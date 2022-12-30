Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Running Water Again Scarce in Jackson, Mississippi After Frigid Weather
Residents of Mississippi’s capital are ending the year unable to count on clean running water in their homes after a freezing winter storm brought a fresh crisis to Jackson’s beleaguered water infrastructure. Residents of the majority-Black city say their main water treatment plant has been poorly maintained and...
WLBT
Things To Know Monday, January 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Customers can expect pressure fluctuation through the next 24 hours as...
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Monday, January 2. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
WTOK-TV
Protesters march in Taylorsville demanding answers in Rasheem Carter death
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Protesters marched in Smith County Saturday demanding answers in the death of Rasheem Carter. Carter, 25, lived in Laurel, but worked in Taylorsville. He went missing in October and was last seen at a Laurel hotel. His remains were found in early November, just outside Taylorsville.
WLBT
Jackson announces water distribution sites for Monday, January 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four distribution sites will be set up Monday for residents to get bottled water. They are listed below:. Metrocenter Mall near old Dillard’s loading dock - 2 p.m. The Queens Community @ Triumph the Church at Flag Chapel Road - 2 p.m. Near Smilow Prep,...
Burst pipes in Jackson, Mississippi, are just the latest of the city's water woes
Officials have been struggling for months to patch up an "old, crumbling system" while planning for a more permanent fix.
WLBT
Residents asked to conserve water as Jackson suffers setback at Curtis plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Customers can expect pressure fluctuation through the next 24 hours as the city of Jackson’s water system has experienced a setback at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant Saturday night. Crews spent New Year’s Day working to get back on track. “The water system...
WLBT
South Jackson residents without water amid latest water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capital city residents were asked yet again to conserve water during the latest water crisis after the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant suffered another setback on New Year’s Day. The city said in a release around 12 p.m. on New Year’s Day that customers can...
Former Mississippi police officer killed in Atlanta
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was killed in Atlanta on Thursday, December 29. James Thomas, 24, was a deputy for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in Georgia at the time of his death. He joined the sheriff’s office in August after leaving the Milledgeville Police Department. FCSO officials said Thomas […]
WLBT
Third-party manager says everyone in the city should have water sometime on Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ten days into Jackson’s latest water crisis, and city leaders are hopeful water will be restored to most, if not all, customers sometime on Tuesday. “Ideally by tomorrow morning, maybe later... at least sometime tomorrow, we should be back to everybody having pressure,” Jackson water manager Ted Henifin said. “Maybe not full pressure to where they’re used to, but we think everything will be pressurized by tomorrow morning if all goes well.”
WLBT
‘My mental tank hit an overload’: Jackson lawmaker opens up about stress of latest water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When Jackson’s main water treatment plant failed in late August, Rep. Ronnie Crudup Jr. was ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work. He’d been through it all before. As a local lawmaker and the son of a prominent pastor, he’s led...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
Jackson Mayor Calls Mississippi Legislature ‘Racist’ for Ignoring City’s Unresolved $2B Water Issue
Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, say they’re “tired of apologies” from state officials regarding the constant water stoppages and boil water notices. NBC News reports Jackson residents do not have access to running water after sub-freezing temperatures hit the area leading to frozen and busted pipes. Residents were told to go to one of four locations across the city to pick up water Tuesday afternoon.
WLBT
Man resembling escaped Mississippi inmate spotted in Texas before getting away
CISCO, TX. (WLBT) - Police say that two men in a car driving through Cisco, Texas, may have been the two inmates who escaped a Mississippi prison on Christmas Eve. Both of the men who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Hinds County, Mississippi, on Christmas Eve are accused of violent crimes - and one is accused of murder.
Man disguised as gas worker reports gas leak, then robs Mississippi store and shoots store clerk, sheriff reports
Mississippi officials are warning business owners to report any suspicious activity regarding individuals identifying themselves as gas workers after an armed robbery of a Dollar General. Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office report that a Black male disguised as a gas worker entered a Dollar General on Pocahintas Road...
WLBT
‘Forget bottled water’: Jackson councilman says city should have prepared more for current crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The tiny stream of water coming out of Catina Baldridge’s kitchen faucet may not look like much, but it beats what has had since last Friday: barely a drop. Baldridge, who lives off McDowell Road, is one of many South Jackson residents dealing with little...
WLBT
Jackson residents still asked to conserve water as city digs out of water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents are still being asked to conserve water as the city digs out of the latest water crisis. Meanwhile, officials say more water testing is expected to be done today, with hopes that additional sections of the city can have boil water notices lifted Tuesday.
WLBT
Canton family seeks justice on death anniversary; city proclaims Dec. 28 ‘Jamal Day’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Canton is remembering one of its own. December 28 is now considered Jamal Day. It’s named in honor of Jamal Porter, the 21-year-old who was shot and killed a year ago today. At just 21 years old, Porter had a meaningful impact...
Identity of body found near Mississippi casino hotel released. Police have not ruled out foul play.
Police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. According to Vicksburg Police Department spokesperson Deputy Chief Mike Bryant, the body found near the Ameristar Hotel is thought to be that of Michael Shane Harris, 47 of Vicksburg.
magnoliastatelive.com
‘You hear gunshots almost every night’ Mississippi community leader says it’s time for unity in response to violence
One Mississippi community leader said it is time to step up and fill the gap for the area youth who have turned to violence and local gangs. “You can hear gunshots almost every night,” Rev. Phillip Sterling said. As pastor of Grace Community Church, Sterling hears from a number...
Comments / 0