Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One arrested after fight outside Cumberland business
CUMBERLAND, MD – Police in Cumberland have made an arrest after a fight on Valley Street was broken up on Sunday, but one person continued being disruptive after police arrived. The Cumberland City Police responded to a business in the 200 block of Valley Street on Sunday after receiving a report of a large disturbance. As officers arrived on the scene, they observed numerous subjects engaged in a large altercation outside the business. Despite repeated requests by police to cease, one subject continued to be disruptive. Officers were able to intervene and disperse the majority of the participants without incident. The post One arrested after fight outside Cumberland business appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Raid, photos from rap video leads to multiple felony gun charge against Arnold man
Arnold police accused a convicted felon who is not permitted to possess a firearm of posing with multiple guns while recording a rap video and having two loaded pistols in his home. John’Tai Lamar Lee Cannon, 21, of the 300 block of 17th Street in Arnold was charged with five...
YAHOO!
Police: Johnstown woman stabs man
Jan. 2—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown woman was jailed Sunday, accused of stabbing a man when he ended their relationship, authorities said. Richland Township police charged Nefertiti Jameelah Whitlow, 29, of Oakhurst Homes, with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment. According to a complaint affidavit,...
pagevalleynews.com
Principal arrested, again
January 2, 1992 — Four days after his arrest as a fugitive from justice, former Luray High School Principal Gary M. Rosenthal was arrested again last week on fraud charges. Luray police arrested Rosenthal around 2:10 p.m. Dec. 23 at his Springview Drive home on charges of writing two bad checks to two Winchester stores.
Greensburg Police investigating New Year's Day burglary
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Westmoreland County are looking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary that happened on New Year's Day. City of Greensburg Police say the burglary happened at a a business in the early morning hours on Sunday.Police say the suspect is believed to have been wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a mask along with yellow and white tennis shoes.Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact police at 724-834-3800.
Two female teens charged for violent home invasion in Cumberland
Police in Cumberland City have announced the arrest of two female teen suspects for a violent home invasion two days before Christmas. According to police, Lazaya Christine Lee, 19, and Makenna Grace Williams, 19, both of Cumberland, were arrested on active arrests warrants issued by the Allegany County District Court for an incident that occurred on December 23 at a residence in the 100 block of Park St in Frostburg. “During that incident, it is alleged that Lee and Williams broke into the residence. During the break-in, two victims inside the home were injured after being attacked by an edged The post Two female teens charged for violent home invasion in Cumberland appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
DA: Pennsylvania troopers justified in killing driver after chase, gunfire
GREENSBURG, Pa - A western Pennsylvania prosecutor has ruled that state troopers were justified in shooting and killing a driver after a high-speed pursuit through three counties ended in an exchange of gunfire last month. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said she reviewed videos, reports, witness interviews and evidence...
Police: Man admits to starting Westmoreland County motel fire
SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — A man has been arrested and charged for setting fire to the Knights Inn motel in South Greensburg after police say he admitted to intentionally starting the blaze. Matthew James Nicholes, 47, was in court this morning, facing charges including arson. An officer was investigating...
fox8tv.com
Spriggs Appeal Denied
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has denied the appeal request of a McConnellsburg man who was convicted for his involvement in a fatal shooting at Johnstown’s Solomon Homes in 2015. On Tuesday, the court denied the request that was filed in July on behalf of Stanley Spriggs, now age 66.
Metro News
Names released in Morgan County murder-suicide
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Authorities have released the names of the Maryland man and woman who died Friday night in what police have termed a murder-suicide. Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer tells the Panhandle News Network the victim was Jessica Craver, 41. The shooter has been identified as August Schillinger, 48. They both lived in Maryland.
3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
lootpress.com
$20,000 reward offered for info in 2020 arson that killed West Virginia Air National Guard member
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday, December 27th marked two years since an arson fire took the life of a West Virginia Air National Guard member. According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, in the early morning hours of December 27, 2020, an arson fire claimed the life of Staff Sergent Logan A. Young, a Firefighter with the 167th Air Wing, Air National Guard Fire Department.
Pa. man ejected, killed in single-vehicle crash
A single-vehicle crash along Route 981 in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, claimed the life of 26-year-old Jeannette man Jacob Scott Mayer on Tuesday night. According to WPXI, it all happened just after 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of Route 981. Mayer was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected...
Maryland State Police assists in rescuing 35-year-old hiker in Washington County
A Maryland State Police Aviation Command helicopter assisted with the rescue of an injured hiker from a remote portion of Maryland Heights, above the Potomac River on Tuesday.
wdiy.org
Western PA Business Fined for Illegally Dumping Oil and Gas Drilling Waste
A Fayette County hauling contractor was fined by the state $600,000 for illegally transporting and dumping solid waste from the oil and gas industry. For StateImpact Pennsylvania, The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports the fine is for violations that took place between 2012 and 2015. Read the full story...
Medical experts debunk the myth behind fentanyl contact
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — For the past two weeks, a video of what appears to be a police officer suffering from an overdose after being exposed to fentanyl has gone viral. It also has many people concerned over whether it’s possible to be affected if you are near or simply touch the […]
theriver953.com
MSP rescue fallen hiker near Harpers Ferry
Maryland State Police (MSP) report the rescue of a fallen hiker near Harpers Ferry West Virginia. On Dec. 27 around 4 p.m. a winter hiker had to be rescued after a fall near the Maryland Heights Overlook trail. The Potomac Valley Fire Company enlisted the aid of the MSP Aviation...
pabucketlist.com
Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County
For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania
While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
WDTV
Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
Comments / 1