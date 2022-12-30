Anyone who's a fan the Marvel Cinematic Universe—or "MCU" if you're one of the cool kids—is probably familiar with the show What If.. . ? The whole premise of the series is telling one-off stories that explore the possibilities of something that happens differently in an alternate universe. Sounds like a cool concept and there's no reason why Marvel should be the only ones who can do it! Join us as we venture to an alternate reality, one in which Toyota decided that it was going to go beyond the Supra, GR86 sports car, and Corolla hot hatch for its performance-minded GR line. Way beyond.

11 DAYS AGO