Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

15-year-old shot in Anderson after altercation

ANDERSON, Ind. — An altercation in Anderson ended with a teenager shot in the hand. Police said the 15-year-old was with a group of other juveniles walking to a convenience store near Beverly Court around 12:33 a.m. Monday. During the walk, a dispute occurred between the juveniles and other subjects in the area. The 15-year-old […]
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

FOX59

Male killed in Lafayette’s first homicide of 2023

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The city of Lafayette reported its first homicide of 2023 on the first day of the new year, according to police. The Lafayette Police Dept. responded to a shooting around 11:51 p.m. on Sunday, January 1 in the 800 block of N. 7th Street. A male who had been shot was found […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Woman missing from Indy's east side located

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was found and is safe, IMPD said hours after asking for the public's help in finding her. IMPD Missing Persons Detectives were looking for 76-year-old Mary Cole, who was last seen Jan. 1, 2023, near East Washington and North Denny streets, on the city's east side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigating several overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis police are investigating several shootings that occurred early on New Year’s Day. The first shooting happened at about 12:15 a.m. in the 900 block of North Grant Avenue. IMPD located a female victim who was reported to be in stable condition. IMPD was called to the second shooting just after 1:15 a.m. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

FOX59

Man dead in northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – A man died in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to 7700 Newport Way just after 1 p.m. That’s in the area of East 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue. IMPD North District officers arrived to find a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Lafayette Homicide Victim ID’d

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The victim in Sunday night’s homicide in Lafayette has been identified. The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office says Anthony Holdbrook was found laying on the ground at North Seventh Street just before midnight. Holdbrook had been shot at least one time, says the coroner’s office.
LAFAYETTE, IN
wrtv.com

Man arrested after allegedly firing a gun into the air on New Year's Eve

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who illegally had a firearm was arrested after allegedly firing shots into the air on New Year's Eve. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Hillside Ave around 11:45 p.m. A witness saw the man shoot into the air and police say that person detained the suspect until officers arrived.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Bloomington police investigate New Year’s Eve stabbing incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen just an hour into the new year. BPD officers were called around 1:25 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of S. College Avenue on report of a person stabbed. Upon arrival, police found a 32-year-old man with a “significant injury” […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 dead after Tibbs Avenue crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a traffic accident on Indianapolis' near west side early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after midnight on Tibbs Avenue at Steeples Boulevard, which is just northwest of the 3000 block of West Washington Street. Metro Police haven't shared many details but...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX 28 Spokane

3 Indianapolis officers shoot man apparently sleeping in car

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indianapolis police investigations are underway after three officers shot a man who appeared to have been sleeping in his car. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Critical Incident Response Team is conducting a criminal investigation of the shooting early Saturday on the city’s northeast side. Police Internal Affairs has begun an administrative investigation. The officers involved are on administrative leave. The man is hospitalized in stable condition. No one else was injured. Officers had been dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle in a driveway around 4 a.m. They found a man who appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat armed with a gun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Homicides, Murders Down More Than 10-Percent in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicides and murders were down by more than 10-percent in Indianapolis throughout 2022. That was the initial goal of a program rolled out by the city last year to crack down on gun violence. There were 225 homicides in 2022, that’s down just over 13-percent from the 260 last year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
DogTime

Indianapolis Police Officer Rescues Abandoned Dog From Trash Dumpster

An abandoned dog discovered in a dumpster and rescued by a member of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has died. Abandoned Dog Discovered in Dumpster Last week, late-shift officer Wroblewski unearthed a dog in a trash dumpster after someone called the authorities to report the pup’s presence. The canine, whose whiskers were cut off, appeared […] The post Indianapolis Police Officer Rescues Abandoned Dog From Trash Dumpster appeared first on DogTime.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man was parked in his grandmother's driveway when he was shot by officers

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers shot and wounded a man who was parked in the driveway of his grandmother's near northeast side house early Saturday. According to IMPD, the grandmother called police just after 4 a.m. to report a suspicious car parked and running in her driveway in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street and she said she didn't know who it was.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police investigating after man found dead on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are conducting a death investigation on the near north side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a body in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue. IMPD officers located a man inside a residence with traumatic injuries that didn’t appear to be self-inflicted. Emergency […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

