Jackson, MS

WLBT

Things To Know Monday, January 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Customers can expect pressure fluctuation through the next 24 hours as...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Monday, January 2. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson announces water distribution sites for Monday, January 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four distribution sites will be set up Monday for residents to get bottled water. They are listed below:. Metrocenter Mall near old Dillard’s loading dock - 2 p.m. The Queens Community @ Triumph the Church at Flag Chapel Road - 2 p.m. Near Smilow Prep,...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

South Jackson residents without water amid latest water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capital city residents were asked yet again to conserve water during the latest water crisis after the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant suffered another setback on New Year’s Day. The city said in a release around 12 p.m. on New Year’s Day that customers can...
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

Former Mississippi police officer killed in Atlanta

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was killed in Atlanta on Thursday, December 29. James Thomas, 24, was a deputy for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in Georgia at the time of his death. He joined the sheriff’s office in August after leaving the Milledgeville Police Department. FCSO officials said Thomas […]
ATLANTA, GA
WLBT

Third-party manager says everyone in the city should have water sometime on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ten days into Jackson’s latest water crisis, and city leaders are hopeful water will be restored to most, if not all, customers sometime on Tuesday. “Ideally by tomorrow morning, maybe later... at least sometime tomorrow, we should be back to everybody having pressure,” Jackson water manager Ted Henifin said. “Maybe not full pressure to where they’re used to, but we think everything will be pressurized by tomorrow morning if all goes well.”
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Black Enterprise

Jackson Mayor Calls Mississippi Legislature ‘Racist’ for Ignoring City’s Unresolved $2B Water Issue

Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, say they’re “tired of apologies” from state officials regarding the constant water stoppages and boil water notices. NBC News reports Jackson residents do not have access to running water after sub-freezing temperatures hit the area leading to frozen and busted pipes. Residents were told to go to one of four locations across the city to pick up water Tuesday afternoon.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Man resembling escaped Mississippi inmate spotted in Texas before getting away

CISCO, TX. (WLBT) - Police say that two men in a car driving through Cisco, Texas, may have been the two inmates who escaped a Mississippi prison on Christmas Eve. Both of the men who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Hinds County, Mississippi, on Christmas Eve are accused of violent crimes - and one is accused of murder.
CISCO, TX
Magnolia State Live

Man disguised as gas worker reports gas leak, then robs Mississippi store and shoots store clerk, sheriff reports

Mississippi officials are warning business owners to report any suspicious activity regarding individuals identifying themselves as gas workers after an armed robbery of a Dollar General. Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office report that a Black male disguised as a gas worker entered a Dollar General on Pocahintas Road...
HINDS COUNTY, MS

