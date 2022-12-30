Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 women, 1 man shot in separate shootings New Year's Day in Indy
Four women and one man were shot in separate shootings Sunday across the city of Indianapolis. Throughout the first day of the new year, IMPD officers responded to shootings.
Indianapolis Recorder
IMPD shoots man apparently sleeping in grandma’s driveway; listed in stable condition
A man is in stable condition after being shot by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers while sleeping in his car in his grandmother’s driveway Dec. 31, 2022, according to police. Officers were dispatched around 4 a.m. to the 3600 block of North Oxford Street on the city’s northeast side...
IMPD arrests man for firing shots into air on NYE; Witness detained suspect before police arrived
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department made an arrest in a New Year’s Eve shots fired investigation after a witness stepped in to detain the suspect. Police were called to the 2300 block of Hillside Avenue (near 25th Street and Dr Andrew J Brown Avenue) around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday (NYE). A witness told […]
15-year-old shot in Anderson after altercation
ANDERSON, Ind. — An altercation in Anderson ended with a teenager shot in the hand. Police said the 15-year-old was with a group of other juveniles walking to a convenience store near Beverly Court around 12:33 a.m. Monday. During the walk, a dispute occurred between the juveniles and other subjects in the area. The 15-year-old […]
Police: Dispute leads to Anderson teen being shot in hand
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson teen is recovering after an early morning shooting Monday. Police said they responded to a report of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Beverly Court on the city's west side. Officer arrived and found a 15-year-old shot in his...
Male killed in Lafayette’s first homicide of 2023
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The city of Lafayette reported its first homicide of 2023 on the first day of the new year, according to police. The Lafayette Police Dept. responded to a shooting around 11:51 p.m. on Sunday, January 1 in the 800 block of N. 7th Street. A male who had been shot was found […]
IMPD: Woman missing from Indy's east side located
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was found and is safe, IMPD said hours after asking for the public's help in finding her. IMPD Missing Persons Detectives were looking for 76-year-old Mary Cole, who was last seen Jan. 1, 2023, near East Washington and North Denny streets, on the city's east side.
IMPD investigating several overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis police are investigating several shootings that occurred early on New Year’s Day. The first shooting happened at about 12:15 a.m. in the 900 block of North Grant Avenue. IMPD located a female victim who was reported to be in stable condition. IMPD was called to the second shooting just after 1:15 a.m. […]
Man dead in northeast side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – A man died in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to 7700 Newport Way just after 1 p.m. That’s in the area of East 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue. IMPD North District officers arrived to find a […]
WIBC.com
Lafayette Homicide Victim ID’d
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The victim in Sunday night’s homicide in Lafayette has been identified. The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office says Anthony Holdbrook was found laying on the ground at North Seventh Street just before midnight. Holdbrook had been shot at least one time, says the coroner’s office.
wrtv.com
Man arrested after allegedly firing a gun into the air on New Year's Eve
INDIANAPOLIS — A man who illegally had a firearm was arrested after allegedly firing shots into the air on New Year's Eve. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Hillside Ave around 11:45 p.m. A witness saw the man shoot into the air and police say that person detained the suspect until officers arrived.
Bloomington police investigate New Year’s Eve stabbing incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen just an hour into the new year. BPD officers were called around 1:25 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of S. College Avenue on report of a person stabbed. Upon arrival, police found a 32-year-old man with a “significant injury” […]
Arrest made after ISP trooper’s car hit on I-465 while assisting with earlier crash
INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest in a suspected drunk driving crash in which an Indiana State Police trooper’s vehicle was struck while assisting with an earlier crash on the west side of Indianapolis. The earlier, multi-car crash happened on southbound I-465 (mile marker 18.2) around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. ISP said at least eight vehicles […]
IMPD: 1 dead after Tibbs Avenue crash
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a traffic accident on Indianapolis' near west side early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after midnight on Tibbs Avenue at Steeples Boulevard, which is just northwest of the 3000 block of West Washington Street. Metro Police haven't shared many details but...
FOX 28 Spokane
WIBC.com
Homicides, Murders Down More Than 10-Percent in 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Homicides and murders were down by more than 10-percent in Indianapolis throughout 2022. That was the initial goal of a program rolled out by the city last year to crack down on gun violence. There were 225 homicides in 2022, that’s down just over 13-percent from the 260 last year.
Indianapolis Police Officer Rescues Abandoned Dog From Trash Dumpster
An abandoned dog discovered in a dumpster and rescued by a member of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has died. Abandoned Dog Discovered in Dumpster Last week, late-shift officer Wroblewski unearthed a dog in a trash dumpster after someone called the authorities to report the pup’s presence. The canine, whose whiskers were cut off, appeared […] The post Indianapolis Police Officer Rescues Abandoned Dog From Trash Dumpster appeared first on DogTime.
WTHR
Police investigating after man found dead on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are conducting a death investigation on the near north side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a body in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue. IMPD officers located a man inside a residence with traumatic injuries that didn’t appear to be self-inflicted. Emergency […]
