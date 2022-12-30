ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Second quake in two weeks sends Northern California back to response mode

Northern California officials are back in clean-up mode after the second earthquake in two weeks struck the region Sunday morning, cracking walls and roads. The 5.4 magnitude earthquake was shallow, striking at a depth of about 19 miles, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. It was centered about 30 miles south of Eureka and 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell, the USGS said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy