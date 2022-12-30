Read full article on original website
Windsor brokers releases luxury electric car and cash rewards
Windsor Brokers recently treated users with a special loyalty rewards promotion. The offer gives users an opportunity to win a brand-new BMW IX3 M or Tesla model 3 with extra loyalty cash rewards. Based on the available countries, users’ odds of winning the BMW can vary. By joining Windsor Brokers...
How will the ultrawealthy ride out the recession? 1,200 investors worth $130 billion have one big strategy—and it’s not playing the stock market.
The uber-rich are keeping their powder dry in the new year, a poll of ultra-high-net-worth investors found. Then they'll "pounce."
Three tokens to boost your portfolio in 2023: Litecoin (LTC), Cosmos (ATOM), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Even while the cryptocurrency market as a whole is showing recovery signs, traders are still cautious about which tokens to put in their portfolios. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Litecoin (LTC), and Cosmos (ATOM) are three tokens with a promising future even in a depressed market. Orbeon protocol, for instance, is in...
Will Solana (SOL) sustain the support of $11 in 2023?
Solana lost more than 80% of its value in the last 12 months. At the beginning of 2022, it was trading around $170, but currently, it is around $11.8. While writing, SOL was up more than 7% in the last 24 hours. $13 was strong support for this coin, but it broke that level in the last week of December.
Can Ethereum (ETH) sustain long-term support of $1K in 2023?
At the beginning of 2022, Ethereum was trading around $4000, but it lost momentum in the first six months and took support around $1000 in the last six months of 2022. It has been consolidating between $2000 and $1000. Indeed, it is tough to predict how long it will sustain above this support.
Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) continue to lose its value in 2023?
Shiba Inu is a much-hyped cryptocurrency in the industry. At the beginning of 2022, it was trading around $0.000033, but it reduced its value within 12 months and is currently trading around $0.0000081 at the beginning of 2023. It suggests the bearish momentum of this meme coin, which does not have strong fundamentals or extensive use cases for a future price surge.
Apple's market value falls below $2 trillion for the first time since 2021
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) market capitalization slipped below $2 trillion on the first trading of 2023 as its stock fell nearly 4% following a rating downgrade due to production disruption in China.
Bahamas securities commission backfires at FTX’s management
The Bahamas regulators recently had a feud against the new FTX management team. SCB (The Securities Commission of The Bahamas) shared an official statement on January 2. According to the statement, the SCB is trying to rectify the material misstatements by John Ray III. Recently appointed as the FTX CEO, John replaced Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder who resigned back in November.
Dubai stops collecting 30% alcohol tax
Dubai has done away with a 30% tax on alcohol sales during 2023 as part of a push to increase the emirate's status as an international trade hub and tourist destination.
Crypto Expo is going global in 2023
Crypto Expo is a premier virtual asset and Blockchain exhibition with the conference, organized by HQMena announced its events in Dubai, Singapore, and Miami in 2023 with its large audience attending globally. Digital assets and Blockchain Technology continue to stay and are heading to a new shape in investing. With...
MAP Protocol collaborates with Buidler DAO
MAP Protocol, which happens to be an omnichain layer in Web3, was duly created through the light client, together with ZK technology, along with complete safety and decentralization. It presently makes its official announcement of having formed a mutually beneficial and exclusive partnership with Buidler DAO, which happens to be a safe haven for all Web3 experts from all over the globe.
Bitcoin (BTC) needs a strong trigger for a positive breakout!
At the beginning of 2022, BTC was trading around $47K, but currently, it is trading at around $16K. That means it has lost massive value in the last 12 months. There can be plenty of reasons behind such a downfall, but the prevalent question in the market is, will Bitcoin hit 100K in the next few years?
Constellation network’s fractional soft node staking initiative is live
As reported by reliable sources, thankfully, $DAG holders have some great breaking news. Putting it simply, if all goes well, $DAG holders will, by long odds, have the opportunity to stake their $DAG on a monthly basis; however, they will be able to do so in the first three days of a month. Meanwhile, as an integral part of the initiative, they need to enter the soft node initiative for the specific month and gather rewards together.
Cardano price continues consolidation: Will ADA recover?
At the beginning of 2022, ADA was trading around $1.63. but currently, at the beginning of 2023, it is trading around $0.25, which suggests a massive loss of value for Cardano. The long-term downtrend discourages retail investors from investing their hard-earned money in such a digital asset. Overall, the long-term...
OpenSea witnesses sale of 1.3 M Polygon NFTs in Dec 2022
OpenSea recently announced that the platform sold over 1.3 million Polygon NFTs in December 2022. The transactions amounted to over 15.3 million dollars from 116,000 active traders. Thus was the third-highest month in 2022 (based on NFTs sold for every active trader.) It amounted to 11.24 NFTs for every active...
Gemini and DCG work to resolve frozen funds
Cameron Winklevoss, a Co-Founder of Gemini, has accused DCG of stalling their efforts to claim funds worth approximately $1.7 billion. The funds have been on hold reportedly since mid-November. The accusation cites that Barry Silbert, the Head of Digital Currency Group, has acted in bad faith stall tactics despite Gemini...
2022 The year that Web3 will never forget
It’s hard to believe that 2022 is the year that saw NFTs being sold for 100s of millions and Bitcoin reaching all-time highs of around $60,000. While at the same time, being the year that saw multiple crypto companies crumble, including the infamous collapse of FTX, causing Bitcoin to fall to $16,000 wiping out hundreds of billions from the crypto market cap. It is simply a year that the Web3 world will never forget.
Research shows fake unregulated crypto exchange volume
A paper titled “Crypto Wash Trading,” published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, also known as the NBER shows that almost 70% of the transactions on unregulated crypto exchange platforms are made up of wash trades. In other words, those transactions are fake. A “wash trade” is...
Arbitrum One goes live on Nitro
The moment seems to have finally arrived when the Arbitrum is functioning live on Nitro. For all concerned and connected users, this simply means they will now have the added benefit of an increased amount of throughput and immensely lesser fees. There will also be the factor of the new-age rollup architecture. Incidentally, this is all functioning live on the Arbitrum One mainnet.
