receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ohio State’s Cade Stover Taken to Hospital During Peach Bowl, per Report
The Buckeyes tight end is reportedly dealing with back spasms. Ohio State tight end Cade Stover was reportedly taken to the hospital with back spasms, according to ESPN’s Holly Rowe. Stover suffered the injury after hurdling Georgia’s Chris Smith and landing awkwardly on his back late in the first...
Bucs’ Tom Brady Fails to Draw Penalty Flag Despite Elaborate Flop
The Tampa Bay quarterback shook off Derrick Brown’s love tap and steered his team to the NFC South title. When eight losses are good enough to win a division title, a little bit of honor might go out the window. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady provided a perfect example of...
Brees Still Not Interested in Coaching Beyond Purdue Bowl Game
The former NFL star continues to shoot down questions about him possibly staying on the sidelines after the Citrus Bowl. Drew Brees returned to Purdue earlier this month to serve as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater’s upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl game against LSU. The move has had many wondering if the former NFL quarterback is considering making a full-time career shift.
NFLPA Filing Grievance Over Playing Surface at Panthers’ Stadium
Lions quarterback Jared Goff criticized the field conditions last week. View the original article to see embedded media. The NFLPA is filing a grievance against the NFL and the Panthers over the field conditions for last weekend’s game at Bank of America Stadium against the Lions, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The union reportedly criticized the field conditions before the game began, and it only got worse throughout the day.
ESPN Made Rough Peyton Manning Error During Orange Bowl
The Tennessee legend just missed the Volunteers' most recent national title. , quarterback Peyton Manning's quest for a national championship was the stuff of legend. He never could quite lead the Volunteers to the Promised Land. In 1995, Tennessee collapsed at Florida and settled for a Citrus Bowl berth. In 1996, losses to the Gators and Memphis sent the Volunteers back to Orlando. And in 1997, Manning couldn't lead one-loss Tennessee past Nebraska in the Orange Bowl, which would have given the Volunteers a share of the crown with Michigan.
ESPN’s Orlovsky Believes Derek Carr Can Lead Jets to Playoffs
New York was eliminated from the postseason with a loss on Sunday. The Jets‘ loss on Sunday eliminated the team from the playoffs for the 12th straight season, the longest active drought in the NFL. Foremost among New York’s areas of concern is its conundrum at the quarterback position.
49ers QB Brock Purdy’s Jersey Headed to Pro Football Hall of Fame
The rookie became the first quarterback in team history to win his first three career starts. San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy will have a piece of memorabilia from his first pro season showcased at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. After becoming the first quarterback in team history...
Rodgers, Packers rout Vikings 41-17, control playoff fate
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and the Packers suddenly are just a win away from an improbable playoff berth. He has his defense to thank for continuing Green Bay’s reversal of fortune. Rodgers threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, and the Packers shut...
#PlayoffFail: Michigan, Ohio State, Big Ten Get Big Dose of Humility
While the conference made big waves this past offseason, the on-field results are still a work in progress. For six months, the Big Ten Conference was the biggest winner in college football. On June 30, the league shook up the sport with the acquisition of USC and UCLA, pirating the Los Angeles market away from the Pac-12 come 2024. In August, the Big Ten announced a new record-setting media rights deal that will shower its members with cash. And on Selection Sunday for the College Football Playoff in early December, two conference members made the four-team field for the first time.
Colts QB Nick Foles Ruled Out vs. Giants With Rib Injury
Sam Ehlinger took over for Indianapolis after the injury. Colts quarterback Nick Foles was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s game vs. the Giants with a rib injury. Foles, who started for the second time this season in the Week 17 tilt, was sacked by Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux in the second quarter. The quarterback remained on the ground while Thibodeaux celebrated the sack by making fake snow angels on the field.
Penn State Honors Franco Harris With No. 34 Jerseys at Rose Bowl
The Nittany Lions will remember the late program great as they take on Utah. Penn State honored late program great Franco Harris by wearing No. 34 jerseys while arriving at the Rose Bowl for a matchup against Utah on Monday. Harris died overnight on Dec. 20, just days before the...
NFL Analysts’s Freezing Cold TCU Take Resurfaces After Fiesta Bowl Showdown
The NFL analyst had no faith in TCU’s ability to compete in this year’s College Football Playoff. Most critics and fans across the college football landscape doubted the play and strength of TCU throughout the 2022 season. With Sonny Dykes in his first year as head coach in a program that finished 5-7 in the ’21 season, the Horned Frogs had the same 200-1 odds as Arizona and Mississippi State to compete for a College Football Playoff national championship at the start of the season.
Giants Clinch Playoff Spot, Deserve Credit for Brian Daboll Hire
New York finally infused its front office and coaching staff with new blood, and the result is a one-year turnaround and the franchise’s first postseason berth since 2016. After clinching their first playoff berth in seven years Sunday, the Giants dumped sports drink all over the man who deserves to win the NFL Coach of the Year award. No one has done more with less than Brian Daboll in 2022. No one hired in these last few cycles has toiled on the unappreciated rungs of the coaching ladder for as long before being pegged as a guru or a genius worthy of a serious look.
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Explains Controversial Sack Celebration
The linebacker pretended to make snow angels on the field right next to an injured Nick Foles. Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux clarified what happened during his now-controversial sack celebration during Sunday’s win over the Colts. Thibodeaux took down quarterback Nick Foles at the end of the second quarter, and...
