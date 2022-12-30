ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

Shore News Network

One arrested after fight outside Cumberland business

CUMBERLAND, MD – Police in Cumberland have made an arrest after a fight on Valley Street was broken up on Sunday, but one person continued being disruptive after police arrived. The Cumberland City Police responded to a business in the 200 block of Valley Street on Sunday after receiving a report of a large disturbance. As officers arrived on the scene, they observed numerous subjects engaged in a large altercation outside the business. Despite repeated requests by police to cease, one subject continued to be disruptive. Officers were able to intervene and disperse the majority of the participants without incident. The post One arrested after fight outside Cumberland business appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND, MD
YAHOO!

Police: Johnstown woman stabs man

Jan. 2—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown woman was jailed Sunday, accused of stabbing a man when he ended their relationship, authorities said. Richland Township police charged Nefertiti Jameelah Whitlow, 29, of Oakhurst Homes, with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment. According to a complaint affidavit,...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
pagevalleynews.com

Principal arrested, again

January 2, 1992 — Four days after his arrest as a fugitive from justice, former Luray High School Principal Gary M. Rosenthal was arrested again last week on fraud charges. Luray police arrested Rosenthal around 2:10 p.m. Dec. 23 at his Springview Drive home on charges of writing two bad checks to two Winchester stores.
LURAY, VA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greensburg Police investigating New Year's Day burglary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Westmoreland County are looking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary that happened on New Year's Day. City of Greensburg Police say the burglary happened at a a business in the early morning hours on Sunday.Police say the suspect is believed to have been wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a mask along with yellow and white tennis shoes.Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact police at 724-834-3800.
GREENSBURG, PA
Shore News Network

Two female teens charged for violent home invasion in Cumberland

Police in Cumberland City have announced the arrest of two female teen suspects for a violent home invasion two days before Christmas. According to police, Lazaya Christine Lee, 19, and Makenna Grace Williams, 19, both of Cumberland, were arrested on active arrests warrants issued by the Allegany County District Court for an incident that occurred on December 23 at a residence in the 100 block of Park St in Frostburg. “During that incident, it is alleged that Lee and Williams broke into the residence. During the break-in, two victims inside the home were injured after being attacked by an edged The post Two female teens charged for violent home invasion in Cumberland appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND CITY, TN
fox29.com

DA: Pennsylvania troopers justified in killing driver after chase, gunfire

GREENSBURG, Pa - A western Pennsylvania prosecutor has ruled that state troopers were justified in shooting and killing a driver after a high-speed pursuit through three counties ended in an exchange of gunfire last month. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said she reviewed videos, reports, witness interviews and evidence...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
fox8tv.com

Spriggs Appeal Denied

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has denied the appeal request of a McConnellsburg man who was convicted for his involvement in a fatal shooting at Johnstown’s Solomon Homes in 2015. On Tuesday, the court denied the request that was filed in July on behalf of Stanley Spriggs, now age 66.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Metro News

Names released in Morgan County murder-suicide

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Authorities have released the names of the Maryland man and woman who died Friday night in what police have termed a murder-suicide. Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer tells the Panhandle News Network the victim was Jessica Craver, 41. The shooter has been identified as August Schillinger, 48. They both lived in Maryland.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
lootpress.com

$20,000 reward offered for info in 2020 arson that killed West Virginia Air National Guard member

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday, December 27th marked two years since an arson fire took the life of a West Virginia Air National Guard member. According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, in the early morning hours of December 27, 2020, an arson fire claimed the life of Staff Sergent Logan A. Young, a Firefighter with the 167th Air Wing, Air National Guard Fire Department.
MARTINSBURG, WV
theriver953.com

MSP rescue fallen hiker near Harpers Ferry

Maryland State Police (MSP) report the rescue of a fallen hiker near Harpers Ferry West Virginia. On Dec. 27 around 4 p.m. a winter hiker had to be rescued after a fall near the Maryland Heights Overlook trail. The Potomac Valley Fire Company enlisted the aid of the MSP Aviation...
HARPERS FERRY, WV
pabucketlist.com

Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County

For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania

While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDTV

Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
MORGANTOWN, WV

