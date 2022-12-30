Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Suspect in the Idaho college student killings plans to waive extradition at Tuesday hearing, attorney says
The suspect in the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho college students plans to waive extradition at a hearing this week, his attorney said, to expedite his return to Idaho, where he faces four counts of first-degree murder. Bryan Christopher Kohberger is "shocked a little bit," Jason LaBar, the...
Albany Herald
Epic flooding leads to water rescues and highway closures in California as the storm system threatens more states
More than 15 million people from the West Coast to Wisconsin are under winter weather alerts Sunday as a storm system causing life-threatening flooding in California pushes east. At least two people have been killed and scores of others rescued from the flooding in portions of northern California over the...
Albany Herald
Second quake in two weeks sends Northern California back to response mode
Northern California officials are back in clean-up mode after the second earthquake in two weeks struck the region Sunday morning, cracking walls and roads. The 5.4 magnitude earthquake was shallow, striking at a depth of about 19 miles, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. It was centered about 30 miles south of Eureka and 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell, the USGS said.
Comments / 0