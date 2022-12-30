Spirit of giving alive and well in generous Adams County

B y Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Next week, we recap some top “happenings” of 2022. But a story about the generosity of Adams Countians deserved a feature of its own.

We are not a wealthy community. As the lowest-paid county in Ohio with a roughly 18.9% poverty rate, Adams County is one of the poorest counties in the state. But this reporter has experienced that it is home to some of the biggest hearts and open-handed philanthropy. Char Brown of the Adams County Homeless Shelter is the person who suggested a story about the giving folks here. She said the response is almost immediate as soon as they share a need. She has seen firsthand the generosity.

This time of year, it’s easy to see the willingness of people in the county to contribute money, food, clothing, and toys to the various charities and programs that distribute to those on the margins. But the kindness of this community doesn’t start or stop during the holiday season.

One of the best examples of community giving is the County Fair. The amount of time, effort, and monies people share to support the 4-H and the entire fair experience is inspiring. The overwhelming support of the Junior Fair Beef Barbeque fundraiser was terrific. If you saw the line of cars on Highway 125, you can testify to the event’s success.

People care about Adams County’s children, and they work extra hard at their jobs and volunteer services, donating loads of extra time and effort to ensure the health and safety of our little ones. And various Foundations present college scholarships each year. The recent addition of CASA to Adams County shows the willingness of community members to volunteer their time to protect our children. Operation Better Together partners work tirelessly for the betterment of our youth and adults. The Health and Wellness Coalition, with a helpful private donor, partnered with ODNR to bring our kids the Storybook Trail at Adams Lake, and they continue to make the local parks entertaining places to visit.

GE in Peebles is well-known for its significant contributions to community projects. Donors and volunteers keep the local festivals afloat. Many residents serve and advise pro bono on boards throughout the county. And lots of businesses donate to various organizations and causes for multiple activities. As we’ve seen this season, those gifts are not limited to our county but outreach far and wide to other countries and neighboring states.

This reporter is amazed weekly at the kindness and eagerness of the charitable kinship in Adams County. In a worldly sense of the word, we may not be rich, but we are undoubtedly prosperous in giving hearts. 2022 was a tough financial year for many, but countless Adams Countians cheerfully continued to bless others, making us among the richest of peoples on earth.